Entering Friday’s Western Buckeye League matchup with Kenton, Defiance knew a change-up would be in order coming from a power run attack from Shawnee to Kenton’s nearly 100-percent pass attack.
For much of the clash, the pitch was effective for the Bulldogs with turnovers forced and stops made against the high-flying passing attack but the Wildcats’ speed prevailed in the second half en route to a 34-13 victory.
The contest was a sloppy one at times as both the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-4 WBL) and Wildcats (3-1, 3-1 WBL) combined for 27 penalties and five turnovers in the contest.
Third down was also a bugaboo for the host Bulldogs in the defeat as Defiance went 0-for-11 on the down in the game.
“They’re so explosive,” said DHS coach Kevin Kline. “I thought our kids played and competed really hard, espeically in that first half. Defensively, they just got a couple big plays on us in that second half.
“Offensively we’re still struggling to get down in the red zone and score, we’ve got to fix that. The biggest thing I’m disappointed with tonight, we looked undisciplined. The first two games were pretty good penalty wise, the last two games, we have not been very good.”
Following a 487-yard effort in week three against Celina, Kenton quarterback Blaine Huston filled the stat sheet again with four touchdown passes and what would have been a fifth in a back-breaking score early in the third period.
Following DeTray’s special teams score, Kenton struck in just three plays. Huston found Jake Eversole across the middle for a 35-yard gain just five yards from paydirt. However, a heady defensive play led to a fumble that went forward and was picked up by Kenton speedster Jayden Cornell, who took it the rest of the way and scored for the Wildcats to push the lead back to 21-7.
The Bulldogs’ next three possessions ended in Wildcat territory with no points with two turnovers on down and a punt. The Wildcats put the nail in the coffin early in the final period as Huston found Zac Swaney for an 85-yard touchdown that put Kenton up 28-7.
Following a DHS turnover on downs, Kenton nearly had a shot at another score before Payton Switzer picked off backup QB Jaron Willoby. The Bulldogs then promptly drove 72 yards in eight plays and Kellermyer put the Bulldogs in double digits with 1:37 remaining.
Hamstrung by penalties, 16 in total, the Bulldogs were unable to find an offensive rhythm but did see sparks with misdirection running from speedy back Drew Kellermyer, who proved to be a threat in both facets of the game with 91 rushing yards and a Bulldog TD while catching four passes.
Huston finished with a whopping 508 yards in the air with five touchdown passes and two interceptions on 24-of-42 passing. Cornell caught eight passes for 176 yards and a touchdown while Swaney had three catches for 150 yards and two TDs and Eversole eight catches, 147 yards and a TD.
With the Bulldog offense again sputtering with trips to the red zone going unfulfilled in the first half, junior Bailey DeTray made the most of the opening kickoff of the second half, sprinting 74 yards down the left sideline for the Bulldogs’ first score since the fourth quarter of the week one contest against Ottawa-Glandorf.
The first half provided plenty of opportunity for the Bulldogs, outside of a pair of broken tackles that led to Kenton touchdowns.
Two plays in, the Wildcats struck as Zac Swaney caught the ball at its highest point and eluded a Defiance defender for a 48-yard touchdown.
Outside of that play and a 48-yard score from QB Blaine Huston to Jake Eversole, the DHS defense showed much of the grit and talent it exhibited in a 7-0 setback to Lima Shawnee by forcing multiple third and long situations, picking off Huston twice and keeping the Kenton offense off schedule for much of the night.
Defiance will remain in familiar digs in week five as the Bulldogs host Elida at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Friday. Kenton will return home in week five to host Wapakoneta.
