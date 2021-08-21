SHERWOOD — Wauseon spoiled first-year Fairview head coach Phil Mauro’s Apache coaching debut as the Indians held onto the Tribe Trophy with a stifling 40-8 win over the Apaches on Friday in season-opening action.

Elijah McLeod threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start at QB for the Indians (1-0), including eight completions to Jonas Tester for 107 yards and a score.

Breavin Williams completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Weston Minich for the lone score for the Apaches (0-1), which were outgained 287-99.

Wauseon 10 23 0 7 — 40

Fairview 0 0 0 8 — 8

W — Rodriguez 24-field goal.

W — Smith 20-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).

W — Tester 17-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).

W — Tester 5-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).

W — Safety.

W — Tester 21-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).

W — Stump 1-run (Rodriguez kick).

F — Minich 20-pass from Bre. Williams (Williams run).

Ayersville 27, Delta 12

DELTA — After trailing 12-7 at the half, Ayersville blanked host Delta 20-0 in the final two quarters to stake out a 27-12 season-opening victory.

Jakob Trevino tallied 158 yards passing (15-of-18) while rushing for a game-high 104 yards and three scores in the win for the Pilots (1-0).

Josh Tresnan-Reighard’s 80 yards were tops offensively for Delta (0-1) while Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp each had rushing TDs.

Ayersville 0 7 14 6 — 27

Delta 6 6 0 0 — 12

D — Wolford 4-run (kick failed).

A — Trevino 3-run (Young kick).

D — Knapp 2-run (conversion failed).

A — Trevino 1-run (Young kick).

A — Berner 10-run (Young kick).

A — Trevino 10-run (kick failed).

Patrick Henry 41,

Hicksville 16

HICKSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s new spread offense racked up 472 yards against Hicksville as the Patriots cruised to a 41-16 road victory.

Nash Meyer tossed a pair of TD passes and racked up 294 yards for PH (1-0) while Aiden Behrman hauled in four catches for 136 yards and a score. Noah Kistner scored three times on the ground.

Hicksville QB Aaron Klima had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss for the Aces (0-1) while Jackson Bergman caught six passes for 130 yards.

Patrick Henry 0 21 7 13 — 41

Hicksville 8 0 0 8 — 16

H — Klima 2-run (Bergman run).

PH — Kistner 6-run (Moreno kick).

PH — Behrman 53-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).

PH — Kistner 6-run (Moreno kick).

PH — Kistner 3-run (Moreno kick).

H — Klima 1-run (Baird run).

PH — Johnson 49-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).

PH — Moreno 18-run (kick failed).

Arlington 48, Paulding 18

PAULDING — Arlington’s rushing attack was too much for Paulding to stop as the Red Devils rushed for 380 yards in a 48-18 win at Keysor Field.

Brayden Sanders hauled in eight passes from QB Jacob Fife for 129 yards while racking up 124 yards on four kick returns for Paulding (0-1).

Jared Griggs found the endzone three times for Arlington, which pulled away with a 22-6 third-quarter advantage.

Arlington 6 14 22 6 48

Paulding 0 6 6 6 18

A - Riegle 24-pass from Griggs (conversion failed).

A - Romick 68-run (Romick run).

P - Fife 1-run (kick failed).

A - Griggs 10-run (conversion failed).

A - Hull 7-run (Hull run).

A - Griggs 9-run (conversion failed).

P - Lamb 5-run (conversion failed).

A - Griggs 25-run (conversion failed).

P - Yates 5-pass from Fife (conversion failed).

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments