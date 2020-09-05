LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold outlasted Liberty Center in yet another NWOAL classic between the two squads, racking up 612 yards of offense in a 42-35 barn-burner at Rex Lingruen Stadium on Friday.

D.J. Newman was a wrecking crew for the Bluestreaks (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL), completing 16-of-23 passes for 339 yards and two scores while rushing for 70 yards and another TD. Running back Noah Gomez tallied up 177 yards and a score on the ground while Brandon Taylor hauled in five passes for 166 yards and a TD.

Liberty Center's offense was no slouch as Max Phillips tallied 160 yards rushing and two TDs for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL). QB Camden Krugh passed for 232 yards and three scores.

Archbold               6  14  8  14 – 42

Liberty Center                  14  7  0  14 – 35

LC - Matthews 9-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

A - Newman 65-run (pass failed).

LC - Conrad 70-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

A - Taylor 66-pass from Newman (Kern kick).

LC - Phillips 21-run (Killam kick).

A - Gomez 20-run (Kern kick).

A - Hogrefe 4-run (Krieger pass from Newman).

LC - Phillips 8-run (Killam kick).

A - Hogrefe 2-run (Kern kick).

A - Gomez 27-pass from Newman (Kern kick).

LC - Patterson 14-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

Crestview 38, Paulding 14

PAULDING — Crestview opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and pulled away to take down host Paulding 38-14 in the Panthers' home NWC opener.

Brody Brecht rumbled for 134 yards and two scores on the ground for the Knights (1-1, 1-1 NWC), which finished with 398 total yards offensively.

Payton Beckman finished with 185 total yards and three touchdowns for Paulding (1-1, 1-1 NWC), completing seven passes to Adrian Manz for 95 yards and both TDs.

Crestview              7  21  7  3 – 38

Paulding                  0  8  6  0 – 14

C - Brecht 1-run (Kreischer kick).

C - Jackson 50-pass from Ward (kick failed).

C - Gerardot 1-run (Kreischer kick).

P - Manz 4-pass from Beckman (Beckman run).

C - Brecht 14-run (Lichtensteiger pass from Ward).

C - Gerardot 40-pass from Ward (Kreischer kick).

P - Manz 11-pass from Beckman (run failed).

C - Kreischer 29-field goal.

Wauseon 41, Swanton 0

SWANTON — Wauseon's Connar Penrod was responsible for five of the Indians' six TDs as the Tribe rolled past Swanton, 41-0.

The signal-caller tallied 257 yards passing and two TDs while rushing for 53 yards and three more scores for Wauseon (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL). Tyson Britsch added 95 rush yards.

Trent Wiegel passed for 165 yards in the loss for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL).

Wauseon               13  14  7  7 – 41

Swanton                  0  0  0  0 – 0

W - Armstrong 15-run (pass failed).

W - Penrod 6-run (Blanco kick).

W - Tester 37-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).

W - Armstrong 2-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).

W - Penrod 5-run (Blanco kick).

W - Penrod 13-run (Blanco kick).

Bryan 14, Delta 3

DELTA — An interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter helped seal the deal for Bryan in a 14-3 NWOAL win at Delta.

Jaylin Damron returned James Ruple's pass 30 yards for a score to put the Bears (1-1, 1-1 NWOAL) up by double digits. Ethan Wasson found Caleb Kepler for an 84-yard TD pass for the other Bryan score.

Austin Kohlhofer drove home a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Panthers, which fell to 1-1 (1-1 NWOAL) on the year.

Bryan               0  7  0  7 – 14

Delta                  0  3  0  0 – 3

D - Kohlhofer 31-field goal.

B - Kepler 84-pass from Wasson (kick good).

B - Damron 30-interception return (kick good).

Patrick Henry 51, Evergreen 7

HAMLER — Patrick Henry exploded for 32 points in the second stanza and rolled past Evergreen, 51-7.

Noah Kistner found the endzone three times, twice on running plays and the third on a 46-yard interception return for a score, in the win for Patrick Henry (2-0, 2-0 NWOAL). Corbin Johnson added a touchdown run and a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Peyton Boucher's 11-yard TD pass to Riley Dunbar in the third quarter avoided the shutout for the Vikings (0-2, 0-2 NWOAL).

Evergreen              0  0  7  0 – 7

Patrick Henry                  7  32  6  6 – 51

PH - Kistner 15-run (Moreno kick).

PH - Kistner 1-run (kick failed).

PH - Kistner 46-interception return (kick failed).

PH - Feehan 42 pass from Jackson (Moreno kick).

PH - Jackson 15-run (kick failed).

PH - C. Johnson 6-run (Kurz kick).

E - Dunbar 11-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).

PH - C. Johnson 90-kick return (kick failed).

PH - Moreno 5-run (conversion failed).

Liberty-Benton 42, Leipsic 0

FINDLAY —  Liberty-Benton forced five Leipsic turnovers and held the Vikings to 61 total yards in a 42-0 BVC shellacking.

QB Ben Spiess threw four touchdown passes for L-B (2-0, 2-0 BVC), two to Alex Dillon.

Lorenzo Walther had nine carries for 27 yards in the loss for Leipsic (1-1, 1-1 BVC).

Leipsic               0  0  0  0 – 0

L-B                  7  21  14  0 – 42

LB - Abbott 5-run (Doolittle kick).

LB - Richards 40-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).

LB - Baker 8-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).

LB - Dillon 33-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).

LB - Dillon 15-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).

LB - Schimmoeller 27-fumble return (Doolittle kick).

