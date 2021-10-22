Ayersville 54, Paulding 6
PAULDING — Ayersville sewed up a playoff spot in Division VII Region 26 and won its third straight game to end the regular season as the Pilots topped host Paulding 54-6 in Friday high school football action at Keysor Field.
Owen Berner rushed for 222 yards for the second straight week, scoring two rushing TDs and throwing a TD pass to lead the charge for the Blue and Gold (6-3, 4-2 GMC), which rolled up 487 yards of offense.
Brayden Sanders caught six passes for 104 yards and a second-quarter TD in the loss for Paulding, which capped its regular season and return to the Green Meadows Conference at 0-10 (0-7 GMC).
Ayersville 26 14 14 0 — 54
Paulding 0 6 0 0 — 6
A — Berner 2-run (Young kick).
A — Berner 6-run (Young kick).
A — Hauenstein 9-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
A — Brady Clark 12-return (kick failed).
A — Miler 8-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
A — Hauenstein 4-pass from Berner (Young kick).
P — Sanders 46-pass from Fife (pass failed).
A — Berner 76-run (Young kick).
A — McGuire 9-run (Young kick).
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6
HICKSVILLE — Antwerp wrapped up its best regular season in two decades as the Archers capped an 8-2 regular season with a 41-6 win over Route 49 rival Hicksville.
Carson Altimus finished with 269 passing yards and four TD tosses while rushing for 61 yards and another score for the league runner-up Archers (8-2, 6-1 GMC), which will likely play at home in week 11.
QB Aaron Klima threw for 138 yards and a score, finding Kyler Baird for a 46-yard TD strike in the loss for Hicksville (1-9, 1-6 GMC).
Antwerp 6 21 14 0 — 14
Hicksville 0 6 0 0 — 6
A — Brewer 33-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Lichty 7-pass from Altimus (Brewer pass from Altimus).
H — Baird 46-pass from Klima (run failed).
A — Moore 85-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Brewer 17-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Altimus 52-run (Moore kick).
A — Lichty 42-run (Moore kick).
Archbold 42, P. Henry 7
ARCHBOLD — Archbold wrapped up the program’s second straight outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship and third straight overall with a 42-7 win over Patrick Henry.
Carson Dominique rushed for 238 yards and three TDs on the night for the No. 1 Bluestreaks (10-0, 7-0 NWOAL), which capped off their second straight unbeaten regular season and stretched their league win streak to 16 straight games. QB DJ Newman added 141 pass yards and 159 rushing yards on nine carries, tallying three total TDs as Archbold outscored PH 28-0 in the second half.
Nash Meyer passed for 233 yards and a score to Aiden Behrman in the loss for PH (6-4, 4-3 NWOAL), which is still likely in the Division VII Region 26 postseason but may play on the road in week 11.
P. Henry 0 7 0 0 — 7
Archbold 14 0 21 7 — 42
A — Newman 18-run (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 55-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Berhman 34-pass from Meyer (Creager kick).
A — Newman 62-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 22-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 2-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick).
Wauseon 31, Bryan 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon did not let Bryan get its postseason hopes up as the Indians picked up a 31-0 victory in a league capper at home.
Jonas Tester was a do-it-all threat for the Tribe (7-3, 5-2 NWOAL), rushing for a touchdown, catching a 65-yard TD pass and returning a fourth-quarter punt 42 yards for a score.
Korbin Shepherd eclipsed the century mark again for the Golden Bears (5-5, 3-4 NWOAL) with 114 yards as Bryan will likely be on the outside looking in on the D-IV Region 14 playoff picture.
Bryan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Wauseon 0 17 7 7 — 31
W — Tester 4-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 65-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Rodriguez 25-field goal.
W — Stump 3-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 42-punt return (Rodriguez kick).
Lib. Center 35, Delta 16
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center stretched its win streak to five straight to end the season as the Tigers capped an 8-2 regular season with a 35-16 win over Delta at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium.
Zane Zeiter led the charge in the win for the Tigers (8-2, 6-1 NWOAL) with a passing touchdown, 70 rushing yards and a rushing score while Matthew Orr added 58 yards and a score on 10 totes.
Bryar Knapp paced Delta with 156 yards rushing on 11 attempts as the Panthers finished the regular season at 4-6 (2-5 NWOAL).
Delta 0 3 6 7 — 16
L. Center 14 7 0 14 — 35
LC — Long 36-interception return (Kroth kick).
LC — Zeiter 12-run (Kroth kick).
LC — Moore 11-run (Kroth kick).
D — Smithers 27-field goal.
D — Tresnan-Reighard 11-run (run failed).
LC — Orr 4-run (Kroth kick).
LC — Conrad 35-pass from Zeiter (Kroth kick).
D — Knapp 13-pass from Ruple (Smithers kick).
Evergreen 30, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Evergreen picked up its fourth straight victory to end the year against rival Swanton, blanking the host Bulldogs 30-0.
QB Payton Boucher led the charge with 244 yards passing and two TD tosses while rushing for 78 yards and another score for the Vikings (3-7, 1-6 NWOAL), which snapped a six-game league losing streak and seven-game overall skid with the victory over the Bulldogs.
Trenton Eitniear paced Swanton (0-10, 0-7 GMC) with 61 rushing yards on nine carries.
Evergreen 0 10 7 13 — 30
Swanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
E — Peete 35-field goal.
E — Hudik 18-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
E — Boucher 5-run (Peete kick).
E — Hewson 1-run (kick failed).
E — Dunbar 12-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
Montpelier 22, Hilltop 6
MONTPELIER — Montpelier ended the regular season on a high note, downing Hilltop 22-6 in a battle of winless TAAC squads.
Jacob Lamontagne found the endzone three times for the Locos (1-7, 1-3 TAAC), finishing with 73 yards on 27 attempts.
Wyatt Beltz led the Cadets (0-9, 0-5 TAAC) with 58 rushing yards and returned a first-quarter kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
Hilltop 6 0 0 0 — 6
Montpelier 6 8 0 8 — 22
M — Lamontagne 2-run (run failed).
H — Beltz 90-kick return (run failed).
M — Lamontagne 5-run (Brink pass from Brigle).
M — Lamontagne 2-run (Brigle run).
Other scores: Wayne Trace 43, Edgerton 7; Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 0; Edon 52, Ottawa Hills 28; Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0; Van Wert 51, Lima Bath 7; St. Marys 35, Celina 0; Lima Shawnee 23, Elida 17, 2OT; Anthony Wayne 41, Springfield 3; Perrysburg 42, Maumee 0; Sylvania Northview 24, Sylvania Southview 3.
