PAULDING — Fairview overcame a slow start leading just 6-0 after one quarter but rebound for a 32-0 shutout of Paulding in Friday football action.
Cade Polter went 19-36 for 251 yards and four touchdowns for the Apaches while Luke Timbrook ran for 92 and caught three passes for 94 yards. Caleb Frank and Doug Rakes each caught two touchdown passes.
Fernando Garcia had 140 yards on 26 attempts for the Panthers.
North Baltimore 33,
Ayersville 26
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore rallied for a 33-26 victory over Ayersville with a touchdown in the final quarter.
Levi Gazarek threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns while Clayton Heineman carried nine times for 129 yards.
Chase Eitniear rushed for 150 yards on 13 runs and two scores while Dakota Oswalt carried 19 times for 123 yards.
Hicksville 32,
Crestview 19
CONVOY — Hicksville scored in every quarter in a 32-19 victory over Crestview.
Jacob Miller threw for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 116 yards and two more scores to lead the Aces. Mason Commiso paced Hicksville with 137 yards on the ground and a touchdown while Kole Wertman had six carries for 122 yards and a score.
Brody Brecht led the Knights with 31 carries for 116 yards and a a touchdown.
Holgate 44,
Ashtabula St. John 0
HOLGATE — Holgate opened the season 2-0 for the second-straight year with a 44-0 shutout of Ashtabula St. John.
Ethan Altman rushed for 94 yards and caught a pass for 66 yards and three total touchdowns for the Tigers while Dakota Ashley threw for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Hill had 54 yards on the ground for the Herolds.
Archbold 34,
Liberty-Benton 20
ARCHBOLD — Archbold improved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-20 win over Liberty-Benton.
Antonio Cruz scored four touchdowns on seven catches for 114 yards while Noah Gomez ran for 134 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Taylor went 11-16 for 159 yards and threw three touchdowns for the Bluestreaks.
Eckford paced the Eagles with 102 yards on five receptions and a score.
Toledo Bowsher 23,
Swanton 20
TOLEDO — Toledo Bowsher rallied for a 23-20 win over Swanton.
Williams threw three touchdown passes for the Rebels.
Hensley caught two touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs.
Evergreen 48,
Montpelier 16
MONTPELIER — Evergreen jumped out to a 41-8 lead at the half and cruised to a 48-16 victory over Montpelier.
Jack Etue rushed 14 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Vikings while Jack Krispin had 13 carries for 154 yards and a score.
Clayton Turner went 11-22 for 108 yards for the Locomotives while Brayden Custer rushed for 68 yards.
Hilltop 50, Antwerp 20
WEST UNITY — Hilltop scored 22 points in the final stanza to pull away for a 50-20 victory over Antwerp.
Dan Shilling ran for 165 yards and Hayden Brown added 164 yards for the Cadets.
Blake Schuette went 15-31 yards and 182 yards and a score for the Archers.
Whiteford 60, Stryker 12
STRYKER — Whiteford, Mich. scored 54 points in the first half and defeated Stryker 60-12.
Shea Ruddy went a perfect 4-4 in the passing attack for 106 yards and a touchdown while Cole Giesige had three carries for 91 yards and two scores.
Peyton Woolace went 7-15 for 134 yards and twos cores for the Panthers while Kaleb Holsopple caught two balls for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Pandora-Gilboa 27,
Bluffton 9
CONVOY — Silas Schmenk completed nine passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead Pandora-Gilboa past Bluffton, 27-9.
Schmenk also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Rockets while Sam Burkholder added 80 yards on 19 carries.
Nate Schaadt rushed 20 times for 53 yards for the Pirates.
Ottawa-Glandorf 51,
Elida 7
ELIDA — Jacob Balbaugh went 10-11 for 228 yards and six touchdowns as Ottawa-Glandorf rolled to a 51-7 victory over Elida in the WBL opener.
Balbaugh ran for a touchdown as well while Clayton Recker led the Titans with 75 yards on the ground. Brennan Blevins caught three balls for 110 yards and three scores.
Keshawn Spivey threw for 40 yards and ran for 51 for the Bulldogs.
Leipsic 28,
Columbus Grove 14
COLUMBUS GROVE — Leipsic posted 389 total yards of offense and double up Columbus Grove, 28-14.
Drew Liffick was 4-6 for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while Cole Williamson rushed 23 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Reynolds threw for 213 yards on 15 completions.
