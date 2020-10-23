Because of COVID concerns, a pair of area football games were called off in the area Friday night.
Leipsic was unable to play Arlington in its Division VII regional quarterfinal game. Because of that, the Red Devils advance on the bracket over the Vikings.
In regular season action, an outbreak in Delta forced the cancellation of the game between the Panthers and Ayersville set for Craig McCord Field. The game will not be made up.
Anthony Wayne 21, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Charles Reninger had three one-yard scores for Anthony Wayne, with two of the scores capping drives of five-plus minutes to send the visiting Generals past Napoleon 21-0 in Northern Lakes League action on Friday.
The Anthony Wayne defense held the Wildcat rushing attack to 121 yards in the loss. The ‘Cats were also 0 for 2 on fourth down and threw two interceptions.
Tanner Rubinstein led Napoleon with 65 yards rushing.
Anthony Wayne 0 14 0 7 — 21
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 — 0
AW — Reninger 1-run (Hamid kick).
AW — Reninger 1-run (Hamid kick).
AW — Reninger 1-run (Hamid kick).
Wauseon 22, Bryan 18
BRYAN – An interception by Jude Armstrong ended a late Bryan threat as Wauseon was able to score a 22-18 NWOAL win at Bryan.
Bryan trailed 22-12 when AJ Martinez hit Decota Shaw for an 18-yard TD pass with 9:38 left to play. Bryan did get the ball back, but getting into Wauseon territory, Martinez was intercepted by Armstrong, sealing the win.
Martinez threw for all three Bryan scores. He opened the scoring with an eight-yard TD pass to Titus Rohrer to cap a quick scoring drive. He also had a 25-yard pass to Sam Herold. Martinez finished 14-of-22 passing for 176 yards.
Bryan turned the ball over five times in the loss.
Wauseon got short scoring runs from Connar Penrod, Tyson Britsch and Bryson Stump. Britsch finished the game with 106 yards on the ground.
Wauseon 7 6 9 0 — 22
Bryan 6 6 0 6 — 18
B – Rohrer 8-pass from Martinez (kick failed).
W – Penrod 7-run (Blanco kick).
W – Britsch 11-run (run failed).
B – Herold 25-pass from Martinez (run failed).
W – Wilson tackles Shepherd for safety.
W – Stump 3-run (Blanco kick).
B – Shaw 18-pass from Martinez (pass failed).
Van Buren 18, Patrick Henry 15
HAMLER – Van Buren got two field goals in the final 1:45 of the contest to come away with an 18-15 win at Patrick Henry.
Andrew Parsell knocked through a field goal with 1:45 to play to tie the game at 15. The Patriots fumbled the football on the ensuing drive, and Parsell hit a game-winner from 22 yards out with seven seconds to go.
Nash Meyer completed 10-of-17 passes for the Patriots. He had TD passes of 25 yards to Corbin Johnson and 17 yards to Clayton Feehan. The scoring pass to Feehan gave the Patriots a 15-12 lead with 9:40 left.
Van Buren 6 6 0 6 – 18
Patrick Henry 0 8 0 7 — 15
VB – Jones 19-run (kick failed).
PH – Johnson 25-pass from Meyer (Hall conversion).
VB – Bahn 69-pass from Jones (conversion failed).
PH – Feehan 17-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
VB – Parsell field goal.
VB – Parsell 22-field goal.
8-man
Sandusky SMCC 54, Stryker 12
STRYKER — The hosting Panthers took a 6-0 lead, but a 32-point outburst in the second quarter by visiting St. Mary’s allowed the team from Sandusky to leave with a 54-12 win.
It was a rematch of a game from Oct. 3 when Stryker won 36-22, winning for the first time since restarting the program in 2018.
Quarterback Jacob Cadwell had two TD passes for Stryker. His 27-yard pass to Mateo Villanueva gave Stryker a 6-0 lead late in the opening quarter. He added a 16-yard strike to Kaleb Holsopple in the third quarter.
SMCC 0 32 8 14 — 54
Stryker 6 0 6 0 — 12
S — Villanueva 27-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
SMCC — Kresser 3-run (Barone run).
SMCC — Barone 53 run (Kresser run).
SMCC — Kresser 3-run (Barone run).
SMCC — Fullam 56-pass from Kresser (Barone run).
SMCC — Aldridge 6-run (Aldridge run).
S — Holsopple 16-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
SMCC — Barone 14-run (Aldridge run).
SMCC — Aldridge 26-run (conversion failed).
Holgate 34, Tri-State Crusaders 6
Holgate led 16-0 at the half as the Tigers scored the first 34 points of the game in a 34-6 win over the Tri-State Crusaders of Harlan, Indiana.
Holgate finished with 370 yards of offense, holding the Crusaders to 63.
The Tigers had 299 yards on the ground. Hunter Gerschutz led the way with 185 yards and a touchdown. Gavyn Kupfersmith had 89 yards andf two TD rushing, plus passes for two more scores.
Gerschutz and Owen Fry hauled in the TD passes.
Tri-State Crusaders 0 0 0 6 – 6
Holgate 0 16 6 12 – 34
H – Kupfersmith 1-run (Gerschutz run).
H – Gerschutz 51-run (Kupfersmith run).
H – Gerschutz 45-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
H – Fry 25-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
H – Kupfersmith 16-run (Conversion failed).
TSC – 76-pass (conversion failed).
