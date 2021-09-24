PAULDING — Hicksville stymied Paulding’s attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion with 3:24 left in regulation as the Aces picked up a thrilling 22-20 Green Meadows Conference victory over the Panthers on Friday for their first win of the season.
Kyler Baird caught two touchdowns, one a 20-yard TD in the second quarter from receiver Jackson Bergman to give the Aces (1-5, 1-2 GMC) an 8-7 lead while the other coming from 15 yards away from QB Aaron Klima at the 2:16 mark of the third period. Bergman helped the cause with a 46-yard touchdown reception near the midway point of the third period, which saw Hicksville take a 22-14 lead by holding the Panthers scoreless in the stanza.
Dawson Lamb was one of three Panthers to score a touchdown on the ground, rushing for 90 yards on 20 carries for Paulding (0-6, 0-3 GMC). Sam Woods and Jacob Fife also found paydirt.
Hicksville 0 8 14 0 — 22
Paulding 7 7 0 6 — 20
P — Lamb 4-run (Fife kick).
H — Baird 20-pass from Bergman (conversion good).
P — Woods 2-run (Fife kick).
H — Bergman 46-pass from Klima (conversion good).
H — Baird 15-pass from Klima (conversion failed).
P — Fife 1-run (conversion failed).
Edgerton 12, Fairview 21
EDGERTON — Keaton Singer ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as Fairview won their second game of the season with a 21-12 victory over Edgerton on Friday night.
Singer’s 136 yards accounted for most of the Fairview rushing offense as they mustered 189 yards on the ground compared to Edgerton’s 84.
The Bulldogs were led mostly through the air as quarterback Corey Everetts completed 11-of-16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Everetts also led the Bulldogs on the ground with 21 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Fairview 0 7 7 7 — 21
Edgerton 0 6 0 6 — 12
F — Karzynow 7-run (Smith kick).
E — Everetts 11-run (Kick no good).
F — Singer 5-run (Smith kick).
E — Picillo 23-pass from Everetts (Conversion no good).
F — Singer 24-run (Smith kick).
Antwerp 43,
Wayne Trace 18
ANTWERP — Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus accounted for five touchdowns in a 43-18 win over Wayne Trace. It is the first win for the Archers over the Raiders since 2008.
Altimus saw 15 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while going 10-of-17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Reid Lichty led the Archers on the ground with 32 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Wayne Trace was led by their quarterback Cooper Wenzlick, who had 10 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown along with going 11-of-24 for 92 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Wayne Trace 0 12 6 0 — 18
Antwerp 7 8 21 7 — 43
A — Altimus 9-run (Walker kick).
WT — Slade 1-run (conversion failed).
WT — Antoine 14-pass from Wenzlick (conversion failed).
A — Altimus 1-run (Altimus run).
A — Lichty 4-run (Walker kick).
A — Altimus 86-run (Walker kick).
WT — Wenzlick 4-run (kick failed).
A — Brewer 63-pass from Altimus (Walker kick).
A — Recker 32-pass from Altimus (Walker kick).
Napoleon 41, Maumee 6
NAPOLEON — Napoleon got off the losing schneid in a big way, racking up 35 first-half points in a 41-6 shelling of Maumee for the Wildcats’ first victory of the season.
Napoleon out-gained Maumee 562-186, including a commanding 443-34 advantage in the run game. Michael Chipps rushed for a school-record 327 yards and four touchdowns in the dominant win for the Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 NLL) while Andrew Williams hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass. Chipps’ rushing burst broke the previous record of 308 set by Charlie Harris in 2012.
Maumee stayed winless on the year with the setback, falling to 0-6 (0-3 NLL).
Maumee 0 6 0 0 — 6
Napoleon 14 21 6 0 — 41
N — Williams 9-run (Grant kick).
N — Chipps 9-run (Grant kick).
N — Williams 93-pass from Wolf (Grant kick).
N — Chipps 6-run (Grant kick).
M — Boerst 3-run (kick failed).
N — Chipps 77-run (Grant kick).
N — Chipps 8-run (kick blocked).
Archbold 42, Delta 3
DELTA — A first-quarter interception from Archbold’s DJ Newman led to a Delta field goal but Newman did not have an incompletion after that and the Bluestreaks scored 42 unanswered points to roll past the Panthers, 42-3.
Newman finished with 135 pass yards (14-of-15) and a touchdown while rushing for 57 yards on seven totes and another TD. Carson Dominique rushed for 90 yards and two more scores.
