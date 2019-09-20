KENTON — Defiance battled gamely in the first half of its first road test of the season but Kenton’s offense proved too much in the second half as the Bulldogs fell to 0-4 on the season with a 42-14 loss to the host Wildcats on Friday in WBL action.
Defiance (0-3 WBL) trailed just 14-7 at the halftime break and actually drove inside the 10 late in the second quarter but a penalty derailed the drive and Kenton (3-1, 3-0 WBL) made things count in the third and fourth quarters with 14 points in each to put Defiance in the running-clock rule for the first time this season.
“We had trouble establishing our offense and when we did, we’d follow it up with a mistake,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline of the disappointing setback. “The kids played really hard tonight, though, and in the first half, we were able to dictate the tempo and the pace of the game. I don’t want to say we held them in check but we made them work for drives and didn’t give up a lot of big plays.”
Late in the first period, Defiance connected on its longest play of the season as Aaron Cruz found Caden Kline for a 53-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 7-7 with 26 seconds remaining.
Down just 14-7 at the half, a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt that set Kenton up inside the Bulldog 10 caused things to snowball in the host Wildcats’ favor.
“I think those were the two biggest plays of the night,” noted Kline, referring to a 25-yard pass from Seth Huston to Landon Rush on fourth-and-long and a third-quarter TD from Huston to Jayden Cornell that appeared incomplete in the endzone. “Other than that, it was a lot of short passes across the middle and they didn’t really beat us big on those.
“We’re just missing on things. I keep waiting for us to turn the corner and make some of those plays. We’re getting close on things and we were close again tonight.”
The Bulldogs reached the double-digit mark thanks to a 26-yard scoring scamper from Mitch Thompson with less than two minutes remaining in the final stanza to trim the final deficit to 42-14.
Cruz tallied a season-high 187 yards through the air on 11-of-20 passing for the Bulldogs, including four connections with Kline for 86 yards and a score.
“I thought Aaron did a good job tonight of keeping plays alive,” lauded Kline. “Our receivers did a good job of coming back to the ball.”
The Bulldogs will take to the road for the second straight week this upcoming Friday against a fellow 0-4 squad in the Elida Bulldogs. Elida fell 42-38 in a shootout against Celina in a back-and-forth contest.
Defiance 7 0 0 7 — 14
Kenton 7 7 14 14 — 42
K — Huston 4-run (Ellis kick).
D — Kline 53-pass from Cruz (Hutcheson kick).
K — Eikenbary 1-run (Ellis kick).
K — Rush 25-pass from Huston (Ellis kick).
K — Cornell 1-run (Ellis kick).
K — Rush 11-pass from Huston (Ellis kick).
K — Cornell 29-pass from Huston (Ellis kick).
D — Thompson 26-run (Hutcheson kick).
