SHERWOOD — Cade Polter hit Riley Lucas with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Fairview a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and that score held up as the Apaches nipped Bryan, 17-14 in a rivalry clash on “The Reservation” on Friday.
Lucas caught nine passes for 103 yards and a score for the Apaches (2-1) while the Fairview defense held Bryan to just 176 total yards.
Titus Rohrer and Connor Arthur each caught touchdown passes for the Golden Bears (1-2).
Tinora 21, Delta 7
DELTA — Tinora got its first win of the season with a 21-7 win over host Delta.
Cole Commisso of Tinora (1-2) rushed for 125 yards which included a 86 yard touch run.
Max Grube had a 39 yard touchdown run and grabbed a 49 yard touch down pass from Nolan Schafer for Tinora.
Delta’s lone score came on a 22-yard run by Hunter Tresnan-Reighard as the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the year.
Edgerton 44,
Montpelier 7
MONTPELIER — The Edgerton Bulldogs racked up 366 yard rushing as they handed host Montpelier a 44-7 setback.
Edgerton senior Hunter Prince had 208 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-0).
Montpelier (1-2) scored its only touchdown in the third quarter with a Gavin Wurm 56-yard TD run.
Bluffton 35,
Ayersville 14
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s home opener didn’t go the way the hosts would have liked as the Bluffton handed the home team a 35-14 se back.
Bluffton (2-1) rushed for 322 yards with Tucker Neff accounting for 181 yyards and a touchdown.
Jakob Trevino hit Ike Eiden for Ayersville’s first score and Chase Eitniear scored on a seven yard run to round out the scoring for the Pilots (0-3).
Edon 55, Hicksville 12
HICKSVILLE — The Blue Bombers of Edon racked up 554 yards of offense as they handled host Hicksville 55-12 in non league action.
Chase Reed had nine receptions for 216 yardsand three TDs for Edon (1-2).
Hicksville’s Mason Commisso had a great game for the Aces (1-2) carrying the ball 18 times for 126 yards and two scores and had three receptions for 87 yards and a score.
Crestview 35,
Wayne Trace 20
HAVILAND — Crestview racked up 346 yards on the ground as they defeated host Wayne Trace 35-20.
Brody Brecht did most the damage on the ground for Crestview (1-2) with 23 carries for 207 yards and two scores.
Trevor Speice passed for three touchdowns of Wayne Trace, which slipped to 1-2.
Holgate 66, Toledo Christian 42
TOLEDO - The Holgate Tigers are still perfect on the season with a 66-42 win over host Toledo Christian.
This is Holgate’s first 3-0 start since 2001.
Ottawa-Glandorf 30,
St. Marys 27
OTTAWA — The Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf took the lead in the fourth quarter and held off a late charge by St. Marys with a 30-27 win in WBL action.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jacob Balbaugh passed for a pair of scores for the Titans (2-1, 2-0 WBL).
A 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in regulation came up short that would have tied the game for St. Marys (1-2, 0-2 WBL).
Liberty Center 19,
Otsego 14
LIBERTY CENTER — The Tigers of Liberty Center still remain perfect (3-0) on the season with a 19-14 win over visiting Otsego.
Zac Bowers of Liberty Center had 124 yards on 20 carries scoring one touch down on a 52 yard run
Asa Killam hit two field goals from 30, 32 yards to help secure the win for Liberty Center.
Patrick Henry 33,
Columbus Grove 21
HAMLER — The Patriots broke open a tight game in the third quarter and went on to a 33-21 win over Columbus Grove.
TJ Rhamy carried the ball 30 times for 135 yards and two scores and Wil Morrow had 21 carries for 143 yards and one score for Patrick Henry.
With the win Patrick Henry goes to 3-0 on the season.
Swanton 19, Toledo Rogers 7
SWANTON — The Bulldogs scored 10 points in the first quarter and went on to a 19- 7 win over Visiting Toledo Rodgers.
Riley Hensley hit a pair of field goals in the victory for Swanton.
