LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center took a big step toward a Northwest Ohio Athletic League co-championship with a convincing 35-13 win over archrival Patrick Henry at Rex Lingruen Stadium on Friday.
Liberty Center, 5-1 in the NWOAL (8-1 overall), can win a share of the NWOAL title with a win over Evergreen next Friday night. The Tigers would then share the crown with either Archbold or Wauseon, who are both also 5-1 and face each other on Friday.
Liberty Center won the game with a balanced offensive attack and strong defense. The Tigers held Patrick Henry to just 191 total yards, 99 yards rushing and 92 yards passing.
“We challenged the guys that in order to win, we needed to stop their running game,” said LC coach Casey Mohler. “Our linebackers and defensive backs did a nice job of coming up and tackling.”
Liberty Center struck quickly out of the gate, scoring on the third play of the game. Aaron Shafer caught a 15-yard pass from Camden Krugh for a first down, broke a tackle and went the distance, for a 66-yard TD pass. Asa Killam’s extra point kick put the Tigers up, 7-0.
“That touchdown was big, it gave us a momentum boost right away,” Mohler said.
Patrick Henry then took advantage of a fumbled punt, recovering on the LC 20-yard line. However, it took eight plays to score, getting a TD on fourth down, on a two-yard pass from T.J. Rhamy to Clayton Feehan. But Rhamy’s extra point kick was blocked, leaving the Tigers with a 7-6 lead.
Liberty Center then went on a time-consuming 13-play drive. On third-and-goal from the PH nine, Trent Murdock made a diving catch on Krugh’s pass, for the TD. Killam’s extra point kick put LC up, 14-6.
Patrick Henry threatened to score, taking over on the LC 43, following a 42-yard punt return from Feehan. But Liberty Center’s Trey Patterson intercepted a Rhamy pass and returned it all the way to the PH 15, but the play was called back because of an LC penalty. As a result, LC was able to hold onto a 14-6 halftime lead.
Liberty Center then seized control early in the third quarter. After both teams traded interceptions, Liberty Center drove 59 yards to paydirt in six plays. Murdock caught a six-yard pass on third and goal. Killam’s kick then enabled LC to go up, 21-6.
“On my first catch, give total credit to the offensive line, they blocked well to give Camden time to throw and than I made the catch,” Murdock said. “He threw it low, but it ‘s a play we work on all the time in practice. On the other TD, I made a move and then was open. But I think we kind of caught them off guard with the pass, because they were stacked up to stop the run.”
After stopping Patrick Henry on downs by stopping Rhamy for no gain on fourth down and two at the LC 46, Liberty Center scored again to take a commanding 28-6 lead. Krugh scored this time from eight yards out on fourth down and two to go.
Patrick Henry was able to answer with a three-yard TD run from Rhamy, to cut the Tiger lead to 28-13.
But Liberty Center then clinched the win with a 59-yard scoring run by Max Phillips with 4:21 left, bringing the final score to 35-13.
“Max made a really good cut to break into the open and the last guys downfield did a good job of blocking for him so that he could score,” Mohler said. “I also thought Zach (Bowers), though he didn’t get any home runs (long TD runs) tonight, really ran well and fought hard.”
Phillips finished with 113 yards on 13 carries, while Bowers rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries.
Krush also had a good game passing, throwing for 146 yards and three TDs.
Patrick Henry (6-3 overall, 4-3 in the NWOAL) was without the services of receiver Kolton Holloway, who sat out the game with an injury. In addition, Patriots running back Wil Morrow missed the second half with a concussion. He was held to 26 yards on five carries in the first half. Rhamy was held to 66 yards on 21 totes and to 92 yards passing.
PHHS LCHS
First Downs 10 16
Rushing Yards 37-99 38-227
Passing Yards 92 146
Total Yards 191 373
Passing 7-16-2 7-14-1
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties 4-35 7-69
Patrick Henry 6 0 0 6 – 13
Liberty Center 7 7 7 14 – 35
LC — Shafer 66-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
PH — Feehan 4-pass from Rhamy (kick failed).
LC — Murdock 9-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Murdock 6-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Krugh 8-run (Killam kick).
PH — Rhamy 3-run (Rhamy kick).
LC — Phillips 59-run (Killam kick).
LC — Krugh 8-run (Killam kick).
PH — Rhamy 3-run (Rhamy kick).
LC — Davis 59-run (Killam kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry — Rhamy 21-66; Morrow 5-26; C. Johnson 8-7; Borders 3-0. Liberty Center — Bowers 17-98; Phillips 13-113; Krugh 2-9; Kern 4-7; Righi 1-1; Team 1-(-1). PASSING: Patrick Henry — Rhamy 7-16-2-92. Liberty Center — Krugh 7-14-1-3-146. RECEIVING: Patrick Henry — Feehan 4-28; Morrow 1-15; T. Johnson 2-49. Liberty Center — Murdock 4-57; Shafer 1-66; Righi 1-7; Phillips 1-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.