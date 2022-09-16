LIBERTY CENTER — No. 5 Liberty Center flexed its defensive muscle in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League showdown with eighth-ranked Archbold in town, snapping the Bluestreaks’ 24-game regular-season win streak with a 16-0 blanking at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium.
Matthew Orr led the LC offense with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 totes for the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) while Aiden Hammontree hauled in a 33-yard touchdown reception. The blanking marked the first time Archbold had been shut out since a 7-0 loss to Wauseon on Sept. 23, 2016.
Archbold 0 0 0 0 - 0
Liberty Center 9 7 0 0 - 16
LC - Safety.
LC - Hammontree 33-pass from Zeiter (Chambers kick).
LC - Orr 4-run (Rosebrock kick).
Brodie Bailey had two catches for 43 yards and Cade Brenner passed for 123 yards in the setback for Archbold (4-1, 1-1 NWOAL), which was held to 129 yards of offense, including just six rushing yards.
Ayersville 42, Edgerton 22
EDGERTON — Following Edgerton’s 85-yard kick return TD to start the second half that tied the game at 22, Ayersville ripped off 20 unanswered points in the second half to pick up a key Green Meadows Conference victory on the road, 42-22.
Blake Hauenstein completed 10-of-13 passes for 124 yards and two TDs while rushing for 121 yards and two more scores in the fourth straight win for the Pilots (4-1, 2-0 GMC). Running back Owen Berner found the endzone twice in the fourth quarter, finishing with 85 yards on 20 carries.
Edgerton QB Corey Everetts was held to 153 total yards and one passing TD for the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 GMC) while Roth added a rushing touchdown.
Ayersville 16 6 8 12 - 42
Edgerton 8 7 7 0 - 22
A - Berner 7-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein run).
A - Schlachter 4-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein run).
E - Roth 8-run (Everetts run).
A - Hauenstein 2-run (run failed).
E - Herman 6-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
E - Roth 85-kick return (Elden kick).
E - Hauenstein 4-run (Hauenstein run).
A - Berner 1-run (run failed).
A - Berner 2-run (pass failed).
Paulding 29, Fairview 10
SHERWOOD — Paulding came up with a noteworthy win Friday at ‘The Reservation,’ holding Fairview scoreless in the second half to defeat the Apaches 29-10 for the program’s first Green Meadows Conference victory since rejoining the league before last season.
The win for Paulding (1-4, 1-1 GMC) snapped a 14-game losing streak and earned the first career victory for interim head coach Jim Menzie as the Panthers took advantage of a fumble return for a touchdown to go up two scores with 10:11 left in regulation.
Brett Grine had 15 carries for 26 yards while William Zeedyk had 23 yards on 14 totes for Fairview (0-5, 0-2 GMC) while Dameion Mseis scored the lone Apache TD.
Wayne Trace 40, Hicksville 6
HICKSVILLE — Wayne Trace got back to winning ways, snapping a three-game losing streak by shelling Hicksville, 40-6.
WT quarterback Cole Morehead was responsible for four of the six touchdowns for the Raiders (2-3, 1-1 GMC), rushing for 62 yards and three scores while completing 8-of-14 passes for 123 yards and another score. Derrek Dangler had a TD run and TD reception.
Hicksville’s Brody Balser had 51 pass yards and a one-yard touchdown dive for the Aces (0-5, 0-2 GMC), which were held to 113 yards of offense.
Wayne Trace 7 26 0 7 - 40
Hicksville 6 0 0 0 - 6
WT - Morehead 4-run (Sinn kick).
H - Balser 1-run (run failed).
WT - Stoller 54-fumble return (kick blocked).
WT - Dangler 1-run (kick failed).
WT - Dangler 41-pass from Morehead (Sinn kick).
WT - Morehead 3-run (Sinn kick).
WT - Morehead 7-run (Sinn kick).
Perrysburg 42, Napoleon 7
NAPOLEON — A 28-point surge in the second quarter made the difference as Northern Lakes League power Perrysburg overwhelmed Napoleon 42-7.
Napoleon (1-4, 1-1 NLL) spoiled the shutout with 5:49 left in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Blake Wolf to Tanner Rubinstein as Perrysburg (4-1, 2-0 NLL) used a 267-33 advantage in the air to nab the road win.
QB TJ Takats threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the win while running back Connor Walendzak had 86 yards on the ground.
Perrysburg 7 28 7 0 - 42
Napoleon 0 0 0 7 - 7
P - Borer 57-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
P - Borer 15-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
P - Takats 23-run (Bibb kick).
P - Takats 1-run (Bibb kick).
P - Fenneken 28-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
P - Hunt 14-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
N - Rubinstein 29-pass from Wolf (Bickel kick).
