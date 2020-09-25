AYERSVILLE — Ayersville withstood a late Hicksville drive to defeat the Aces 38-31 in a high-scoring Green Meadows Conference thriller at Craig McCord Field on Friday.
The Pilots took the lead when Jacob Trevino scored from five yards out with 1:13 left. Hicksville took over and marched the length of the field, but an pass attempt into the endzone fell incomplete, ending Ayersville’s three-game losing streak
Both teams had success running the football. Trevino led the Pilots with 128 yards and he had three rushing scores. Blake Eiden added 122 yards on the ground.
Kole Wortman ran for 180 yards with four scores for the Aces. Landon Turnbull added 112 yards rushing to go with 84 yards passing.
Ayersville (2-3) will visit Tinora next week. Hicksville (2-3) will travel to Delphos Jefferson.
Hicksville 7 12 6 6 – 31
Ayersville 7 6 18 7 – 38
A — Eiden 25-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
H — Wertman 18-run (Perez kick).
A — Trevino 35-run (kick failed).
H — Turnbull 57-run (run failed).
H — Wertman 39-run (run failed).
H — Wertman 55-run (run failed).
A — Trevino 7-run (Hauenstein pass from Trevino).
A — Safety, Wertman tackled in endzone.
A — Eiden 28-run (pass failed).
H — Wertman 30-run (kick blocked).
A — Trevino 5-run (Young kick).
Fairview 56, Antwerp 6
ANTWERP — Fairview’s Doug Rakes found the endzone five times on scoring runs, plus he added scoring tosses to Caleb Frank and Cade Ripke as the Apaches stayed unbeaten with a 56-6 win at Antwerp.
Rakes finished the game with 177 yards rushing, plus he was 16-of-23 passing for 297 yards and three scores in the air.
Ripke, who hauled in TD passes of 33 and 83 yards, finished with five receptions for 126 yards. Frank had five catches for 86 yards.
The Apaches rolled up 541 yards of offense while holding the Archers to 91 yards. Antwerp had seven yards rushing in the loss.
Antwerp’s lone score came on an interception return from Jagger Landers.
Fairview (5-0) will host Edgerton next week. Antwerp (0-5) plays at Wayne Trace.
Fairview 6 0 0 0 – 6
Antwerp 15 13 21 7 – 56
F — Rakes 33-run (Zeedyk conversion).
A — Jaggers 45-interception return (conversion failed).
F — Frank 25-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 6-run (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 71-run (conversion failed).
F — Rakes 1-run (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 33-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 9-run (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 83-pass from Rakes (Lashaway kick).
Edgerton 49, Paulding 0
PAULDING — A stingy Edgerton defense held Paulding to 154 total yards as the Bulldogs claimed their third straight win, 49-0.
Edgerton (3-2) racked up 300 yards on 32 carries in the victory.
Quarterback Payton Beckman led the Panthers (1-4) with 107 yards passing and 35 rushing yards in the contest. No other statistics were available as of press time.
Napoleon 36, Northview 14
NAPOLEON — Napoleon ran for 307 on Northview as they won the battle of NLL Wildcats, 36-14.
Michael Chipps, taking over for an injured Jarrett Gerdeman, ran for three first-half touchdowns as Napoleon took a 22-0 lead. He finished with 30 carries for yards.
Tanner Rubenstein added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter before Zack Rosebrook fired a 47-yard scoring pass to Joshua Mack.
Napoleon finished with 436 yards of offense while holding Northview to 220.
Napoleon (4-1) heads to Bowling Green next week to stay in the NLL race.
Northview 0 0 7 7 – 14
Napoleon 8 14 7 7 – 36
Nap — Chipps 5-run (Miller pass from Rosebrook).
Nap — Chipps 3-run (Grant kick).
Nap — Chipps 6-run (Grant kick).
NV — Schmidt 48-run (Kasee kick).
Nap — T. Rubinstein 3-run (Grant kick).
Nap — Mack 47-pass from Rosebrook (Grant kick).
NV — Bolek 44-pass from Thor (Kasee kick).
Liberty Center 35, Patrick Henry 21
HAMLER — Liberty Center outscored Patrick Henry 21-7 in the second half to pull away from Patrick Henry 35-21 in their annual Henry County clash.
With the game tied at 14 at the half, Max Phillips scored from 35 and 5 yards out in the third period to give the Tigers a cushion. Patrick Henry came back with a 33-yard pass from Gavin Jackson to Aiden Behrman.
Phillips added a third second-half score with 1:58 left to put the game away.
Phillips finished with 228 yards on the ground to lead the Tigers. He also caught a touchdown pass in the first half.
