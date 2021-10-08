Due to the lightning delays from Friday night’s games, multiple games were not entered until after press time. Visit crescent-news.com for full recaps of the events and find the recaps in Tuesday’s C-N paper edition.
Fairview 14, Hicksville 12
SHERWOOD — Hicksville took a 12-0 first-half lead but Fairview chipped its way back, taking the lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter before holding on to claim a 14-12 victory in Green Meadows Conference action on Friday.
The deciding score came on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brady Karzynow to Bryar Williams to put the Apaches (3-5, 3-2 GMC) up 14-12. Karzynow was an efficient 13-of-21 for 165 yards and two TDs while racking up 126 yards on 19 carries to lead the Apache rushing attack.
Despite rushing for just 57 yards, Hicksville (1-7, 1-4 GMC) found itself in the thick of things as Aaron Klima found Kyler Baird for a 49-yard TD in the first quarter and Jackson Bergman on a 22-yard strike in the second period. Baird finished with six catches for 97 yards while Bergman led the Aces with eight haul-ins for 87 yards.
Hicksville 6 6 0 0 — 12
Fairview 0 7 7 0 — 14
H — Baird 49-pass from Klima (run failed).
H — Bergman 22-pass from Klima (run failed).
F — Minic 25-pass from Karzynow (Smith kick).
F — Williams 39-pass from Karzynow (Smith kick).
Tinora 54, Edgerton 8
EDGERTON — Tinora running back KP Delarber found the endzone early and often as the Ram senior scored five touchdowns on 12 attempts in the first half alone, finishing with six total scores as the Rams routed host Edgerton, 54-8.
Delarber had 91 yards on the ground in the first two quarters for Tinora (7-1, 5-0 GMC), now winners of seven straight games. Nolan Schafer found Casen Wolfrum for a first-quarter touchdown pass while Cole Sweinhagen capped the scoring festivities with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, Edgerton falls to 4-4 on the year and to 2-3 in Green Meadows Conference tilts.
Tinora 20 21 7 6 — 54
Edgerton 0 0 8 0 — 8
T — Delarber 5-run (kick failed).
T — Delarber 13-run (Camp kick).
T — Wolfrum pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T — Delarber 8-run (Camp kick).
T — Delarber 5-run (Camp kick).
T — Delarber 3-run (Camp kick).
T — Delarber 40-run (Camp kick).
E — Picillo 33-pass from Everetts (Everetts run).
T — Sweinhagen 22-run (kick failed).
Antwerp 39, Paulding 14
PAULDING — Antwerp scored all but seven of its points in the opening half of play at county rival Paulding, propelling the Archers to their fourth straight victory in a 39-14 triumph.
Parker Moore caught a 63-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive to set the tone for the Archers (6-2, 4-1 GMC) while QB Carson Altimus threw four TD passes to three different receivers. Moore finished with three catches for 104 yards and two scores in the win while Altimus threw for 154 yards, four TD tosses and a touchdown run.
Dawson Lamb and freshman Carter Evans each had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for Paulding, which fell to 0-8 (0-5 GMC) with the setback.
Antwerp 19 13 7 0 — 39
Paulding 0 0 0 14 — 14
A — Moore 63-pass from Altimus.
A — Altimus 1-run.
A — Lichty 2-run.
A — Moore 25-pass from Altimus.
A — Brewer 21-pass from Altimus.
A — Sproles 13-pass from Altimus.
P — Lamb 4-run.
P — Evans 3-run.
Archbold 56, Swanton 0
ARCHBOLD — Archbold recorded its second straight shutout and third of the season as the Bluestreaks battered visiting Swanton 56-0 to stay perfect on the year.
Carson Dominique rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns in the dominant win for Archbold (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL), which can clinch at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship with a win at Wauseon next week. Karter Behnfeldt, Tristan Wyse and Jack Hurst each added rushing TDs while DJ Newman found Charlie Krieger for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Swanton (0-8, 0-5) remained winless on the year against a smothering Bluestreak defense that held the Bulldogs to 23 total yards on 35 plays, including negative-8 yards on the ground.
Swanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archbold 28 21 0 7 — 56
A — Hurst 16-run (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 4-run (Kern kick).
A — Behnfeldt 41-run (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 4-run (Kern kick).
A — Krieger 26-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 16-run (Kern kick).
A — Alvarado interception-return (Kern kick).
A — Wyse 14-run (Kern kick).
Other scores: Bryan 45, Evergreen 14; Wauseon 14, Delta 7; Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 0; Ottawa Hills 42, Montpelier 12; Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7; Wapakoneta 28, Lima Bath 21 (OT); Van Wert 63, Kenton 20; St. Marys 42, Elida 7; Perrysburg 40, Sylvania Northview 0; Springfield 14, Maumee 2.
