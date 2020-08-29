Thunderstorms preceded Friday’s season opener for Defiance and a small power outage knocked out the scoreboard and half the stadium lights.
But nothing could stop the Bulldogs from taking the field against Ottawa-Glandorf Friday evening with the 2020 season finally underway.
O-G, a regional finalist a year ago in Division V, flexed some muscle with their offensive skill players back and took down the host Bulldogs 41-13.
“Unfortunately that’s where we’re at right now,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline, beginning his fifth season as Bulldog mentor. “Our kids work hard, we just can’t overcome these mistakes right now. O-G’s a really good team, we knew that coming in, and you can’t give them extra opportunities because they capitalize on it.”
Breaking in a new starter at QB and on the lines, the Bulldogs struggled for offensive consistency for much of the night, managing just five first downs and were shutout until deep into the third quarter.
On the other side, Ottawa-Glandorf scored on each of its three offensive possessions and took advantage on their next defensive outing, recovering a snap over Defiance punter Jose Fernandez’s head in the end zone for a touchdown, seizing a 31-0 halftime lead.
“We needed to go out and make sure we take charge and I’m excited about the direction that we’re going right now,” said O-G coach Ken Schriner, in his 26th year running the Titans. “I think our kids were aggressive in what we did and I hope that’s a sign of good things.”
The running game spurred the Titans early on, with junior back Parker Schnipke running for 56 of O-G’s 64 yards on a first-quarter touchdown drive. Schnipke rolled up 143 yards on 16 carries on a night where the Titans tallied 250 rush yards overall.
“Parker and Fenbert, we’re not sure which one’s the better one right now and we’re going to look at film and evaluate,” said Schriner. “Honestly the challenge of the masks is, I’d love to see the smile on our kids’ faces to be able to get this done. Defiance, I’ve got to give them credit, they’re a team that’s improving, you can see that they’re doing good things.”
The Titans’ grind-it-out mode, combined with some key throws from senior QB Jacob Balbaugh (161 yards passing, two TDs), kept O-G’s offense on the field on key third-down plays and wore down the DHS defensive unit.
“We’d get some situations that would be a third down and you’re feeling pretty good about stuff but then they always found a way to get a first down,” noted Kline. “I think our defense was out there quite a bit, probably too much. With the new offense, it’s going to take a little bit to get it rolling.”
Up 10-0 in the second quarter, Balbaugh found senior wideout Will Kaufman on a screen pass across the middle on third down, which the 6-1 speedster promptly wove down field and turned into a 56-yard touchdown.
The turnover bug also struck against Defiance, as the Bulldogs coughed up three fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions. One of the fumbles, following an O-G punt, gave the Titans the ball at the DHS 15. Balbaugh found wideout Brennan Blevins for a 15-yard score and put the Titans up by 31.
Defiance did find some offensive sparks at points in the second half, with Bulldog senior QB Drew Davis finding Drew Kellermyer streaking down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Later, senior fullback Jaiden Haynes got loose and raced 67 yards for a Defiance touchdown.
“The sooner we can get those things cleaned up and get it rolling, I think we’ll be OK on (the offensive end),” said Kline. “It’s just going to take a little bit more time than maybe we want it to ... Hopefully next week, we’re a little bit better than before tonight.”
Defiance will travel to Van Wert in week two while Ottawa-Glandorf will face Elida in its home opener.
OGHS DHS
First Downs 15 5
Rushing Yards 29-250 19-74
Passing Yards 174 135
Total Yards 424 209
Passing 5-12-2 10-19-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-3
Penalties 2-15 3-30
Ottawa-Glandorf 10 21 7 3 — 41
Defiance 0 0 6 7 — 13
O-G — Macke 30-field goal.
O-G — Fenbert 12-run (Macke kick).
O-G — Kaufman 56-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G — Cantrell fumble recovery in end zone (Macke kick).
O-G — Blevins 15-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G — Schnipke 11-run (Macke kick).
D — Kellermyer 65-pass from Davis (kick failed).
O-G — Macke 28-field goal.
D — Haynes 67-run (Gmutza kick).
O-G — Schroeder 24-run (Birkemeier kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ottawa-Glandorf — Schnipke 16-143; Balbaugh 4-1; Pope 2-64; Fenbert 2-28; Schroeder 2-22; Kaufman 1-3; Jordan 1-(-1); Jordan 1-(-10). Defiance — Haynes 6-69; Kellermyer 5-11; Davis 4-4; Sweeney 4-(-10). PASSING: Ottawa-Glandorf — Balbaugh 9-16-0-161; Jordan 0-2-0-0; Erford 1-1-0-13. Defiance — Davis 5-12-2-135. RECEIVING: Ottawa-Glandorf — Kaufman 4-96; Kuhlman 2-25; Blevins 2-24; Buddelmeyer 1-17; Pope 1-13. Defiance — Kellermyer 3-104; Rivera 2-31.
