BRYAN — Bryan posted 284 yards of offense in a 42-20 victory over Evergreen.
Nate Miller went 17-23 for 214 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Bears (4-5, 3-3 NWOAL) while Connor Arthur has seven catches for 87 yards and two scores.
The Vikings fall to 4-5 (2-4 NWOAL) on the season.
Archbold 42, Swanton 7
ARCHBOLD — Noah Gomez ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns as Archbold improved to 8-1 (5-1 NWOAL) with a 42-7 victory over Swanton.
DJ Newman threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more for the Bluestreaks while Brandon Taylor caught four balls for 42 yards.
Andrew Thorton passed for 62 yards and a score to lead the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-5 NWOAL).
Wauseon 48, Delta 14
DELTA — Cody Figy threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Wauseon rolled past Delta, 48-14.
Connar Penrod caught five receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns while Jonas Tester had 81 yards on five catches for the Indians (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL).
Josh Reighard led the Panthers (0-9, 0-6 NWOAL) with 13 carries for 56 yards while Jaydin Salyers rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Hicksville 55, Antwerp 16
ANTWERP — Hicksville jumped out to a 35-8 lead at the half as the Aces downed Antwerp 55-16 in a Green Meadows Conference tilt.
Landon Turnbull caught 46 and 25 yard scoring passes from Jacob Miller in the win. Mason Commisso added scoring runs of 10, 6 and 4 yards, plus he set a school record with a 98-yard interception return for another score.
Commisso led the Aces with 84 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Blake Schuette had both scores for Antwerp. He led the Archers with 80 yards rushing.
Hicksville (5-4, 3-2) closes the season at Wayne Trace. Antwerp (0-9, 0-5) ends the season at home with Tinora.
Edgerton 60,
Wayne Trace 25
EDGERTON — After a close first half, Edgerton pulled away with three touchdowns in the third quarter as the Bulldogs picked up a 60-25 win over Wayne Trace in GMC action.
Hunter Prince, who had 326 yards rushing, scored two of the touchdowns when he scored from 3 and 18 yards out.
Prince finished with five scores in the game.
The Bulldogs finished with 520 yards of offense.
Trevor Speice threw two touchdown passes to Alex Reinhart and added a scoring run.
Edgerton (7-2, 3-2) finishes the season at Ayersville. Wayne Trace (4-5, 2-4) will host Hicksville.
Napoleon 28,
Sylvania Northview 24
NORTHVIEW — Jarrett Gerdeman scored from three yards out with 4:23 left to secure a 28-24 victory over Swanton.
Gerdeman rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns to lead Napoleon (4-5, 3-3 NLL) while Michael Chipps ran for 79 yards.
Schmidt led Northview (4-5, 2-4 NLL) with 129 yards and two scores.
Edon 36, Ayersville 6
EDON — Drew Gallehue passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards to lead Edon past Ayersville, 36-6.
Austin Kiess caught five passes for 92 yards and two scores for the Bombers (6-3).
Weston McGuire ran for 93 yards on 26 carries for the Pilots (1-8).
Montpelier 61,
Stryker 8
STRYKER — Montpelier led 41-0 at the half and cruised past Stryker, 61-8.
Clayton Turner was 7-10 for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Locomotives (2-7, 1-5 TAAC) while Holden Cieslak scored three touchdowns on 119 yards.
Payton Woolace passed for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers (0-9, 0-6 TAAC) while Levi barnum rushed for 77 yards.
Cardinal Stritch 44,
Hilltop 16
OREGON — Cardinal Stritch blew open a close game by scoring 22 points in the final stanza as the Cardinals downed visiting Hilltop 44-16 in a TAAC matchup.
The Cadets trailed 28-16 early in the final quarter after a 35-yard scoring pass from Connor Schlosser to Griffin McEwen. Cardinal Stritch came back with a pair of scores in the final 6:39 to pull away.
Schlosser finished 9 of 18 passing for 156 yards with the touchdown and three picks. He also had a rushing score. Hayden Brown led the Cadets with 116 yards on the ground.
Hilltop (2-7, 1-4) ends the season at Montpelier. Cardinal Stritch is now 5-4 and 3-2.
Kenton 14,
Ottawa-Glandorf 9
KENTON — Kenton scored the winning touchdown with 10 seconds left as the Wildcats handed Ottawa-Glandorf its first WBL loss of the season with a 14-9 win.
The Titans entered the fourth quarter ahead 9-0. Kenton scored with 3:23 left on a Moore 1-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats won the game with 10 seconds to play on a 16 yard pass from Blaine Huston to Eversole.
Clayton Recker put the Titans up 6-0 at the half on a 13-yard run. Ethan Alt kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 9-0 score with 6:18 to go in the third.
Recker had 12 carries for 84 yards to lead the Titans. Eric Heebsh added 79 yards on 18 totes.
Jacob Balbaugh was 13 of 22 passing for 111 yards. Will Kaufman and Brennan Blevins each had 34 yards receiving.
The Wildcats finished with 366 yards passing, but threw three interceptions.
Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2, 6-1 WBL) closes the season at Wapakoneta, who also has one league loss. Kenton (7-2, 6-1) finishes at Elida.
Paulding 70, Ada 40
ADA — Paulding ran for 525 yards, with Jacob Deisler responsible for 362 yards and five touchdowns, as the Panthers got back in the win column with a 70-40 decision at Ada.
Deisler had runs of 1, 34, 11, 67 and 10 yards. Fernando Garcia added 117 yards on the ground and scoring runs of 5 and 41 yards.
Paulding never trailed in the game, trading scores with Ada after leading 37-20 at halftime.
Paulding (4-5, 3-3 NWC) closes the season next week at Crestview.
Pandora-Gilboa 62, Crestline 8
CRESTLINE — Quarterback Silas Schmenk finished 17 of 18 passing and tied a school record with 5 TD passes as the Rockets hammered Crestline 62-8 in a non-league battle.
Bryce Basinger set a new school record with 178 yards receiving. He hauled in two of the TD passes.
Schmenk added a 17 yard scoring run to start the scoring. Sam Burkholder added a four yard scoring run. Isaac Stall led the Rockets with 61 yards on the ground and scored twice.
Pandora-Gilboa (4-5) closes the season at Arcadia. Crestline fell to 3-6.
Leipsic 29, McComb 25
McCOMB — Leipsic avenged a pair of 2018 losses to defending D-VII state champ McComb with a 29-25 victory.
Cole Williamson racked up 113 total yards, a TD run and a touchdown catch for the No. 9 Vikings (8-1, 5-1 BVC), which moved into a tie with McComb and Liberty-Benton atop the BVC. Aside from a McComb touchdown in the third quarter, Leipsic held the No. 1 Panthers (8-1, 5-1 BVC) to 50 second-half yards.
KaVon Bailey caught seven passes for 120 yards and a score for McComb.
