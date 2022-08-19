AYERSVILLE — Delta’s Caleb Lantz picked up a fumble and ran it 44-yards for a touchdown with 2:33 remaining in the game to lift the Panthers to a 22-19 season opening victory on the road over Ayersville.
The game was back and forth all night as each team traded touchdowns until the very end. Quarterback Blake Hauenstein starred for the Pilots leading them in rushing (22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs) and passing (10-21, 108 yards) on the day. The only other touchdown scored by Ayersville was a 46-yard fumble return by Tauren Knueven in the first quarter.
Delta was pace by Jeremiah Wolford on the ground as he carried it 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. James Ruple was 9-of-19 for 113 yards through the air.
Delta 0 7 0 15 — 22
Ayersville 7 0 6 6 — 19
A — Knueven 46-fumble return (Hauenstein kick).
D — Wolford 31-run (Smithers kick).
A — Hauenstein 4-run (Hauenstein kick no good.
D — Knapp 3-run (Smithers kick).
A — Hauenstein 33-run (conversion no good).
D — Lantz 44-fumble return (Wolford run).
Liberty Center 31, Tinora 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center rolled to a convincing 31-0 home win over rival Tinora, winning their sixth-straight game in the series and earning their first shut out over the Rams since 2017.
The Tigers did it on the ground in this one as they totaled 339 rushing yards as a team. Matthew Orr led the way with nine carries for 115 yards and two scores. Colton Kruse added 82 yards on five carries and a 70-yard touchdown run.
Tinora on the other hand struggled to move the ball only mustering 92 yards of total offense. Brandon Edwards led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 29 yards. Gavin Eckert threw for 69 yards through the air.
Tinora 0 0 0 0 — 0
L. Center 14 7 7 3 — 31
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick)
LC — C. Kruse 70-run (Rosebrook kick)
LC — Orr 70-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Kruse 13-pass from Zane Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Rosebrook 19-field goal.
Wauseon 59, Fairview 7
WAUSEON — Wauseon’s high-flying passing attack was at it again to start 2022 as they picked up a 59-7 win at Fairview, scoring 39 points in the first half and 30 in the second quarter.
Elijah McLeod was 12-of-16 in the contest for 189 yards and three touchdowns for the Indians. Back-up quarterback Trey Parsons was 9-of-10 for 11 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Smith led Wauseon in receiving with five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Jude Armstrong pulled in two scores.
Fairview was outgained 375-94 in the contest. William Zeedyk threw for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Fairview 0 0 0 7 — 7
Wauseon 9 30 13 7 — 59
W — Carroll 6-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Safety
W — Armstrong 6-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Safety
W — Friend 27-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Smith 29-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Armstrong 8-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Felzer 5-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W — Friend 8-run (Rodriguez kick no good).
F — Kern 32-pass from Zeedyk (Smith kick).
W — Smith 4-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
P. Henry 56, Hicksville 8
HAMLER — Patrick Henry opened their 2022 season with a resounding 56-8 home win over Hicksville, scoring 42 points in the first half to seal the game early.
Nash Meyer and the Patriots passing attack was the star of the show as the junior signal caller went 7-of-10 for 119 yards and four passing touchdowns in the game. Meyer also ran the ball in once to make it four total touchdowns. Landon Johnson was the leading receiver for the Patriots catching three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Hicksville’s lone score came from a Brody Balser 18-yard pass to Brant Langham in fourth. The Aces were outgained 379-122 on the night.
Hicksville 0 0 0 8 — 8
P. Henry 14 28 7 7 — 56
PH — Jackson 17-pass from Meyer (Hall kick).
PH — Meyer 7-run (Hall kick).
PH — McCance 7-run (Hall kick).
PH — Johnson 23-pass from Meyer (Hall kick).
PH — Behrman 24-pass from Meyer (Hall kick).
PH — Johnson 20-pass from Meyer (Hall kick).
PH — Schredt 38-pass from Stebbins (Hall kick).
H — Langham 18-pass from Balser (Langham conversion).
PH — Rutter 3-run (Hall kick).
Arlington 21, Paulding 12
ARLINGTON — Paulding scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback against Arlington but fell just short losing 21-12 on the road against Arlington.
