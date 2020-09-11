SHERWOOD — Fairview scored early and often as the Apaches overwhelmed visiting Ayersville 63-15 in a Green Meadows Conference and Defiance County showdown on Friday.
Doug Rakes threw more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five) in a 14-of-19 showing for 246 yards for Fairview (3-0), running for 104 yards on three dashes. Caleb Frank hauled in six passes for 109 yards and a pair of scores as Fairview turned a 15-0 game after one quarter into a 51-8 halftime advantage.
Jakob Trevino tallied 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air for the Pilots (1-2), tossing TDs to Ike and Blake Eiden.
Ayersville 0 8 7 0 – 15
Fairview 15 36 6 6 – 63
F — Frank 5-pass from Rakes (Ripke run).
F — Frank 38-interception return (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 8-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
A — B. Eiden 39-pass from Trevino (McGuire pass from Trevino).
F — Blair 42-pass from Rakes (Ripke pass from Rakes).
F — Frank 55-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 27-interception return (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 39-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Zeedyk 10-pass from Rakes (kick failed).
A — I. Eiden 55-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
F — Williams 7-run (kick failed).
Wayne Trace 41, Troy Christian 7
TROY — In a non-conference excursion, Wayne Trace out-gained Troy Christian 338-50 in a 41-7 rout.
Trevor Speice threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the lopsided win for the Raiders (2-1). Gabe Sutton caught four passes for 87 yards and two scores.
Johnathan Haddad returned a kickoff 88 yards to paydirt in the first quarter for the lone points for the Eagles (1-2).
Wayne Trace 20 8 13 0 – 41
Troy Christian 7 0 0 0 – 7
WT — Slade 1-run (Tinlin pass from Speice).
TC — Haddad 88-kick return (Lair kick).
WT — Manz 18-pass from Speice (pass failed).
WT — Speice 38-interception return (pass failed).
WT — Speice 8-run (Tinlin pass from Speice).
WT — Sutton 17-pass from Speice (kick failed).
WT — Sutton 15-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
Spencerville 26, Paulding 20
PAULDING — Paulding came up just short of an upset bid against two-time defending NWC champion Spencerville in a 26-20 home loss.
Down two possessions in the fourth quarter, Deyton Price returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to keep the Panthers (1-2) in contention. Paulding had the ball last but a pass near midfield fell incomplete on the game’s final play.
Paulding managed just 153 yards of offense, 57 coming on a halfback TD pass from Hunter Kauser to Price.
Spencerville 6 8 6 6 – 26
Paulding 0 8 6 6 – 20
S — Harter 24-pass from Prichard (conversion failed).
S — G. Grigsby 42-run (Prichard run).
P — Price 57-pass from Kauser (conversion good).
S — G. Grigsby 5-run (conversion failed).
P — Garcia 2-run (conversion failed).
S — Prichard 3-run (conversion failed).
P — Price 75-kick return (conversion failed).
Napoleon 56, Maumee 0
MAUMEE — Napoleon rolled up 49 first-half points to claim a convincing win over host Maumee in Northern Lakes League action.
The Wildcats (3-0) racked up 393 yards rushing as a team with Mike Chipps (nine rushes, 166 yards, one TD) and Jarrett Gerdeman (13 rushes, 163 yards, four TDs) leading the charge.
The Napoleon defense also overpowered the Panthers (0-3) to the tune of negative-13 rushing yards, four turnovers and a pick-six from Josh Mack.
Napoleon 21 28 0 7 – 56
Maumee 0 0 0 0 – 0
N — Gerdeman 19-run (Grant kick).
N — Mack 25-interception return (Grant kick).
N — Gerdeman 3-run (Grant kick).
N — Chipps 87-run (Grant kick).
N — Brubaker 30-pass from Rosebrook (Grant kick).
N — Gerdeman 10-run (Grant kick).
N — Gerdeman 42-run (Grant kick).
N — Gonzalez 1-run (Grant kick).
Tol. Christian 42, Stryker 18
STRYKER — Stryker saw improvement in week three of their first full eight-man season, battling to a 12-12 tie with Toledo Christian through one quarter before falling 42-18 to the Eagles.
Payton Woolace fired two TD passes to Mateo Villanueva and Kaleb Holsopple while rushing for the other TD for the Panthers (0-3) in the third quarter.
Toledo Christian 12 6 12 12 – 42
Stryker 12 0 6 0 – 18
S — Villanueva 5-pass from Woolace.
TC — Sandoval 7-pass from Wensink.
S — Holsopple 55-pass from Woolace.
TC — Wensink 50-run.
TC — Wensink 55-run.
TC — Sandoval 15-pass from Wensink.
S — Woolace 8-run.
TC — Wensink 45-run.
TC — Wensink 40-run.
TC — Wilson 11-run.
