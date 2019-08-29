The first week of the new gridiron campaign has finally returned, and with it, one of the best rivalries in Paulding County.
Paulding and Wayne Trace will take the field again to kick off the 2019 football season and add another match and see who will take home the Black Swamp Bowl Trophy.
“Rivalry games are always exciting, the energy will be high and both teams will be excited to play,” explained fourth-year Paulding mentor Tyler Arend. “This will come down to whoever can come out and play with intensity but also execute throughout the game. Football is a game of controlled aggression so it is important that we focus on going out and playing physical but also doing our job.”
Paulding held a slight advantage in the county rivalry over Wayne Trace with a 7-5 series lead after a 36-29 victory in 2010. However, after a hard-fought 33-25 win last season, Wayne Trace now hasn’t lost since and maintains a 13-7 series advantage, with hopes to extend it to a nine-year winning streak.
“The communities are so close, the kids know each other so well and Tyler’s a class act,” said Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice. “This matchup’s always great for the communities and the schools. With it being the first game, each side’s got first time starters. It’s just great to finally get to week one.”
Wayne Trace will have an offense that will have some holes to fill after last year’s graduation. However, they do return two-year starting quarterback in junior Trevor Speice (2,566 yards, 29 TD passes, 523 rush yards, seven TDs).
“He knows the system inside and out and we give him the ability if he doesn’t like what the defense gives, he can check out of things,” explained Speice. “In our two scrimmages, I’ve seen his maturity level be so much stronger.”
Also returning for the Raiders are seniors Kameron Bevis (166 rush yards, 44 receiving yards) and Nate Gerber, the latter of whom caught 32 passes for 366 yards and seven scores.
After a 3-7 campaign last year, that was the best record the Panthers had since their 2010 campaign that also ended with a 3-7 record, Paulding has a lot of to look forward to this season.
The Panthers return the bulk of their offense from last year. Junior quarterback Payton Beckman returns to lead the team after throwing for 844 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tailback Jacob Deisler is also back after leading the team with 850 yards and nine scores.
Fernando Garcia and Jacob King will get most of the carries Friday night, combining for 425 yards and eight scores on the ground last season in the Panthers’ power-spread attack.
“It is great to have experience returning on the offensive side of the football,” admitted Arend. “We know what these guys can do well and it gives us confidence as play-callers to let these guys go make plays. We have some new faces at receiver and I am excited about what we will get from them on Friday nights.”
Added Speice: “They’ve got a nice offensive line and a second year quarterback with the Beckman boy who can move and has a nice arm. King’s a nice sized running back that we’ll have to tackle well. When they want to throw the ball, they’ve got some good kids that can catch it. That makes us prepare even harder.”
Speice knows exactly what needs to happen to extend an almost decade long winning streak over their county rival.
“If we can control both lines of scrimmage, I think we’ll be in good position to win,” cited Speice. “They’ve been chomping at the bit. I wish I could say August went fast but Friday can’t get here fast enough. They’re tired of hitting each other. This is real live action where it counts.”
Arend and the Panthers knows that they will have to take advantage of the returning experience and momentum from an improved season last year in order to pull out a win over their rivals.
“I feel that we will need to stay balanced offensively and take advantage of big play opportunities when they are there,” added Arend. “Wayne Trace poses many threats offensively so we fell that if we limit the big play and move the ball consistently offensively, good things will happen.”
However, the Paulding head coach know that Wayne Trace will be ready.
“I expect Wayne Trace to come out with a lot of energy and they will be ready to play,” concluded Arend. “Our guys will also be ready and are full of confidence. It will be a fun night.”
