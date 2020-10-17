BASCOM – Hopewell-Loudon quarterback Ashton Bour ran for two scores and threw for three as the No. 11-ranked Chieftains of Hopewell-Loudon stayed perfect on the season with a 41-6 win over invading Patrick Henry in the second round of the Division VII.
Bour hit 5-of-11 passes, but two went for scores to Nico Garcia and another went to Peyton Burns. He also had 122 yards rushing with two TDs.
Patrick Henry’s lone score came on a rushing TD by Corbin Johnson.
The Patriots fell to 3-5 with the loss.
Patrick Henry 0 6 0 0 – 6
Hopewell-Loudon 14 14 6 7 – 41
H-L – Garcia 75-pass from Bour (Bour kick).
H-L – Bour 30-run (Bour kick).
H-L – Bour 5-run (Bour kick).
H-L – Beucler 10-punt block return (Bour kick).
PH – Johnson 1-run (kick failed).
H-L – Garcia 22-pass from Bour (conversion failed).
H-L – Burns 35-pass from Bour (Bour kick).
Arlington 75, Edon 6
ARLINGTON – The second-seeded Red Devils ran for 469 yards, with Noah Thibaut accounting for 231, as Arlington handled Edon 75-6 in the second round of the Division VII playoffs.
Arlington took a 35-0 lead after one quarter and led 56-0 when the Bombers got on the board. Drew Gallehue hit Hayden Dye for a 20-yard pass for the lone Edon touchdown in the game.
Gallehue finished the game 22-of-41 passing for 248 yards with the TD and four interceptions. Ethan Steinke caught four passes for 88 while and Caden Nester hauled in six passes for 61 yards.
Edon dropped to 5-3 on the season.
Edon 0 6 0 0 — 6
Arlington 35 21 13 6 — 75
A – Thibaut 41-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Gast 40-interception return (Frysinger kick).
A – Foust 10-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Thibaut 9-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Foust 55-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Thibaut 93-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Gast 8-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Thibaut 40-run (Frysinger kick).
E – Dye 20-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
A – Thibaut 9-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Agapiou 48-run (kick failed).
A – Russell 1-run (kick failed).
Regular Season
Ayersville 41, Montpelier 0
Blake and Ike Eiden combined to score five touchdowns as Ayersville blanked Montpelier 41-0 in non-league football Friday night.
Blake Eiden had runs of 11 and 4 yards, plus hauled in a 25-yard pass from Jacob Trevino. Ike Eiden caught TD passes of 20 and 24 yards from Trevino.
Trevino finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 190 yards and four TD tosses. He also led the Pilots with 80 yards on the ground. Blake Eiden totaled 72 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.
Owen Berner, who caught the other scoring pass from Trevino, finished with five catches for 63 yards.
Ayersville improved to 3-5 with the win. Montpelier fell to 1-6.
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ayersville 20 7 7 7 — 41
A – B. Eiden 11-run (pass failed).
A – I. Eiden 20-pass from Trevino (kick failed).
A – B. Eiden 25-pass from Trevino (B. Eiden run).
A – I. Eiden 24-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
A – B. Eiden 4-run (Young kick).
A – Berner 33-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
Wayne Trace 55, Maumee 6
HAVILAND – Trevor Speice threw TD passes to four different receivers as Wayne Trace scored a 55-6 win at home over Maumee.
Speice finished the game 11-of-24 passing for 186 yards. He also ran for 119 yards, including an 85-yard scoring scamper.
Owen Manz caught one of the TD passes, plus he returned an interception for a score.
The Raider defense held Maumee to 103 yards of offense.
Wayne Trace improved to 4-4 with the win.
Maumee 0 0 0 6 – 6
Wayne Trace 28 20 7 0 – 55
WT – Antoine 12-pass from Speice (Sutton pass).
WT – Manz 43-interception return (pass failed).
WT – Speice 85-run (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Antoine 43-run (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Hildebrand 16-pass from Speice (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Stoller 30-fumble return (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Sutton 26-pass from Speice (kick failed).
WT – Manz 37-pass from Speice (Wenzlick kick).
M – Lewis 3-run (kick failed).
Delta 28, Evergreen 6
DELTA – Josh Tresnan-Reighard ran for 153 yards and two scores and Bryar Knapp added 107 yards and a touchdown, as Delta handled Evergreen 28-6 in a non-league contest.
Tresnan-Reighard scored his two TDs early, giving the Panthers a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Delta improved to 4-4 while Evergreen fell to 0-8.
Evergreen 0 6 0 0 – 6
Delta 13 8 0 7 – 28
D – Tresnan-Reighard 19-run (Kohlhofer kick).
D – Tresnan-Reighard 16-run (kick failed).
D – Knapp 24-run (Davis run).
E – Hudik 3-run (kick failed).
Wolford 1-run (Kohlhofer kick).
