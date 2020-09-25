Red zone struggles reared an ugly head again for the Defiance Bulldogs in Friday’s Western Buckeye League clash with Elida as the host Bulldogs fell to 0-5 on the season with a 16-6 loss at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Defiance forced a pair of first-quarter turnovers and reached the Elida four-yard-line late in the second quarter, only to be stymied.
“We get in the red-zone and we just can’t get points,” lamented Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “It doesn’t matter if we’re kicking it or if we’re trying to run an offense. Right now we just can’t find a way to score and that’s frustrating. We’ll keep working, that’s what you can do.
“I like the fact that we’re keeping ourselves in games, we’re getting an opportunity to do some things. We’ve just got to find a way to put some points on the board. That’s all there is to it.”
Despite moving the ball well in the first half and out-rushing an Elida read-option attack 128-98 in the first two quarters, Defiance was held scoreless. The Defiance defense, tasked with stopping speedy Elida sophomore QB Larkin Henderson and bruising running back Andrew Etzkorn, tallied multiple tackles for loss and battled gamely with an athletic Elida offense.
The third quarter was where Elida turned the tide under first-year coach Kyle Harmon, as the visiting Bulldogs held Defiance to negative-six total yards in the quarter and got the separation they needed.
With Henderson and Etzkorn trading carries across the course of the game, a special teams play set Elida up for victory. Speedy junior Jayden Irons weaved 54 yards across the Fred J. Brown Stadium turf, winding from the Elida 44 to the Defiance two to put the Bulldogs in business.
Three plays later, Henderson dove in to put the visitors up 9-0. A DHS three-and-out again set Elida up in solid field position at its own 39 and Henderson again moved the visitors down the field in nine plays, diving in for a four-yard touchdown to boost the Elida lead to 16-0 with 2.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
Stifled for the third period, Defiance used some trickery to battle back.
Junior wingback Drew Kellermyer — who led the host Bulldogs with 71 yards rushing — took the ball on a pitch to the right. Instead of cutting upfield, the 5-7 speedster tossed the ball downfield to junior Kam’Ron Rivera, who made the catch at the Elida 15 and broke a tackle for a 61-yard touchdown.
“That was good playcalling on coach (offensive coordinator Travis) Cooper’s part to dial that up at the right time,” said Kline. “Ronnie made a nice move, made that kid miss and got in the endzone. It’s good to see we’re starting to get other phases of our offense going. It’s just frustrating we can’t score down in the red zone.”
Defiance followed with a forced punt from Elida and seemed to be in prime position for a comeback. The hosts picked up four first downs, reaching the Elida 16 before the drive stalled and a Brandon Gmutza kick was blocked, snuffing out the final DHS scoring threat.
With 3:58 to go in the first half, Elida (3-2) found itself 90 yards from the endzone, but the Allen County Bulldogs methodically drove down the field with a 15-play drive that was aided by a pass interference call that wiped out an interception by Defiance safety Bailey DeTray. With the ball at the DHS seven, an incompletion with 1.5 seconds left set up Elida kicker Aiden Bartels for a 24-yard field goal to break the goose-egg tie at the half.
Despite the disappointing result, some new faces on the varsity field made impacts for the Bulldogs after multiple Defiance players were out of practice this week. Sophomore Juan Diaz battered his way to 65 yards on seven carries from the fullback spot while fellow soph Gavin Miller was in on multiple defensive tackles for loss.
“We had a bunch of kids missing school and some other things so that forced us to the next-man-up mentality,” said Kline. “We had faith in Juan coming in and playing tonight.”
Defiance will get one more shot at a tally in the regular-season win column on Friday with a trip to Harmon Field in Wapakoneta in both teams’ last game before a week seven Division III playoff contest. The host Redskins (1-4) picked up their first victory Friday in a 21-20 triumph over Kenton.
EHS DHS
First Downs 19 13
Rushing Yards 47-221 31-154
Passing Yards 103 121
Total Yards 324 275
Passing 10-14-0 7-16-0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties 8-70 7-58
Elida 0 3 13 0 — 16
Defiance 0 0 0 6 — 6
E — Bartels 24-field goal.
E — Henderson 2-run (kick blocked).
E — Henderson 4-run (Long kick).
D — Rivera 61-pass from Kellermyer (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Elida — Henderson 26-141; Etzkorn 18-78; Irons 3-2. Defiance — Kellermyer 12-71; Diaz 7-65; Hale 7-31; Davis 5-(-13). PASSING: Elida — Henderson 10-14-0-103. Defiance — Davis 6-15-0-60; Kellermyer 1-1-0-61. RECEIVING: Elida — Kuhn 3-42; Etzkorn 3-27; Harsh 2-20; Irons 2-14. Defiance — Rivera 5-94; Kellermyer 3-27.
