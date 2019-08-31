STRYKER — Holgate opened its eight man football season with a 62-33 win over Stryker on Friday night.
The Tigers (1-0) face off with Ashtabula St. John at home in week two while the Panthers (0-1) will welcome in perennial powerhouse, Whiteford, Mich.
Montpelier 40, Antwerp 26
ANTWERP — Montpelier opened the 2019 season with a 40-26 victory over Antwerp.
Clayton Turner threw for 145 yards and a touchdown for Montpelier while Brayden Custer, Gavin Wurm and Chandler Byers each scored in the rushing attack.
Blake Schuette went 17-28 for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead Antwerp.
The Locomotives (1-0) take on Evergreen at home next Friday while the Archers (0-1) travel to Hilltop.
Waynesfield-Goshen 36,
Ayersville 24
WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield-Goshen edged Ayersville 430-404 in total yards and prevailed on the scoreboard with a 36-24 win.
Cooper Roberts went 7-9 in the passing game for 212 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers (1-0).
Jakob Trevino threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Pilots (0-1) while Chase Eitniear rushed for a pair of scores.
Edgerton 53, Hilltop 6
WEST UNITY — Edgerton defeated Hilltop, 53-6.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will play Edon at home in week two while the Cadets (0-1) welcome in Antwerp.
Van Wert 34, Bryan 13
BRYAN — Van Wert defeated Bryan 34-13.
Nate Miller rushed for 84 yards and passed for 133 and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (0-1).
The Cougars (1-0) face Defiance in week two to open the WBL schedule.
Patrick Henry 30, Lake 0
MILLBURY — Patrick Henry held Lake to 97 total yards and earned the 30-0 shutout.
T.J. Rhamy went 7-12 for 96 yards while rushing 21 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots (1-0). Wil Morrow also scored two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards.
Toran Shroyer scored the lone touchdown for the Flyers (0-1).
Otsego 28, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Otsego shutout Evergreen 28-0.
The Vikings (0-1) will face off against Montpelier next week.
Rossford 34, Swanton 14
ROSSFORD — Rossford opened week one with a 34-14 win over Swanton.
Swanton (0-1) will head to Toledo Bowsher in week two.
McComb 41, Delta 0
DELTA — Jacob Dillon rushed for three touchdowns as McComb rolled to a 41-0 victory over Delta.
Aaron Davis threw for 104 yards and a touchdown for McComb (1-0).
Delta (0-1) was held to 31 total yards in the loss.
Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood scored all 21 of its points in the second half, rallying from a two-score deficit to take down Ottawa-Glandorf 21-14.
Jayden Rayford scored a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Eagles (1-0).
Jacob Balbaugh found the end zone both through the air and on the ground for Ottawa-Glandorf.
Columbus Grove 32,
Pandora-Gilboa 18
PANDORA — Columbus Grove defeated Pandora-Gilboa, 32-18.
Blake Reynolds scored two touchdowns for Grove while amassing 58 yards on the ground.
Blake Steiner caught 10 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Pandora-Gilboa.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will take on Leipsic next week while the Rockets (0-1) will travel to Bluffton.
Leipsic 28, Carey 20
LEIPSIC — Leipsic slipped by Carey 28-20.
Lorenzo Walther gave the Vikings some room in the final period when he scored from seven yards out. Cole Williamson carried the ball22 times for 133 yards and scored three times for Leipsic. They attempted just three passes, and had one intercepted.
Leipsic held Carey to 18 yards of offense in the second half.
The Vikings (1-0) will travel to Columbus Grove in week two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.