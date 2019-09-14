ANTWERP — Paulding scored four times in the opening quarter and the Panthers never looked back in rolling to a 47-12 win over county rival Antwerp Friday night in high school football action.
Jacob Deisler ran for three scores in the opening period, scoring on runs of 24, 30 and 20 yards to help Paulding open a 27-6 lead.
Deisler’s 24-yard run opened the scoring for the Panthers, giving the maroon and white a quick 7-0 advantage. The Panther running back finished with 173 yards on 11 carries for Paulding behind an offensive line that did a good job of opening things up.
“I thought the guys up front played well and the backs ran hard,” noted Paulding head coach Tyler Arend. “It was a good win for us. We came out and played well there in the first quarter. The line did a nice job and the backs were able to find holes.”
After Hunter Sproles broke loose for a 73-yard scamper that got Antwerp on the board, the rest of the opening frame belonged to the Panthers.
Deisler added a 30-yard burst for a score to make it 14-6 Panthers and Fernando Garcia followed on the next Paulding possession with a one-yard plunge that widened the lead to 20-6.
The Panthers then wrapped up the first quarter scoring on Deisler’s 20-yard run that gave Paulding the commanding 27-6 lead.
Antwerp cut the deficit to 27-12 at the break as Blake Schuette found Hunter Sproles for a six-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.
Paulding wrapped up the scoring in the second half with three scores.
Caleb Manz caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Payton Beckman to make it 34-12 before Manz hauled in a 28-yard toss from Beckman to widen the lead to 41-12.
“We have some things to work on but, for the most part, I was pretty pleased tonight,” added Arend. “We open up league play next week with a road trip to Spencerville and we will get back to work and get ready for that.”
Sam Woods then found Adrian Manz on a three-yard scoring strike to set the final margin of 47-12.
Schuette finished 8 of 23 passing for 33 yards for Antwerp while also running for 69 yards on 17 carries.
Carson Perl also had eight rushes for 43 yards to aid the Panther cause with Garcia rumbling for 56 yards on ten tries. Caleb Manz picked up five receptions for 67 yards as well for Paulding.
The Panthers, who improve to 1-2, open up Northwest Conference play on Friday when they visit Spencerville. Antwerp (0-3) looks for its first win of the season when the Archers travel to Fairview.
