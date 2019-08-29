This year will mark the 10th year that Archbold and Hicksville have begun the football season facing each other.
The Bluestreaks have had the Aces’ number throughout those years but Hicksville coach Lucas Smith believes both teams will rise to the occasion as in year’s past.
“We have only beaten them once in nine years but it’s usually a highly competitive and close game,” he explained. “We expect them to play confident, physical and fast.”
The Aces’ last victory was a 36-35 nail-biter in 2014 while a year ago Archbold won 24-7. But generally, most of the games have been within two scores or less and four games were within a touchdown including 2015 (27-20), 2014 (36-35), 2012 (19-14) and 2011 (43-37).
Both teams barely missed the playoffs a year ago as Hicksville finished 6-4 while Archbold went 7-3.
This year, both teams have landed in D-VI Region 23 which will only turn up the pressure on the matchup even more according to Bluestreak coach David Dominique.
“This game has huge playoff implications with both teams being in the same region this year,” he said. “The region is full of talented teams so it is critical to get points when you can get them. This is always a hard fought game and I expect no less this year. In my mind, the team that wins the line of scrimmage battle is the one who will come out on top and this will be a key focus of for us.”
Archbold averaged nearly 26 points per contest in 2018 so Smith’s strategy to limit their offense is simple, hold them on first and second down.
“We can limit their offense by keeping it off the field,” he stated. “We need to get them into third and mediums or third and long and then get off the field. We then need our offense to consistently move the ball, score when the opportunities present themselves and trust our special teams to flip field position or create big plays.”
Archbold’s offense is sparked by junior quarterback, Brandon Taylor (honorable mention All-NWOAL) who threw for more than 1,300 yards a season ago and 10 touchdowns.
His biggest target will likely be fellow junior Antonio Cruz who had 32 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. In the rushing attack, Noah Gomez (All-NWOAL second team) will likely be the big threat coming off of a 738 yard and nine touchdown performance in 2018.
Meanwhile, the Aces put up nearly 27 points a game but scored over 30 points five times in ten contests.
“One thing we know coming into this game every year is the fact that coach Smith and his assistants do a good job in preparing their team to play fundamentally sound football,” replied Dominique. “They will make very few mistakes so we must have a very good week of preparation and execution on Friday night will be critical to our success.”
For Hicksville, everything begins with senior quarterback Jacob Miller who threw for 1,345 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for two more.
Mason Commisso will likely see the bulk of the carries as the returning second leading rusher from 2018. Commisso carried 53 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
Braden Langham and Landon Turnbull will also play a role in the receiving corps.
“In order to limit their offense, we are going to need to put pressure on their quarterback and tackle well in space,” added Dominique. “Their quarterback has a very good arm and can also hurt you with his legs so we will need to contain him and not allow him to sit in the pocket.”
Dominique believes each unit on his football team will play an important role in the outcome.
“The biggest thing I would like to see from our team is to continually improve our consistency in all three aspects of the game,” he concluded.
In order for Hicksville to earn a win and set the tone for the 2019 season, Smith believes fundamentals will be important.
“We just need to continue to focus on the details and the little things,” he remarked. “Your beliefs build a foundation and we believe in the details and the little things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.