Bryan 0 0 0 12 - 12
Delta 7 7 0 14 - 28
D - Wolford 25-run (Smithers kick).
D - Ju. Ruple 38-pass from Ja. Ruple (Smithers kick).
B - Brown 13-pass from Kepler (kick failed).
D - Wolford 33-run (Smithers kick).
D - Knapp 36-run (Smithers kick).
B - Devlin 96-kick return (pass failed).
Delta 28, Bryan 12
DELTA — Delta snapped a six-year losing streak to Bryan, holding the Golden Bears to one offensive touchdown in a 28-12 home victory.
Running back Jerremiah Wolford found the endzone from 25 and 33 yards away for the Panthers (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) while Bryar Knapp sealed the deal with a 36-yard scoring scamper with 4:51 to go.
Brody Devil answered Knapp’s TD run with a 96-yard kick return touchdown for the Golden Bears (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL).
Patrick Henry 26, Evergreen 0
HAMLER — Patrick Henry clamped down defensively, holding Evergreen to 51 yards passing in a 26-0 blanking in NWOAL action.
QB Nash Meyer tallied 227 pass yards while rushing for 38 yards and two scores for PH (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL). Landon Johnson hauled in seven passes for 109 yards.
Max Mossing had 53 yards rushing to lead the Vikings (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL), which were without starting QB Hunter Vaculik. Evergreen committed 11 penalties for 100 yards and committed three turnovers.
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 - 0
Patrick Henry 0 20 6 0 - 26
PH - Meyer 1-run (Delgado kick).
PH - Meyer 2-run (kick failed).
PH - Jackson 23-pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
PH - McCance 6-run (kick failed).
Wauseon 35, Swanton 6
SWANTON — In his first start, Wauseon quarterback Trey Parsons had more TD passes (four) than incompletions (three) in a 35-6 league win over Swanton.
Parsons finished 15-of-18 for 274 yards in the win for the Indians (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL), tossing two scores to Sam Smith (six catches, 83 yards) and one each to Tyson Rodriguez (four catches, 99 yards) and Logan Carroll (one catch, 28 yards). Ryan Friend added a second-half rushing score.
Camron Kirtz’s 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes led the way offensively for the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL).
Wauseon 12 0 16 7 - 35
Swanton 0 6 0 0 - 6
W - Smith 26-pass from Parsons (kick failed).
W - Smith 8-pass from Parsons (kick failed).
S - Kirtz 12-run (kick failed).
W - Carroll 28-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W - Friend 2-run (Rodriguez kick).
W - Rodriguez 78-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
Edon 48, Montpelier 7
MONTPELIER — Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Bombers overwhelmed Williams County rival and TAAC foe Montpelier 48-7 at Hobe Krouse Field.
Caden Nester had an interception return for a touchdown in the first half for the Bombers (3-2, 2-0 TAAC) while Max Radabaugh returned a kickoff 79 yards to paydirt.
Brennen Friend ripped off a 65-yard run for the lone touchdown for the Locos (1-4, 0-1 TAAC).
Edon 14 20 14 0 - 48
Montpelier 0 0 7 0 - 7
E - Sapp 12-run (kick failed).
E - Radabaugh 24-pass from Sapp (pass good).
E - Nester 21-interception return (kick good).
E - Parrish 12-pass from Sapp (kick failed).
E - Kiess 19-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E - Kiess 39-pass from Sapp (kick good).
M - Friend 65-run (Grime kick).
E - Radabaugh 79-kick return (kick good).
North Central 46,
Fairport Harding 0
FREMONT — North Central overpowered Fairport Harding 46-0 in a neutral-site game played at Fremont’s Don Paul Stadium.
Joey Burt was dominant on the ground, rushing for 272 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2) while Quin Burt had 76 yards and two scores in a 433-yard rushing outburst for North Central.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14,
Lima Bath 0
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf got back to winning ways, blanking Lima Bath 14-0 for its first win of the year.
Cy Rump recorded both touchdowns in the win for the Titans (1-4, 1-3 WBL), which defeated the Wildcats for the 19th straight time. Rump finished with 146 yards on 18 carries while catching four passes for 30 yards.
Lima Bath was held to 160 total yards in the loss, committing a pair of turnovers to fall to 0-5 (0-4 WBL) on the year.
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 7 7 0 - 14
Lima Bath 0 0 0 0 - 0
OG - Rump 9-run (Hohenbrink kick).
OG - Rump 8-run (Hohenbrink kick).
Other scores: Ottawa Hills 51, Hilltop 0; Holgate 44, Danbury 26; Toledo Christian 56, Stryker 22.
WBL Scores: Van Wert 70, St. Marys 41; Wapakoneta 27, Lima Shawnee 0; Celina 17, Elida 3.