Archbold 35, Delta 0
ARCHBOLD — With star QB DJ Newman out with a stomach bug, Archbold kept the machine moving to 3-0 behind Caleb Hogrefe’s four total TDs in a 35-0 blanking of Delta.
Hogrefe threw TD passes to Antonio Cruz and Brandon Taylor while rushing for two more, tallying 192 total yards for the Streaks. Noah Gomez rushed for 89 yards and a score.
Delta was held to less than 100 yards of offense as the Panthers fell to 1-2.
Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0
Archbold 7 14 7 7 – 35
A — Cruz 12-pass for Hogrefe (Kern kick).
A — Taylor 13-pass from Hogrefe (Kern kick).
A — Hogrefe 8-run (Kern kick).
A — Hogrefe 3-run (Kern kick).
A — Gomez 1-run (Kern kick).
Bryan 27, Patrick Henry 21
BRYAN — Dacota Shaw hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Wasson with 3:19 left to give Bryan a 27-21 win over Patrick Henry.
Titus Rohrer caught nine passes for 139 yards and a score for the Golden Bears (2-1) while also coming up with a 65-yard return touchdown on a PH fumble.
Corbin Johnson rushed for 98 yards and a score for the Patriots (2-1) in their first setback of the year.
Patrick Henry 14 7 0 0 – 21
Bryan 9 6 0 12 – 27
PH — Behrman 5-pass from Jackson (Moreno kick).
B — Rohrer 65-fumble return (Brown kick).
PH — C. Johnson 67-run (Moreno kick).
B — Safety.
PH — Kistner 2-run (Moreno kick).
B — Rohrer 8-pass from Wasson (kick failed).
B — Pelz 4-run (kick failed).
B — Shaw 6-pass from Wasson (kick failed).
Wauseon 48, Evergreen 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon recorded its second shutout in as many weeks in NWOAL action, blanking visiting Evergreen 48-0.
Connar Penrod was 9-of-10 for 128 yards and two TDs while running for another for Wauseon (3-0), while Tyson Britsch added a pair of short TD runs. Brady Thomas chipped in 136 pass yards and a score.
Evergreen (0-3) was held to 82 yards of total offense in the setback
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wauseon 15 20 0 13 – 48
W — Penrod 5-run (Sauber pass from Penrod).
W — Britsch 3-run (Blanco kick).
W — Smith 29-pass from Penrod (conversion failed).
W — Britsch 2-run (Blanco kick).
W — DeGroff 2-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Borton 14-pass from Thomas (kick failed).
W — Carroll 59-run (Rodriguez kick).
Liberty Center 46, Swanton 17
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center running back Max Phillips rumbled for 125 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled past Swanton 46-17 for their first win of the year.
Karter Kern and Brecken Garretson also ran for scores as Phillips chipped in an eight-yard TD reception for LC (1-2). Tiger kicker Asa Killam also strutted his stuff with a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Trent Weigel threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for Swanton (0-3) while Ian Saunders ran for another.
Swanton 0 14 0 3 – 17
Liberty Center 14 22 7 3 – 46
LC — Garretson 3-run (Killam kick).
LC — Kern 5-run (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 8-run (Tampurages pass from Krugh).
LC — Phillips 5-run (Killam kick).
S — Mitchey 80-pass from Weigel (Hensley kick).
LC — Phillips 3-run (Killam kick).
S — Saunders 48-run (Hensley kick).
LC — Phillips 26-run (Killam kick).
LC — Killam 45-field goal.
S — Hensley 26-field goal.
Northwood 44, Montpelier 0
NORTHWOOD — Northwood held Montpelier to just 147 yards of total offense as the Rangers moved to 3-0 with a 44-0 shutout in TAAC action.
QB Jay Moten completed all five of his passes for 146 yards and two scores while rushing for 107 yards and a score for the Rangers, which outscored the Locos 23-0 in the second period.
Gavin Wurm eclipsed the century mark with 104 yards on 21 totes for the Locos (0-2).
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 – 0
Northwood 14 23 7 0 – 44
N — Marks 53-pass from Moten (Noel run).
N — Marks 7-run (run failed).
N — Noel 6-run (Byington run).
N — Moten 59-run (Moten run).
N — Fulkert 36-pass from Moten (Collins kick).
N — Marks 62-run (Collins kick).
Leipsic 13, Pandora-Gilboa 10
LEIPSIC — Leipsic battled back from a 10-0 hole through three quarters to pick up a 13-10 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Pandora-Gilboa.
Viking QB Dillan Niese rushed for 121 yards and both scores for Leipsic (2-1), which picked off P-G quarterback Silas Schmenk four times.
Bryce Basinger caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a score for the Rockets (1-2).
Pandora-Gilboa 0 10 0 0 – 10
Leipsic 0 0 0 13 – 13
PG — Basinger 14-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG — Suter 22-field goal.
L — Niese 6-run (kick blocked).
L — Niese 9-run (Schroeder kick).
