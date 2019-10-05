ARCHBOLD — Even down 21-7, Liberty Center wasn’t worried. Not straying from what they do well, the Tigers used a solid running attack — along with timely passes — to battle back and knock off Archbold 39-36 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League battle of state-ranked unbeatens.
The Tigers had the typical two backs for over 100 yards, but the difference was the 238 yards Camden Krugh added in the air as well.
One of his three touchdown passes came just three plays after the Streaks took a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. On a third down from the 26, tight end Trent Murdock leaked out and caught a pass, then ran the rest of the 74 yards into the endzone for a score.
Liberty Center followed by forcing an Archbold punt, and the next two minutes changed the game. After two short runs, Max Phillips carried for 22 yards, then Zach Bowers got to the edge on a counter play and raced 26 yards to score. Chasing points after a missed extra point, the Tigers went for two and missed, making the score 21-19.
On Archbold’s first play, Connor Keller reached up and picked off a DJ Newman pass. Starting on the Archbold side of the field, the Tigers took two minutes to move 47 yards, with Krugh pushing the pile for a quarterback sneak from a yard out to put Liberty Center ahead.
The two-point pass failed, but the Tigers took a 25-21 lead, one they would not relinquish the rest of the night.
“We just kept doing our thing and we seemed to get little better,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler after the win. We didn’t panic. That was the biggest thing. We just kept going at it.”
Getting back to Liberty Center football, the Tigers ran 10-straight run plays to open the second half. Marching to the Archbold 8, Krugh found Alex Righi for a scoring strike to add to the Tiger lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter.
“Hats off to them (LIberty Center), they played a heck of a ballgame,” Archbold coach David Dominique said after the game. “They are the real deal.”
Archbold wouldn’t go away, cutting the gap to 32-29 with 9:42 left after a three-yard run by Caleb Hogrefe capped an 11-play drive.
The Tigers made sure to keep the Streaks a score away with the next drive. Putting together another 11-play drive, which saw a 25-yard connection from Krugh to Murdock on a third down, Liberty Center was able to put the game away.
“That tight end (Murdock) is a great player,” said Dominique. “He’s a mismatch. He’s a big boy. I think our guys get their eyes in the backfield.”
Archbold had a chance for a fourth-down stop, but Phillips bulled his way for four yards when he only needed two. Bowers was able to get to the corner and outrace the Streak defense for the final 21 yards, and the extra point had the Tigers back up 10 — 39-29 — with 5:39 left.
“We know what we’re getting with Zach and he’s a senior,” the Liberty Center coach said of his running back. “We count on him for big runs. Max Phillips played a great game, too. The credit has to go up front.”
Liberty Center had another late score taken away on a penalty, and Archbold got the ball back and added a score with one tick on the clock when Newman found Elijah Zimmerman on a 27-yard pass after a penalty.
Archbold had the ball first and used seven minutes to march 73 yards on 16 plays. Newman and Cruz hooked up for a five-yard pass to give the Bluestreaks a 7-0 lead. The lead grew to 14-0 when Newman spotted an open Brandon Taylor for a 27-yard play on the first play of the second quarter.
Liberty Center countered in just one play. With everybody biting on the run fake, Krugh and Murdock had their first long play, a 64-yard scoring pass.
“There are things we can fix moving forward,” said Dominique. “We have to get our mind on Delta and get better.”
The Tigers now move to 6-0 and 2-0 in the NWOAL. They play at Swanton next week.
“It feels great to get this win but we know we have a tough road ahead,” admitted Mohler. “It’s just daunting from here on out with our league. We’ll have to get back to work on Monday and face the rest of our schedule.”
Archbold (5-1, 1-1) plays at Delta.
LC Arch
First Downs 19 25
Rush-Yds 44-228 27-132
Pass Yds 238 228
Total Yds 466 360
Passing 8-13-0 19-38-3
Fum-Lost 0-0 1-0
Pen-Yds 9-90 5-35
L. Center 0 25 7 7 — 39
Archbold 7 14 0 15 — 36
A — Cruz 5-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
A — Taylor 27-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
LC — Murdock 64-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
A — Newman 8-run (Witte kick).
LC — Murdock 74-pass from Krugh (kick failed).
LC — Bowers 26-run (pass failed).
LC — Krugh 1-run (pass failed).
LC — Righi 8-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
A — Hogrefe 3-run (Newman run).
LC — Bowers 21-run (Killam kick).
A — Zimmerman 27-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Liberty Center — Bowers 18-124; Phillips 25-103; Krugh 1-1. Archbold — Newman 15-66; Hogrefe 12-66. PASSING: Liberty Center — Krugh 8-13-238-0. Archbold — Newman 19-38-228-3. RECEIVING: Liberty Center Murdock 3-163; Bowers 1-29; Righi 2-25; Keller 1-11; Phillips 1-10. Archbold — Zimmerman 5-73; Taylor 4-65; Cruz 5-37; Hogrefe 2-33; Short 3-20.