The loss marks the second straight for Delta (3-3, 1-2 NWOAL), which was held to four first downs and 80 yards of total offense.
Archbold 7 28 0 7 — 42
Delta 3 0 0 0 — 3
D — Smithers 33-field goal.
A — C. Dominique 9-run (Kern kick).
A — Bailey punt block recovery (Kern kick).
A — Newman 14-run (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
A — Behnfeldt 11-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — L. Dominique 5-run (Kern kick).
Patrick Henry 28,
Bryan 14
HAMLER — Bryan took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter but Patrick Henry quarterback Nash Meyer had two passing TDs and a rushing score, including a game-sealer with 1:03 left, as the Patriots picked up a 28-14 NWOAL win over Bryan.
Meyer finished with 96 yards and two scores through the air while leading the Patriots (5-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 128 yards and two TDs rushing.
Korbin Shepherd had 61 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 totes while Trenton Wolf caught nine passes for Bryan, which slipped to 3-3 (1-2 NWOAL).
Bryan 7 0 7 0 — 14
P. Henry 0 0 7 21 — 28
B — Maas 7-pass from Kepler (Brown kick).
PH — Meyer 1-run (Moreno kick).
B — Shepherd 10-run (Brown kick).
PH — Hall 5-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Behrman 16-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Meyer 1-run (Moreno kick).
Wauseon 47, Evergreen 7
METAMORA — Wauseon’s Elijah McLeod threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians cruised to a 47-7 road victory over Evergreen.
Jude Armstrong was Wauseon’s leading receiever catching six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Jonas Tester, Sam Smith and Tyson Rodriguez all caught touchdown passes as well.
Evergreen was led by Landen Vance who caught four passes for 91 yards and the Vikings’ lone touchdown.
Wauseon 20 21 0 6 — 47
Evergreen 0 7 0 0 — 7
W — Stump 6-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Armstrong 34-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Smith 15-pass from McLeod (kick failed).
W — Tester 13-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Carroll 76-rush (Rodriguez kick).
W — Rodriguez 8-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
E — Vance 1-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
W — Hogan 15-pass from Parsons (kick failed).
Liberty Center 54,
Swanton 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center totaled 524 yards of total offense in a 54-0 shutout victory over Swanton on Friday night.
The game was played as a Swanton home game at Liberty Center High School after Swanton’s field was deemed unplayable due to rain.
Five different players scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. Mathew Orr had 71 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Teejay Moore led the team in rushing with 73 yards on five carries.
Swanton had just 40 yards of offense in the game. Cole Mitchey carried the ball 6 times for 13 yards to lead the Bulldogs on the ground.
L. Center 13 21 13 7 — 54
Swanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
LC — Orr 4-run (Roth kick no good).
LC — Amstutz 20-run (Roth kick).
LC — Orr 5-run (Roth kick).
LC — Chapa 25-pass from Zeiter (Roth kick).
LC — Amstutz 15-run (Roth kick).
LC — Long 5-run (Roth kick no good).
LC — Colton Kruse 2-run (Roth kick).
LC — Trent Kruse 2-run (Roth kick).
Van Wert 32,
Ottawa-Glandorf 27
VAN WERT — Van Wert held off a second-half rally from Ottawa-Glandorf, scoring a go-ahead TD with 9:56 left in regulation to earn a hard-fought 32-27 WBL victory over the Titans.
Nate Jackson rushed 17 times for 99 yards and four touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner from a yard out, for the Cougars (5-1, 4-1 WBL) while Maddox Crutchfield caught six passes for 101 yards and a score.
QB Landen Jordan was a dual threat in defeat for the Titans (3-3, 3-2 WBL) passing for 173 yards and a score while rushing for 106 yards and another touchdown. O-G trailed 26-7 with 1:45 left in the second quarter before Jordan found Caleb Kuhlman for a TD just before the half to cut the deficit to 12 points.
O-G 7 7 13 0 — 27
Van Wert 7 19 0 6 — 32
VW — Jackson 1-run (McCracken kick).
OG — Jordan 11-run (Birkemier kick).
VW — Jackson 1-run (kick failed).
VW — Crutchfield 46-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Jackson 23-run (kick failed).
OG — Kuhlman 22-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG — Fenbert 1-run (kick failed).
OG — Fenbert 1-run (Birkemeier kick).
VW — Jackson 1-run (pass failed).
Other scores: Lima Bath 35, Celina 13; Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0; St. Marys 25, Lima Shawnee 3; Anthony Wayne 28, Bowling Green 0; Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 7; Sylvania Northview 23, Springfield 17.
