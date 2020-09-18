@CNRandyR
NAPOLEON — The Wildcats delivered the first punch, but Perrysburg withstood the early challenge and handled Napoleon 31-14 in a key Northern Lakes League football battle.
“We had chances to get off the field early but we didn’t do it,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “Early in the game, we had them in third and long. The damage was done early. It had nothing to do with lack of effort on the part of our kids.”
Napoleon forced Perrysburg to punt on its initial possession, then needed just one play to get the Homecoming crowd fired up. Mikey Chipps on a cutback found an open seam and went 88 yards to send the Wildcats to an early lead.
Perrysburg punished Napoleon on the ensuing drive, taking 14 plays to go 72 yards, chewing up nearly five-and-a-half minutes off the clock. The final two plays were passes from quarterback Christian Gulgin to Aidan Pratt, first on a 22-yard screen, then for a 14-yard touchdown to tie the game with 4:48 left in the opening period.
Napoleon’s next drive ended after just two plays when Kanyon Gagich intercepted a Zack Rosebrook pass. The Yellow Jackets were able to cash in, going with a solid dose of Connor Walendzak. Walendzak was called on for four of the eight plays in the drive, including the final three yards on fourth-and-1 for a Perrysburg score.
Walendzak wasn’t done finding the endzonbe in the first half. After Napoleon was stopped on fourth down at the Perryburg 40, the Yellow Jackets went to their running back often. He did most of the work on a 60-yard drive, including the final 38 on a throwback screen on a fourth-and-4 to send the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-7.
On top of everything else, Napoleon star running back Jarrett Gerdeman suffered an injury and did not see action in the second half.
“Not to make excuses, but he’s a big part of who we are and what we do,” Strock said about the injured running back. “It’s devistating. You cam say next man up, but the reality is that is hard to overcome.”
Napoleon had a chance to get back in the game early in the third quarter. Joshua Mack came up with an interception to end Perrysburg’s first drive of the second half, however the ‘Cats couldn’t take advantage of the short field.
“That was the theme at halftime,” said Strock. “We needed to get the game to 21-14. We’ve been in games like this before. We had that opportunity. We just didn’t make plays.”
Penalties slowed a Perryburg drive in the third quarter, however the Yellow Jackets were close enough to get a 37 yard field goal late in the third quarter.
Walendzak added his third touchdown early in the final period on a six-yard score.
“He’s special,” Strock said of the Perrysburg running back. “He’s a really good player.”
Napoleon was able to put a drive together in the final quarter and score when Justin Aldrich punched it in from two yards out.
Perrysburg ran for 246 yards in the game.
“It was exactly what we thought on their outside runs,” admitted Strock.
Napoleon (3-1) will host Northview next week. Perrysburg (4-0) has a big game at home against Bowling Green.
PHS NHS
First Downs 21 11
Rushing Yards 47-246 30-184
Passing Yards 199 62
Total Yards 445 246
Passing 13-20-1 9-18-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties 8-112 3-27
Perrysburg 14 7 3 7 — 31
Napoleon 7 0 0 7 — 14
N — Chipps 88-run (Grant kick).
P — Pratt 13-pass from Gulgin (Hudson kick).
P — Walendzak 3-run (Hudson kick).
P — Walendzak 38-pass from Gulgin (Hudson kick).
P — Hudson 37-field goal.
P — Walendzak 6-run (Hudson kick).
N — Aldrich 2-run (Grant kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perrysburg — Walendzak 39-223; Whitten 1-010; Gulgin 7-3. Napoleon — Chipps 17-134; Gerdeman 5-39; Aldrich 5-11; Gonzalez 1-1; Brubaker 1-0; Rubinstein 1-(-1).. PASSING: Perrysburg — Gulgin 13-20-199-1. Napoleon — Rosebrook 9-18-62-1. RECEIVING: Perrysburg — Pratt 7-72; Whitten 3-43; Darrington 2-46; Walendzak 1-38. Napoleon — Mack 3-30; Brubaker 3-15; Chipps 2-16; Aldrich 1-1.
