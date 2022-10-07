Wayne Trace 28, Fairview 6
SHERWOOD — Wayne Trace held Fairview to 153 yards of offense, pulling away for a 28-6 road win.
Kyle Stoller had three TD passes, two to Race Price (six catches, 80 yards) in the win for the Raiders (3-5, 2-3 GMC) while rushing for another score.
Breaven Williams found D’Andre Hastings for a six-yard TD pass in the first quarter for the Apaches (0-8, 0-5 GMC).
Anthony Wayne 28, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Joe Caswell was the man of the night for Anthony Wayne, scoring touchdowns in all four quarters in a 28-0 shutout at Napoleon.
Caswell finished with 255 yards and four scores for the Generals (7-1, 4-1 NLL, No. 12 Division II) as AW attempted just three passes.
Andrew Williams tallied 73 yards on the ground as Napoleon (3-5, 3-2 NLL) was held to 124 yards of offense with a pair of turnovers.
Liberty Center 43, Patrick Henry 6
HAMLER — Liberty Center scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to roll past rival Patrick Henry 43-6.
Matthew Orr had 146 yards and a TD on 10 carries to lead the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL, No. 4 Division V), which tallied 359 rush yards in all. Colton Kruse added 73 yards and two TDs.
Aiden Behrman caught a 28-yard TD pass from Nash Meyer for the lone score for PH (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL).
Archbold 42, Swanton 14
SWANTON — Archbold struck early with three first-quarter touchdowns, blitzing Swanton 42-14 in NWOAL action.
Carson Dominique rumbled for 167 yards and three TDs on the ground for Archbold (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL) while Cade Brenner tossed two TD passes.
Kamon Molina tallied 142 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 NWOAL).
Wauseon 7, Delta 3
WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Trey Parsons found Tyson Rodriguez for a 61-yard touchdown completion with 1:28 remaining as Wauseon stunned Delta in a 7-3 slugfest.
Parsons finished 18-of-29 for 248 yards for Wauseon (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL), winners of four straight.
Jerremiah Wolford rushed for 93 yards on 19 totes for Delta (5-3, 3-2 NWOAL), which lost despite holding Wauseon to negative-14 yards rushing.
Bryan 33, Evergreen 7
METAMORA — Bryan running back Sam Herold had his second straight monster game, rushing for 185 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 33-7 win at Evergreen.
Herold was aided by QB Jase Kepler, who threw for 91 yards and rushed for 104 yards and another score for Bryan (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL).
Layne Vance scored the lone TD for Evergreen (2-6, 0-5 NWOAL) on a third-quarter dive from two yards out.
North Central 56, Hilltop 0
PIONEER — North Central ensured a winning record in its first varsity season, rolling past Williams County rival Hilltop 56-0.
Joe Burt racked up 153 yards and three TDs on 17 carries for the Eagles (6-2), which had 257 yards rushing and attempted just one pass, a 38-yard TD pass from Cameron Laney to Sam Moore. Laney added a pair of TD runs.
Branson Heisey paced the Cadets (1-7) offensively with 75 rush yards in the setback.
Lima Shawnee 21, O-G 7
LIMA — After a 75-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 left in the first quarter, Ottawa-Glandorf was held scoreless the rest of the way in a 21-7 road loss to Lima Shawnee.
Carter Duling caught the long score, finishing with 105 yards on two catches for the Titans (1-7, 1-6 WBL), while Walter Ross caught two passes for 66 yards against the Indians (2-6, 2-5 WBL).
Other scores: Tinora 27, Paulding 8; Edgerton 49, Hicksville 13; Norwalk St. Paul 60, Edon 52; Ottawa Hills 60, Montpelier 14; Toledo Christian 48, Holgate 6.
WBL scores: Van Wert 77, Kenton 20; Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 0; St.Marys 35, Elida 3.
NLL scores: Perrysburg 56, Sylvania Northview 10; Sylvania Southview 14, Bowling Green 13; Springfield 38, Maumee 20
