Hicksville 0 0 0 6 — 6
Ayersville 0 8 22 7 — 37
A — Berner 46-run (Conversion good).
A — Delano 76-pass from Hauenstein (Berner run).
A — Delano 74-pass from Hauenstein (Berner run).
A — Berner 12-run (Young kick blocked).
A — Schlachter 9-pass from Fishpaw (Young kick).
H — Dix 1-run (conversion no good).
Tinora 13 0 0 0 — 13
Wayne Trace 0 6 0 0 — 6
T — Eckert 1-run (Bishop kick).
T — Edwards 33-pass from Graziani (Bishop kick no good).
WT — Foltz blocked punt return (kick blocked).
Fairview 0 0 0 7 — 7
Antwerp 28 14 7 0 — 49
A — Moore 18-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Brewer 49-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Fuller 70-fumble return (Jackson kick).
A — Fuller 9-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Lichty 10-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Sholl 4-run (Jackson kick).
A — Sholl 4-run (Jackson kick).
F — Coolman 4-run (Lashaway kick).
Napoleon 13 21 7 6 — 47
Maumee 0 0 0 0 — 7
N — Aguilar interception return (Bickel kick no good).
N — Williams 14-run (Bickel kick).
N — Williams 5-run (Bickel kick).
N — Speaks 30-run (Bickel kick).
N — Williams 13-run (Bickel kick).
N — Aguilar 5-run (Bickel kick).
N — Hull 5-run (Bickel kick no good).
M — 4-run (Barboza kick).
Delta 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archbold 9 21 8 6 — 43
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick no good).
A — Kern 26-field goal.
A — Dominique 8-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 4-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 5-run (Riley kick).
A — Gomez 2-run (Riley kick blocked).
Patrick Henry 0 7 13 15 — 35
Bryan 14 14 14 0 — 42
B — Kepler 12-run (Devlin kick).
B — Herold 14-run (Devlin kick).
B — Hahn 9-pass from Kepler (Devlin kick).
B — Herold 1-run (Devlin kick).
PH — Johnson 28-pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
PH — Camp 25-pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
B — Kepler 12-run (Devlin kick).
PH — Nash 4-run (Delgado kick no good).
B — Herold 34-run (Devlin kick).
PH — Behrman 12-pass from Meyer (Meyer run).
PH — Jackson 10-pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
Evergreen 0 0 0 8 — 0
Wauseon 14 13 6 0 — 33
W — Borton 34-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W — Parsons 2-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Rodriguez 43-field goal.
W — Rodriguez 35-field goal.
W — Rodriguez 15-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W — Carroll 18-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick no good).
E — Vance 62-run (Robertson run).
Swanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
L. Center 21 21 0 0 — 42
LC — Orr 4-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Chapa pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — C. Kruse pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Hammontree pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Zacharias 37-fumble return (Rosebrook kick).
Northwood 8 24 14 7 — 53
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 — 0
N — Baker 3-run (Smith run).
N — Mason run (Gomez run).
N — Coleman 6-run (Smith run).
N — Baker 1-run (Baker run).
N — Gomez 30-run (Byington kick).
N — Hannum 41-pass from Mielke (Byington kick).
N — Reinhart interception return (Byington kick).
Van Wert 10 0 0 0 — 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 10 6 0 — 16
VW — Crutchfield 11-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — McCracken 23-field goal.
OG — Rump 68-pass from Kuhlman (Hohenbrink kick).
OG — Hohenbrink 36-field goal.
VW — Parker 11-run (McCracken kick).
OG — Duling 51-pass from Duling (Hohenbrink kick blocked).
VW — Phillips 70-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Campbell 16-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
Tri-State 0 14 0 16 — 30
Holgate 0 14 0 16 — 30
H — McCord 44-pass from McCord (DeLong run).
TS — 37-pass (conversion failed).
H — Belmares 19-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
TS — 1-run (conversion failed).
TS — 43-pass (kick good).
H — McCord 7-run (conversion good).
TS — 4-run (kick no good).
H — McCord 12-pass from Boecker (Boecker run).
Sandusky SMCC 0 0 0 6 — 6
Stryker 8 30 6 0 — 44
S — Cadwell 9-run (Barnum run).
S — Barnum 14-run (conversion good).
S — Juilliard 13-pass from Cadwell (Barnum pass from Cadwell).
S — Barnum 11-pass from Cadwell (Barnum pass from Cadwell).
S — Barnum 70-run (Conversion no good).
S — Barnum 8-run (conversion no good).