Ryan Kurtz completed 10-of-17 passes for Patrick Henry for 160 yards with two scores. Clayton Feehan caught eight passes for 127 yards with two scores.
Liberty Center (3-2) will host Evergreen next week. Patrick Henry (2-3) plays at Delta.
L. Center 0 14 14 7 – 35
Patrick Henry 7 7 7 0 – 21
PH — Feehan 74-pass from Kurtz (Moreno kick).
LC — Patterson 37-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 43-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
PH — Feehan 13-pass from Kurtz (Moreno kick).
LC — Phillips 35-run (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 5-run (Killam kick).
PH — Behrman 33-pass from Jackson (Moreno kick).
LC — Phillips 15-run (Killam kick).
Archbold 45, Swanton 7
SWANTON — Archbold’s DJ Newman had another great game, running for 101 yards and three scores while going 8-of-10 passing for 97 yards with another score, as the Blue Streaks took care of Swanton, 45-7.
Newman closed a 21-0 first quarter with a 6 yard scoring run. The Streaks led 42-0 at the half after scoring jaunts of 48 and 7 yards by Newman.
Noah Gomez added 89 yards on the ground, including a 40-yard scoring run. Archbold finished with 313 yards on the ground.
The Archbold defense held Swanton to 74 yards of offense and eight first downs.
Archbold (5-0) hosts undefeated Wauseon next week with the NWOAL title on the line. Swanton (0-5) heads to Bryan.
Archbold 21 21 3 0 – 45
Swanton 0 0 0 7 – 7
A — Hogrefe interception return (Kern kick).
A — Gomez 40-run (Kern kick).
A — Newman 6-run (Kern kick).
A — Taylor 27-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman 48-run (Kern kick).
A — Newman 7-run (Kern kick).
A — Kern 20-field goal.
S — Vance 2-run (Hensley kick).
Wauseon 35, Delta 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon improved to 5-0 as the Indians blanked invading Delta, 35-0.
Connor Penrod fired four TD passes in the win. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 245 yards. Sam Smith and Jude Armstrong each caught two TD passes. Smith finished with four catches for 83 yards.
Tyson Britsch added a rushing touchdown for the Indians.
Delta was held to nine first downs.
Wauseon will head to Archbold next Friday to play for the NWOAL title. Delta (2-3) will host Patrick Henry.
Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wauseon 7 14 7 7 – 35
W — Armstrong 38-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Smith 34-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Smith 31-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Armstrong 2-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Britsch 1-run (Penrod kick).
Cardinal Stritch 21, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Visiting Cardinal Stritch led 13-0 at the half which was enough as the Cardinals were able to score a 21-0 win over the Hilltop Cadets.
Thomas Foust had a hand in two of the three Cardinal scores. With 4:30 before halftime, he found Clarence Brown for an 8-yard pass. With 6:187 left in the game, he closed the scoring with a 20-yard run.
Hilltop netted 182 yards of offense in the game. Tyzon Pelfrey led the ground attack with 60 yards. Connor Schlosser was 12-of-25 passing for 64 yards with three interceptions.
Hilltop (0-5) travels to Montpelier next week.
Card. Stritch 7 6 0 8 – 21
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
CS — Morehead 3-run (Heskett kick).
CS — Brown 8-pass from Foust (kick failed).
CS — Foust 20-run (Foust run).
tawa-G 35, Van Wert 34
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf knocked off the last unbeaten in the Western Buckeye League, holding on for a thrilling 35-34 league victory.
Jacob Balbaugh rushed for a go-ahead one-yard touchdown with 6:41 to go for the Titans (4-1, 4-1 WBL) but Van Wert found the endzone with 30 seconds left on a 38-yard pass from Owen Treece to Dru Johnson. A pass for the two-point conversion was incomplete as O-G earned the win. Balbaugh threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Parker Schnipke ran for 82 yards and a score.
Treece passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for the Cougars (4-1, 4-1 WBL) while rushing for 119 yards and two scores.
Van Wert 7 7 6 14 — 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 7 21 7 — 35
VW – Jackson 3-pass from Treece (McCracken kick).
OG – Kaufman 9-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
VW – Treece 6-run (McCracken kick).
OG – Kuhlman 18-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
OG – Schnipke 10-run (Macke kick).
VW – Johnson 33-pass from Treece (kick blocked).
OG – Balbaugh 5-run (Macke kick)
VW – Treece 24-run (Treece run)
OG – Balbaugh 1-run (Macke kick).
VW – Johnson 38-pass from Treece (pass failed).
