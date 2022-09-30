Edgerton 28, Fairview 0
SHERWOOD — Edgerton scored a touchdown in all four quarters, propelling the Bulldogs to a 28-0 win over host Fairview.
Warren Nichols rumbled for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1 GMC), which recorded their second straight shutout.
Kaiden Kern caught two passes for 74 yards for Fairview (0-7, 0-4 GMC).
Hicksville 34, Paulding 15
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville junior George Green ripped off 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Aces snapped a 10-game losing skid by defeating Paulding, 34-15.
Green tallied TD runs of 69, 24 and 59 yards for the Aces (1-6, 1-3 GMC) while Brody Balser returned a fumble to paydirt and Brant Langham returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score.
Jacob Fife and Colton Hunt each threw TD passes for Paulding (1-6, 1-3 GMC), which committed four turnovers in the setback.
Archbold 41, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Archbold recorded its second straight shutout victory, blanking host Evergreen 41-0.
Jack Hurst took the opening kickoff 86 yards to paydirt to set the tone for the Bluestreaks (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL). Cade Brenner passed for 189 yards and two scores and rushed for another.
Riley Dunbar caught two passes for 54 yards to lead the Vikings (2-5, 0-4 NWOAL) in their fifth straight loss.
Liberty Center 49, Bryan 7
BRYAN — Matthew Orr had just five carries for Liberty Center but took four of them to paydirt in the Tigers’ 49-7 shelling of host Bryan.
Orr finished with 235 yards and four TDs from 60, 62, 35 and 75 yards for the Tigers (7-0, 4-0 NWOAL, No. 4 D-V). QB Zane Zeiter completed 8-of-10 passes for 107 yards and two scores.
Sam Herold was held to 78 yards on 13 carries for Bryan (3-4, 1-3 NWOAL).
Delta 70, Swanton 7
DELTA — Delta found the endzone early and often, pounding rival Swanton 70-7.
Bryar Knapp rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on six carries for the Panthers (5-2. 3-1 NWOAL), which rolled up 420 yards on the ground. Jerremiah Wolford added 119 yards and a score.
Swanton (1-6, 0-4 NWOAL) was held to 115 yards of total offense in the loss.
Wauseon 38, Patrick Henry 13
HAMLER — After Patrick Henry staked out a 13-0 lead through 12 minutes, Wauseon blanked the Patriots the rest of the way in a 38-13 league win.
Trey Parsons completed a whopping 29-of-33 passes for 316 yards and two TDs for the Indians (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL), including 12 completions to Jude Armstrong for 141 yards and 11 to Tyson Rodriguez for 101 yards.
Nash Meyer had 158 yards passing and 32 rushing for PH (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL).
Napoleon 27, Springfield 6
HOLLAND — Napoleon sophomore Owen Espinoza came on in his first varsity start at QB and threw two TD passes for the Wildcats in a 27-6 NLL win at Springfield.
Espinoza was 3-of-6 for 76 yards, completing all three passes to Andrew Williams in the win for Napoleon (3-4, 3-1 NLL). Williams paced the ‘Cats with 110 rushing yards while Jacob Aguilar had two short rushing TDs in the win over the Blue Devils (1-6, 1-3 NLL)
Stryker 50, Holgate 14
HOLGATE — Holgate clinched a home game in the Northern 8 Football Conference playoffs, exploding past rival Stryker 50-14 for its fifth straight win.
QB Xavier McCord completed 8-of-10 passes for 241 yards and four TDs while rushing for another for the Tigers (5-1, 4-0 N8FC). Isaac DeLong rushed for 113 yards and a TD on five attempts while Ezekiel Belmares caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Stryker (4-2, 1-2 N8FC) was held to 116 yards of offense.
Edon 51, Hilltop 6
EDON — Edon exploded for 37 first-quarter points and overwhelmed Hilltop 51-6 in TAAC action at Leanne Field.
Kyler Sapp was 14-of-18 for 198 yards and four TDs for Edon (4-3, 3-0 TAAC), including two TD tosses to Carter Kiess. Max Radabaugh caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score in the first period.
David Rodriguez spoiled the shutout with a 10-yard TD run with nine seconds left for the Cadets (1-6, 0-3 TAAC).
Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
OTTAWA — Celina got a key stop in the game’s final minutes to keep Ottawa-Glandorf from tying in a 14-7 WBL slugfest.
Peyton Kuhlman had 129 total yards offensively for O-G (1-6, 1-5 WBL), including the Titans’ only TD on a four-yard dive.
Other scores: Antwerp 28, Wayne Trace 6; Napoleon 27, Springfield 6; Northwood 49, Montpelier 7; North Central 34, Erie-Mason (Mich.) 14
WBL scores: St. Marys 55, Kenton 0; Wapakoneta 21, Elida 7; Van Wert 38, Lima Shawnee 14.
NLL scores: Perrysburg 38, Anthony Wayne 28; Sylvania Northview 24, Bowling Green 21.
