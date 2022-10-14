Antwerp 47, Paulding 28
ANTWERP — Antwerp secured the first Green Meadows Conference football championship in school history in outright fashion with a 47-28 win over Paulding.
Thanks to losses by Edgerton and Ayersville, the Archers (9-0, 6-0 GMC, No. 2 Division VII) secured the league title to themselves, aided by a 40-point first-half outburst. The program can secure the first 10-win regular season in school history with a win over Edgerton in week 10.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
W. Trace 28, Ayersville 26
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace picked up a huge win for its playoff prospects as they held on late at home against Ayersville and won 28-26.
Blake Hauenstein scored on a six-yard run with 5:56 left to go in the game but failed on the conversion, cutting the lead to two. Wayne Trace (4-5, 3-3 GMC) proceeded to run out the clock with a 13-play drive to win the game.
Kyle Stoller had 277 yards passing with three passing scores. Three players had at least 80-yards receiving in the game with Tucker Antoine leading the way with five catches for 94 yards. Owen Berner had 138 yards on 22 carries and two scores for the Pilots (6-3, 4-2 GMC). Hauenstein added 18 carries for 71 yards and a score.
Hicksville 28, Fairview 13
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville picked up their second win of the season with a 28-13 win over Fairview
The Aces (2-7, 2-4 GMC) saw Brody Balser involved in all four scores, throwing for 185 yards and three scores and running for 98 yards and another. Both were team highs. Aaron Klima caught 11 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Fairview (0-9, 0-6 GMC) were led by Drayden Grinnell-Dennis who had 12 carries for 64 yards and score. D’Andre Hastings caught one pass that went for a 49-yard touchdown from Breaven Williams.
Southview 10, Napoleon 7
NAPOLEON — Napoleon held Southview scoreless across the final three quarters but managed just 126 yards of offense in a 10-7 league loss to the Cougars.
Andrew Williams caught a 27-yard TD pass with 8:32 remaining but the Wildcats (3-6, 3-3 NLL) got no closer against Southview (7-2, 4-2 NLL). Williams finished with 33 yards rushing and 62 receiving.
Archbold 20, Wauseon 12
ARCHBOLD — Carson Dominique scored three unanswered rushing touchdowns help Archbold down rivals Wauseon for the sixth-straight year, 20-12.
Dominique scored from three yards out twice and two once to give the Blue Streaks (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL) the lift they needed.
Wauseon (6-3, 4-2 NWOAL) scored the first 12 points of the game with a 36-yard field goal from Tyson Rodriguez, a safety and a 75-yard kick return by Jonas Tester. Dominique had 158 yards on 32 carries from the ground. Cade Brenner threw for 178 yards on 14-of-22 passing for the Blue Streaks as well.
The Indians only gained 79 yards total in the game including -27 yards on the ground.Trey Parsons was 19-of-29 for 109 yards. Sam Smith caught seven passes for 72 yards.
Bryan 35, Swanton 17
SWANTON — Bryan rebounded from a 10-7 halftime deficit at Swanton scoring 28 in the second half to overcome the Bulldogs 35-17.
Sam Herold was not in the backfield due to injury for the Golden Bears (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL) and as a result quarterback Jase Kepler ran for four scores, and threw for another. He was over 200 yards rushing in the game. He also came up with an interception on defense.
Kamon Molina scored for Swanton (1-8, 0-6 NWOAL) on a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth, marking the second-straight game he’s found paydirt. Ethan Hensley legged a 41-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs their halftime lead.
Patrick Henry 40, Delta 8
DELTA — Patrick Henry staked out a 27-0 halftime lead and rolled past host Delta 40-8.
Nash Meyer was 24-of-28 for 324 yards and three TDs while rushing for 42 yards and two more scores and catching a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson for PH (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL). Aiden Behrman caught two TD tosses while Landon Johnson had eight receptions for 124 yards.
Jerremiah Wolford was the top offensive player for the Panthers (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL) with 42 yards rushing on 10 carries.
L. Center 48, Evergreen 7
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center secured at least a share of its first NWOAL title since 2019 as the unbeaten Tigers routed Evergreen, 48-7.
Colton Kruse had 132 yards and two TDs rushing for LC (9-0, 6-0 NWOAL, No. 3 Division V) on just five carries while Zane Zeiter, Matthew Orr and Tyler Rohrs all found the endzone on the ground.
Riley Dunbar returned a third-quarter kickoff for a touchdown for the lone score for Evergreen (2-7, 0-6 NWOAL).
Edon 30, Lakota 0
EDON — Edon pitched their first shutout since 2019 in a 30-0 blanking of Lakota.
Bombers (5-4) quaterback Kyler Sapp threw for two scores and ran for one. The rushing score came on a 53-yard run right up the middle. Cohen Hulbert and Caden Nester were the recipients of the touchdown scores.
Manchester 40, Hilltop 22
WEST UNITY — Hilltop dropped their sixth-straight game of the season as Manchester drove up four and a half hours and defeated the Cadets 40-22.
The 22 points by the Cadets (1-8) is their most points since 2019. Cameron Schlosser was 9-of-22 for 137 yards and two passing scores. Anthony Eckenrode had two catches for 83 yards and a score.
Margaretta 37, Montpelier 0
CASTALIA — Margaretta blanked Montpelier 37-0, handing the Locomotives their third-straight loss of the season.
The Polar Bears (7-2) scored 24 points in the first quarter capped off by a 27-yard field goal from Gage Bodey.
Margaretta outgained the Locomotives (2-7) 279-21 in the game with Montpelier gaining only three first downs. Nathan Rummel led the way with two receptions for 35 yards.
Summerfield (Mich.) 38, North Central 6
PETERSBURG, Mich. — North Central saw its four-game win streak halted at the hands of the Summerfield Bulldogs in a 38-6 road loss.
Gage Kidston had 101 yards passing, completing two passes to Quin Burt for 78 yards for the Eagles (6-3). Burt had 26 yards rushing and the lone NC touchdown.
Other scores: Tinora 31, Edgerton 6; Castalia Margaretta 37, Montpelier 0; Stryker 46, Danbury 22.
WBL scores: Wapakoneta 28, Celina 22; Van Wert 48, Elida 16; St. Marys 35, Lima Bath 7; Lima Shawnee 35, Kenton 13.
NLL scores: Anthony Wayne 51, Sylvania Northview 7; Perrysburg 49, Springfield 10; Bowling Green 24, Maumee 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.