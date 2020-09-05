LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold outlasted Liberty Center in yet another NWOAL classic between the two squads, racking up 612 yards of offense in a 42-35 barn-burner at Rex Lingruen Stadium on Friday.
D.J. Newman was a wrecking crew for the Bluestreaks (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL), completing 16-of-23 passes for 339 yards and two scores while rushing for 70 yards and another TD. Running back Noah Gomez tallied up 177 yards and a score on the ground while Brandon Taylor hauled in five passes for 166 yards and a TD.
Liberty Center's offense was no slouch as Max Phillips tallied 160 yards rushing and two TDs for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL). QB Camden Krugh passed for 232 yards and three scores.
Archbold 6 14 8 14 – 42
Liberty Center 14 7 0 14 – 35
LC - Matthews 9-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
A - Newman 65-run (pass failed).
LC - Conrad 70-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
A - Taylor 66-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
LC - Phillips 21-run (Killam kick).
A - Gomez 20-run (Kern kick).
A - Hogrefe 4-run (Krieger pass from Newman).
LC - Phillips 8-run (Killam kick).
A - Hogrefe 2-run (Kern kick).
A - Gomez 27-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
LC - Patterson 14-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
Crestview 38, Paulding 14
PAULDING — Crestview opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and pulled away to take down host Paulding 38-14 in the Panthers' home NWC opener.
Brody Brecht rumbled for 134 yards and two scores on the ground for the Knights (1-1, 1-1 NWC), which finished with 398 total yards offensively.
Payton Beckman finished with 185 total yards and three touchdowns for Paulding (1-1, 1-1 NWC), completing seven passes to Adrian Manz for 95 yards and both TDs.
Crestview 7 21 7 3 – 38
Paulding 0 8 6 0 – 14
C - Brecht 1-run (Kreischer kick).
C - Jackson 50-pass from Ward (kick failed).
C - Gerardot 1-run (Kreischer kick).
P - Manz 4-pass from Beckman (Beckman run).
C - Brecht 14-run (Lichtensteiger pass from Ward).
C - Gerardot 40-pass from Ward (Kreischer kick).
P - Manz 11-pass from Beckman (run failed).
C - Kreischer 29-field goal.
Wauseon 41, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Wauseon's Connar Penrod was responsible for five of the Indians' six TDs as the Tribe rolled past Swanton, 41-0.
The signal-caller tallied 257 yards passing and two TDs while rushing for 53 yards and three more scores for Wauseon (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL). Tyson Britsch added 95 rush yards.
Trent Wiegel passed for 165 yards in the loss for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL).
Wauseon 13 14 7 7 – 41
Swanton 0 0 0 0 – 0
W - Armstrong 15-run (pass failed).
W - Penrod 6-run (Blanco kick).
W - Tester 37-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W - Armstrong 2-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W - Penrod 5-run (Blanco kick).
W - Penrod 13-run (Blanco kick).
Bryan 14, Delta 3
DELTA — An interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter helped seal the deal for Bryan in a 14-3 NWOAL win at Delta.
Jaylin Damron returned James Ruple's pass 30 yards for a score to put the Bears (1-1, 1-1 NWOAL) up by double digits. Ethan Wasson found Caleb Kepler for an 84-yard TD pass for the other Bryan score.
Austin Kohlhofer drove home a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Panthers, which fell to 1-1 (1-1 NWOAL) on the year.
Bryan 0 7 0 7 – 14
Delta 0 3 0 0 – 3
D - Kohlhofer 31-field goal.
B - Kepler 84-pass from Wasson (kick good).
B - Damron 30-interception return (kick good).
Patrick Henry 51, Evergreen 7
HAMLER — Patrick Henry exploded for 32 points in the second stanza and rolled past Evergreen, 51-7.
Noah Kistner found the endzone three times, twice on running plays and the third on a 46-yard interception return for a score, in the win for Patrick Henry (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL). Corbin Johnson added a touchdown run and a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Peyton Boucher's 11-yard TD pass to Riley Dunbar in the third quarter avoided the shutout for the Vikings (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL).
Evergreen 0 0 7 0 – 7
Patrick Henry 7 32 6 6 – 51
PH - Kistner 15-run (Moreno kick).
PH - Kistner 1-run (kick failed).
PH - Kistner 46-interception return (kick failed).
PH - Feehan 42 pass from Jackson (Moreno kick).
PH - Jackson 15-run (kick failed).
PH - C. Johnson 6-run (Kurz kick).
E - Dunbar 11-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
PH - C. Johnson 90-kick return (kick failed).
PH - Moreno 5-run (conversion failed).
Liberty-Benton 42, Leipsic 0
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton forced five Leipsic turnovers and held the Vikings to 61 total yards in a 42-0 BVC shellacking.
QB Ben Spiess threw four touchdown passes for L-B (2-0, 2-0 BVC), two to Alex Dillon.
Lorenzo Walther had nine carries for 27 yards in the loss for Leipsic (1-1, 1-1 BVC).
Leipsic 0 0 0 0 – 0
L-B 7 21 14 0 – 42
LB - Abbott 5-run (Doolittle kick).
LB - Richards 40-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).
LB - Baker 8-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).
LB - Dillon 33-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).
LB - Dillon 15-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).
LB - Schimmoeller 27-fumble return (Doolittle kick).