Jacob Fife led the way for the Panthers going 15-of-20 for 110 yards and a touchdown through the air. He had eight yards on 14 carries and a touchdown on the ground.
Caleb Larson grabbed six passes from 75 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers in receiving.
Paulding 0 0 0 12 — 12
Arlington 0 6 15 0 — 21
A - Griggs 1-run (conversion no good).
A - Fenstermaker 6-run (Russell run).
A - Griggs 28-run (Hartman kick).
P - Larson 18-pass from Fife (Fife kick blocked).
P - Fife 5-run (conversion no good).
Edgerton 34, Edon 22
EDON — Edgerton scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter over Edon to open their season with a 34-22 win on the road.
Bulldogs quarterback Corey Everetts had five total touchdowns on the day (three passing, two rushing) on the night to lead the Bulldogs.
Kyler Sapp threw two touchdowns, both to Caden Nester for Edon in the loss.
Edgerton 6 6 6 14 — 34
Edon 6 8 8 0 — 22
Edo — Nester 4-pass from Sapp (kick blocked).
Edg — Everetts 21-run (kick no good).
Edg — Herman 42-pass from Everetts (conversion no good).
Edo — Hulbert 20-pass from Sapp (conversion good).
Edg- Picillo 17-pass from Everetts (conversion no good).
Edo — Nester 14-pass from Everetts (Sapp run).
Edg — Nichols 20-pass from Everetts (Herman run).
Edg — Everetts 44-run (Nichols run)
Archbold 35 , Genoa 14
ARCHBOLD — Archbold scored 21 unanswered points to pick up a season opening home 35-14 victory over Genoa.
Carson Dominique had all 21 of those final points that put the Blue Streaks over the top. He had 24 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Cade Brenner was 17-of-27 for 213 yards and a touchdown in his debut as the Archbold signal caller.
Genoa was led by quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst who had 15 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Genoa 0 7 7 0 — 14
Archbold 7 7 7 14 — 35
A — Behnfeldt 11-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
G — Antry 8-pass from Brunkhorst (Agler kick).
A — Brenner 37-run (Kern kick).
G — Brunkhorst 1-run (Agler kick).
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominque 25-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
Van Wert 63, Bryan 28
VAN WERT — Van Wert opened up their 2022 campaign with a resounding 63-28 win over Bryan at home.
The Cougars racked up 55 points in the first half thanks to both a kickoff and punt return from Brylen Parker as well as five total touchdowns from Aiden Pratt.
Bryan’s Maddox Langenderfer opened the second half with a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown from Jase Kepler.
Bryan 0 7 14 7 — 28
Van Wert 34 21 0 7 — 63
VW — Parker 86-kickoff return (McCracken kick).
VW — Parker 6-punt return (McCracken kick).
VW — Smith 45-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Pratt 35-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Parker 7-run (McCracken kick no good)
WV — Crutchfield 35-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
B — Kepler 10-run (Devlin kick).
VW — Bill 45-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Gunter 3-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
B — Langenderfer 75-kick return (Devlin kick).
B — Herold 2-run (Devlin kick).
VW — Mendoza 3-run (Bill pass from Wyse).
B — Langenderfer 4-pass from Kepler (Devlin kick).
Eastwood 17, O-G 0
OTTAWA — Eastwood picked up a 17-0 shutout over Ottawa-Glandorf in Ottawa thanks to a two-touchdown day for Case Boos.
Boos ran 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Ottawa-Glandorf was led by Landon Morman who went 10-for-25 for 125 yards through the air and led the Titans in rushing with 13 carries for 34 yards.
Eastwood 7 3 0 7 — 17
O-G 0 0 0 0 — 0
E — Boos 62-run (Rothenbuhler kick).
E — Rothenbuhler 27-field goal.
E — Boos 16-run (Rothenbuhler kick).
Other scores (Stats received after press time):
Antwerp 47, Montpelier 0
Wayne Trace 18, Fort Recovery 14
Evergreen 48, N. Baltimore 0
Rossford 34, Swanton 0
North Central 24, Woodmore 0
WBL Scores
St. Marys 42, London 31
New Bremen 28, Lima Bath 0
Coldwater 37, Kenton 2
Marion Local 21, Wapakoneta 7
Versailles 31, Celina 6
Elida 31, Spencerville 0
(Thursday) Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Lima Shawnee 7
