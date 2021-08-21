SHERWOOD — Wauseon spoiled first-year Fairview head coach Phil Mauro’s Apache coaching debut as the Indians held onto the Tribe Trophy with a stifling 40-8 win over the Apaches on Friday in season-opening action.
Elijah McLeod threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start at QB for the Indians (1-0), including eight completions to Jonas Tester for 107 yards and a score.
Breavin Williams completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Weston Minich for the lone score for the Apaches (0-1), which were outgained 287-99.
Wauseon 10 23 0 7 — 40
Fairview 0 0 0 8 — 8
W — Rodriguez 24-field goal.
W — Smith 20-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 17-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 5-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Safety.
W — Tester 21-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Stump 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
F — Minich 20-pass from Bre. Williams (Williams run).
Ayersville 27, Delta 12
DELTA — After trailing 12-7 at the half, Ayersville blanked host Delta 20-0 in the final two quarters to stake out a 27-12 season-opening victory.
Jakob Trevino tallied 158 yards passing (15-of-18) while rushing for a game-high 104 yards and three scores in the win for the Pilots (1-0).
Josh Tresnan-Reighard’s 80 yards were tops offensively for Delta (0-1) while Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp each had rushing TDs.
Ayersville 0 7 14 6 — 27
Delta 6 6 0 0 — 12
D — Wolford 4-run (kick failed).
A — Trevino 3-run (Young kick).
D — Knapp 2-run (conversion failed).
A — Trevino 1-run (Young kick).
A — Berner 10-run (Young kick).
A — Trevino 10-run (kick failed).
Patrick Henry 41,
Hicksville 16
HICKSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s new spread offense racked up 472 yards against Hicksville as the Patriots cruised to a 41-16 road victory.
Nash Meyer tossed a pair of TD passes and racked up 294 yards for PH (1-0) while Aiden Behrman hauled in four catches for 136 yards and a score. Noah Kistner scored three times on the ground.
Hicksville QB Aaron Klima had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the loss for the Aces (0-1) while Jackson Bergman caught six passes for 130 yards.
Patrick Henry 0 21 7 13 — 41
Hicksville 8 0 0 8 — 16
H — Klima 2-run (Bergman run).
PH — Kistner 6-run (Moreno kick).
PH — Behrman 53-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Kistner 6-run (Moreno kick).
PH — Kistner 3-run (Moreno kick).
H — Klima 1-run (Baird run).
PH — Johnson 49-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Moreno 18-run (kick failed).
Arlington 48, Paulding 18
PAULDING — Arlington’s rushing attack was too much for Paulding to stop as the Red Devils rushed for 380 yards in a 48-18 win at Keysor Field.
Brayden Sanders hauled in eight passes from QB Jacob Fife for 129 yards while racking up 124 yards on four kick returns for Paulding (0-1).
Jared Griggs found the endzone three times for Arlington, which pulled away with a 22-6 third-quarter advantage.
Arlington 6 14 22 6 — 48
Paulding 0 6 6 6 — 18
A - Riegle 24-pass from Griggs (conversion failed).
A - Romick 68-run (Romick run).
P - Fife 1-run (kick failed).
A - Griggs 10-run (conversion failed).
A - Hull 7-run (Hull run).
A - Griggs 9-run (conversion failed).
P - Lamb 5-run (conversion failed).
A - Griggs 25-run (conversion failed).
P - Yates 5-pass from Fife (conversion failed).
