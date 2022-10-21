Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — For the first time in school history, the number 10 will read in Antwerp’s win column as the Archers shutout Edgerton 39-0 to complete a perfect regular season.
Carson Altimus ran for two scores and threw for three more, including a 54-yard strike to Landon Brewer. Kayden Winslow had two touchdown catches for the Archers, both coming in the second half.
Ayersville 34, Fairview 7
SHERWOOD — Blake Hauenstein and Owen Berner combined for five touchdowns as Ayersville rolled over Fairview 34-7.
Hauenstein led the team in rushing with 121 yards with one score and was a perfect 7-for-7 through the air for 114 yards and another score. The one throwing score went to Abe Delano from 31-yards out. Delano has now caught a touchdown pass in five straight games for the Pilots (7-3, 5-2 GMC) and had four catches for 98 yards. Berner scored three times and totaled 93 yards on 12 carries.
Fairview (0-10, 0-7 GMC) had just 146 total yards in the game, 77 coming on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Drayden Grinnell-Dennis to Breaven Williams.
Tinora 54, Hicksville 7
HICKSVILLE — Tinora blitzed its way to four first-quarter touchdowns and finished the regular season at 7-3 with a 54-7 win over county rival Hicksville.
The Rams (7-3, 5-2 GMC) out-rushed the Aces (2-8, 2-5 GMC) 231-89, led by 54 yards and three touchdowns from senior Brandon Edwards. Abram Jimenez had a TD run and added 68 yards receiving.
Brody Balser had 87 pass yards on the night for Hicksville, 61 of which went to Brant Langham.
Napoleon 21, B. Green 13
BOWLING GREEN — Owen Espizona tossed two touchdown passes and Napoleon clinched a playoff spot in Division IV, Region 14 with a 21-13 win over Bowling Green.
The two touchdown tosses were to Trey Rubinstein from 58-yards out and Andrew Williams from 25-yards out. Espinoza was 10-of-14 for 180 yards. The Wildcats (4-6, 4-3 NLL) only ran for 75 yards in the game.
P. Henry 20, Archbold 14
HAMLER — Patrick Henry only ran for 16 yards but threw for 323 as they upended Archbold in a 20-14 upset of the Blue Streaks that will almost certainly boost the Patriots’ playoff position in Division VI, Region 22.
Nash Meyer threw for over 300 yards for the second-straight game going 29-of-49 for 307 yards and one score. Meyer also ran it in twice in fifteen attempts but only totaled five yards. Two Patriot (6-4, 4-3 NWOAL) receivers totaled over 100 yards with Landon Johnson making nine catches for 133 yards and Aiden Behrman hauling in nine receptions for 103 yards and a score.
Cade Brenner passed for 222 yards and a score for Archbold (8-2, 5-2 NWOAL) while Carson Dominique ran for 99 yards and a TD. Chase Miller had eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown catch.
Bryan 21, Wauseon 7
BRYAN — Bryan scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Wauseon 21-7 and secure a playoff spot in Division IV, Region 14.
Jase Kepler threw a pass to Carter Dominique from nine yards out with 10:09 left and then ran it in from two yards away with 4:02 remaining to seal the game. The Golden Bears (6-4, 4-3 NWOAL) scored 21 unanswered, starting with an 87-yard kick return by Brody Devlin that tied the game at seven in the first quarter. Kepler led the team in rushing with 135 yards on 22 carries while also adding 100 passing yards as well.
The lone score of the game for the Indians (6-4, 4-3 NWOAL) was a 4-yard run by Zaidan Kessler. Trey Parsons had 198 yards passing and three interceptions.
Lib. Center 51, Delta 14
DELTA — After Delta staked a 7-0 first-quarter lead, Liberty Center ripped off 35 straight points to seize control and finish an NWOAL championship season unblemished with a 51-14 win.
Colton Kruse and Matthew Orr each rushed for 78 yards and combined for three TDs for the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 NWOAL, No. 4 Division V), which outgained Delta 448-123. Zane Zeiter added 69 rush yards and two more scores.
Jerremiah Wolford tallied 90 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4 NWOAL).
Montpelier 40, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Brennan Friend totaled over 200 yards on the ground for Montpelier as the Locomotives pitched a 40-0 shutout over Hilltop.
It’s the third win for the Locos (3-7, 1-4 TAAC), the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2019. Friend scored twice on the ground while QB Hayden Sharps threw for 217 yards and three scores.
Hilltop (1-9, 0-5 TAAC) were outgained 406-87 in the contest. Wade Wagner had six catches for 33 yards.
O-G 38, Kenton 19
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf was outgained by Kenton 380-311 but still managed to triumph 38-19 over the Wildcats for its second win of the season.
The Titans (2-8, 2-7 WBL) were paced by the arm of Payton Kuhlman who threw for 205 yards and score. Grant Schroeder hauled in four catches for a 100 yards through the air. Cy Rump led the team on the ground with 20 rushes for 119 yards and a score, though O-G will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Holgate 78,
Morenci (Mich.) 42
HOLGATE — Holgate put the scoreboard to work in eight-man football action against Morenci (Mich.) in a 78-42 win that saw the Tigers put up 723 yards of offense.
Tiger QB Xavier McCord had an eye-popping night statistically, completing 15-of-20 passes for 449 yards and seven TDs while rushing nine times for 138 yards and three more TDs for Holgate (5-3). Dylan Boecker had five catches for 170 yards and three scores while Ezekiel Belmares had six receptions for 154 yards and two scores. Alexander Alvarez and Isaac DeLong each had touchdown receptions as well against the Bulldogs (2-7), which rushed for 335 yards.
Other scores: Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20; Evergreen 42, Swanton 0; Whiteford (Mich.) 30, North Central 0; Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic 14.
WBL scores: St. Marys 28, Celina 21; Lima Shawnee 14, Elida 10; Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14.
NLL scores: Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21; Anthony Wayne 55, Springfield 3; Sylvania Southview 33, Sylvania Northview 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.