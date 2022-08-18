A season on the gridiron begins anew Friday night across the area and Defiance County will see three of its squads renew matchups that pit the Green Meadows Conference and Northwest Ohio Athletic League against each other for nonconference supremacy.
A pair of squads will break in new mentors as Ayersville’s Andrew Mickey and Fairview’s Jon McCord don the head-coaching headset for the first time against Delta and Wauseon, respectively, while Hicksville will take on Patrick Henry for just the third time ever in both programs’ history.
The following is a capsule preview of the three county contests:
DELTA AT AYERSVILLE
For first-time head coach Andrew Mickey, the chance to take the field as a team mentor will come in friendly confines as his Ayersville Pilots will host Delta in a matchup of two playoff squads from a year ago.
The Pilots finished 6-4 a season ago, qualifying for the Division VII Region 26 postseason and return multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, Delta snaked the 16th and final playoff berth in Division VI Region 22 last season and fell in a rematch against NWOAL foe Archbold in the first round.
This season, the Pilots return a bellcow at running back in senior Owen Berner. The veteran back finished with 1,146 yards and 11 TDs on the season last year, including 444 yards in the final two games of the regular season. With do-it-all QB Jakob Trevino (168 pass yards, 106 rush yards, two TDs vs. Delta in 2021) graduated, along with top receiver Ike Eiden (five catches, 69 yards vs. Delta), Berner will take on a larger role in the Pilots’ success and gameplan entering Friday’s matchup.
Blake Hauenstein and Lucas Fishpaw will be candidates for the starting QB position in 2022. Hauenstein scored a touchdown on the ground with 30 yards on four carries vs. Delta in last year’s 27-12 season-opening win for the Pilots while catching two passes for 25 yards. Berner was also a key in the pass game, catching seven passes for 65 yards while rushing for 67 yards and a score on seven totes.
The second half was the key for Ayersville in the win a year ago as a 12-7 Delta lead at the half saw the only points for the Panthers as the Pilots scored three TDs in the final two quarters to pull away for the two-TD win.
Though Delta graduates top back Josh Tresnan-Reighard, who rushed for 109 yards on 18 totes last year, veteran QB James Ruple (35-of-89, 494 yards, six TDs in 2021) will guide the offense in his senior season with fellow veteran backs Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp in the backfield. Wolford was a second team all-NWOAL selection after rushing for 587 yards and six scores while Knapp tallied 425 yards and four scores on the ground while catching 13 passes for 167 yards and two TDs. Wolford tallied 61 yards and a score on nine carries against Ayersville last season.
Last season’s tilt was the first since 2001 between the schools and the 12th all-time.
FAIRVIEW AT WAUSEON
Wauseon currently has what Fairview would like to regain as the Apaches enter the 2022 edition of the annual season opener for the Tribe Trophy with their third head coach in three seasons while the Indians hold onto continuity under fourth-year head coach Shawn Moore.
Fairview, now coached by former Apache assistant Jon McCord, will look to build off a growing-pains kind of season in 2021 that saw the Black and Gold finish 3-7 with an offense that did not score more than 21 points in any game last season.
That building process will have to overcome the loss of the team’s starting QB in Brady Karzynow (1,005 yards, six TDs), its leading rusher in Keaton Singer (471 yards, six TDs), its leading receiver in Weston Minic (29 catches, 240 yards, four TDs) and five starters on the offensive line rotation.
Junior Breaven Williams and senior Dylan Gebers will take on the main roles in the offense at QB and running back, respectively, with seniors Jeff Smith (6-4, 180, 25 catches, 306 yards, one TD) and D’Andre Hastings (24 catches, 306 yards, one TD) headlining the receiving corps.
The host Wauseon Indians will have a renewed sense of confidence heading into Harmon Field on Friday evening as the Tribe found some offensive explosiveness a season ago, putting up a 40-8 win over the Apaches to open last season before finishing the regular season at 7-3. The Indians defeated Wooster Triway 41-7 in a long road trip playoff opener before falling to powerhouse Van Wert in the second round.
Junior QB Elijah McLeod will look to take the next step in guiding the Wauseon offense following a 2021 season that saw him throw for 2,800 yards and 27 TDs thanks to a talented offensive crew.
Seniors Jude Armstrong (76 catches, 791 yards, six TDs) and Sam Smith (36 catches, 727 yards, eight TDs) both return after stellar junior campaigns, the latter of which committing to the University of Toledo earlier this year. McLeod passed for 222 yards and four scores against Fairview last season as the Tribe out-gained the Apaches 287-99. Armstrong caught six passes for 71 yards while Smith hauled in a pair of receptions for 32 yards and a score.
HICKSVILLE AT PATRICK HENRY
Plagued by injuries and inexperience, Hicksville had a rare stumble in 2021 with a 1-9 campaign that marked the first losing season under head coach Lucas Smith since a 4-6 campaign in his third season in 2010.
The regular season will open with just the third meeting all-time between the Aces and Patrick Henry as the Red and Black make the trek to Big Red Stadium in Hamler. The first matchup came in the 2011 Division V regional championship won by Hicksville 34-7 before the Patriots got their revenge with a 41-16 victory in Hicksville to open the 2021 campaign.
The Aces took an 8-0 lead after the first period but saw Patrick Henry rip off 28 straight points to take control and start the season off in winning fashion.
This time around, the Aces will look to Aaron Klima to contribute in the passing game, but at the receiver spot. Klima rushed for two TDs and passed for 183 yards in last year’s opener vs. PH but will take over at receiver this season following the graduation of the top two targets in last year’s offense.
Senior Brody Balser (25 catches, 217 yards, 137 rush yards, two TDs), who rushed for 10 yards on five carries while catching one pass for 12 yards against the Pats, will take the reins of the Hicksville offense.
On the other side of things, Patrick Henry had a youth movement in 2021 as QB Nash Meyer dazzled as a freshman, passing for 2,289 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for 480 yards and six more scores in his first year as a starter.
Top receivers Landon Johnson (65 catches, 888 yards, eight TDs), Aidan Behrman (26 catches, 521 yards, four TDs) and Gavin Jackson (28 catches, 276 yards, one TD) are all back in the Patriot offense under longtime mentor Bill Inselmann.
Meyer was flashy to start, nearly hitting the 300-yard mark with a 15-of-22 showing for 222 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 65 yards. Behrman tallied four catches for 136 yards and a TD while Johnson added four receptions for 68 yards and a score.
