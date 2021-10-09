LIBERTY CENTER — Wins in the NWOAL often don’t come easy, and when two rivals meet up, that only elevates the pressure. Such was the case Friday night as Liberty Center took down rival Patrick Henry 28-18.
“That was not an easy win,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “Patrick Henry made us work for every yard tonight. Bill Inselmann has made them one of the premier programs in northwest Ohio and that certainly showed tonight.”
The game got off to a blistering start as Patrick Henry received and on their second play from scrimmage, Nash Meyer threw a screen pass to Brock Behrman who broke two tackles and took it 56-yards to the endzone. The Patriots attempted a two-point conversion and failed.
Then, less than two minutes later, the Tigers answered with a 38-yard run by Matthew Orr to take a 7-6 lead.
Patrick Henry drove right back down the field on the ensuing drive, inside the Tiger 10-yard line but they were stopped short on fourth and four from the eight.
From here, the Tigers were able to dominate time of possession as they ticked off the rest of the first quarter with their second drive of the game, scoring at the beginning of the second quarter with a four-yard run.
“They are a good, physical football team,” Patrick Henry head coach Bill Inselman said. “We knew that this was going to be a tough game coming in and it was.”
That theme continued in the second quarter, as after a three-and-out by the Patriots, Liberty Center drained eight minutes of game clock and had the ball inside the Patrick Henry 20, but a fumble by the Tigers stalled the drive and the Tigers were only able to go to halftime with a 14-6 lead.
LC received the ball first in the second half and it was more of the same, as they were able to wear down the Patriot defense with run after run, but once they got to the red zone, it was an eight-yard pass from Zane Zeiter to Riley Chapa that put the Liberty Center up two scores.
But though Liberty Center had dominated the pace of the game to this point, Patrick Henry was able to stay in the game with a good four-minute drive that ended in a Meyer 31-yard strike to Landon Johnson up the middle. But again the two-point conversion failed and with four minutes left in the third quarter, Patrick Henry was still down two scores.
The Patriots needed a stop at some point, and for the second time in the game they were able to get one, forcing Liberty Center into a three-and-out on the very next drive.
But disaster struck, as Owen Long jumped a passing lane near the Tiger sideline and took the ball back 60-yards for a touchdown.
The score was a back-breaker for the Patriots and for Liberty Center, it was indicative of how Long had played all season.
“Owen Long has played really good football all year and he came up in a huge spot for us there. That took it from a 21-12 game, to a 28-12 game,” Mohler said.
After this, Patrick Henry went into desperation mode, throwing several passes deep down field and with the help of a few penalties on Liberty Center, they were able to find the endzone again, on Johnson’s second touchdown catch of the game, wide-open in the left corner of the endzone.
Another failed conversion though and the Patriots failed to make it a one-score game for the second time.
Neither team would score again in the game, as the Patrick Henry came up just short, but Inselmann was not disappointed much in what he saw, especially on offense.
“If you would have told me coming in that we would score three touchdowns and should have scored four, I would have been happy with that. We just weren’t able to get enough stops,” Inselmann said.
The Meyer-to-Johnson connection was huge for the Patriots as Meyer was 26-of-38 for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson caught 11 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
For Liberty Center, it was Zeiter who literally did just about everything for the Tigers. He threw a touchdown pass behind only 19 yards passing. He carried the ball 19 times for 125 yards and also caught a pass for nine yards.
“Zane is just a great athlete,” Mohler said. “But it is all of the athletes around him that allow him to do what he is able to do. It is not a one-man show.”
Matthew Orr led the Tigers on the ground with 19 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Though the game ended in a loss for Patrick Henry, it was a big learning experience against a good team a division higher than them.
“We played a solid game tonight but we have to build off it. Our defense has been the strength of our team so far this year and we ran into a lot of problems tonight,” Inselmann said.
The Tigers will be back on the road against Evergreen next week. Patrick Henry will be back at home for a contest with Delta.
PHHS LCHS
First Downs 17 17
Rushing Yards 46-304 28-93
Passing Yards 142 247
Total Yards 446 340
Passing 6-9-1 23-35-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 8-70 2-30
P. Henry 0 0 0 0 - 0
L. Center 0 7 0 0 - 7
PH - Behrman 56-pass from Meyer (Conversion failed).
LC - Orr 38-run (Wymer kick).
LC - Orr 4-run (Wymer kick).
LC - Chapa 8-pass from Zeiter (Wymer kick).
PH - Johnson 31-pass from Meyer (Conversion failed).
LC - Long 60-interception (Wymer kick).
PH - Johnson 24-pass from Meyer (Conversion failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry - Meyer 10-23; Kistner 2-9; McCance 2-3 . Liberty Center - Orr 19-125; Zeiter 14-115; Moore 10-57; Long 3-16. PASSING: Patrick Henry - Meyer 26-39-1-328 . Liberty Center - Amstutz 2-3-0-47; Zeiter 2-4-1-19 . RECEIVING: Patrick Henry - Johnson 11-148; B. Behrnman 3-64; A. Behrnman 4-53; Creager 2-29; Jackson 2-21; Schwiebert 1-6; Kurtz 1-5; Camp 2-2. Liberty Center - Chapa 2-46; Orr 1-11; Zeiter 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.