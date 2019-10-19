Hicksville quarterback Jacob Miller passed for 153 yards, including two pass completions on Hicksville’s game-winning drive, as the Aces came from behind to upset turnover-plagued Tinora 21-14 at Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Friday.
Hicksville improves to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the GMC.
Tinora is now 5-3 overall and is 3-1 in the GMC after suffering its first league loss.
With the score tied at 14, starting from his own 45, Miller completed a 29-yard pass to Kyler Baird. Then, on second and 11 from the 26, Miller completed a 23-yard pass to Landon Turner to the Tinora four.
Mason Commisso then scored his second touchdown of the game from four yards out and Travian Tunis’s extra point kick put Hicksville ahead, 21-14, with 4:48 left.
“On the 29-yard pass, we called for a double move and the defender bit on it,” Miller said. “On the other pass (to the four-yard line), their corners were playing tight, so I threw it a little shorter and let our guy come back to it. It feels good to come out of here with a win.”
Tinora had two more chances after the score, but punted after just three plays. On the other, Tinora started on its own 23 and drove to the 50 yard-line, but Hicksville’s Nick Congleton intercepted a pass on the next play. Hicksville then had two kneel-downs to end the game.
“Our kids played hard and we were able to make the plays both offensively and defensively, when we needed them,” said Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “When we were down by seven at halftime, I told the guys to just stick with it and our guys made some big plays.”
“We made too many mistakes against a quality team and gave them too many opportunities,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse, who saw his team fall after four straight wins. “Now we’ll have to regroup. This one stings.”
Tinora took the opening kickoff and went on a long, time consuming drive that took 16 plays and took almost eight minutes off the clock. Christian Commisso scored from two yards out, with just 4:08 left in the first quarter, for a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take Hicksville long to answer. On the second play of its first possession, Mason Commisso raced down the left sideline 76 yards for a touchdown. Hicksville failed on the two-point conversion try and Tinora led, 7-6.
Hicksville threatened to take the lead on its next possession, drinving down to the Tinora 24-yard line. But on fourth and two from the 16, Commisso was stopped for no gain. Tinora then took over and drove the length of the field again. The Rams appeared stopped on the Hicksville 30 on fourth down and 15.
But quarterback Nolan Schafer hit Max Grube for a 30-yard touchdown. On the play, Grube made a brilliant juggling catch in the end zone to put Tinora up at halftime, 14-7.
After each team punted on their first possession of the second half, Miller completed a 65-yard TD strike to Jackson Bergman on third and 14, from its own 35. Miller then ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.
On its next drive, Tinora moved to a first down on the Hicksville 40, but Cole Commisso fumbled after gaining six yards and Hicksville recovered.
Tinora then recovered a Hicksville fumble on the Hicksville 20, with a chance to take the lead. But Hicksville’s Commisso intercepted Schafer’s pass at the four-yard line and returned it out to the Hicksville 32.
Hicksville was forced to punt again, giving Tinora another chance to take the lead. On second and fie from its own 41, Christian Commisso ran for an apparent first down to the Hicksville 45, but fumbled and Hicksville recovered, setting the stage for the game-winning drive.
Tinora also suffered nine penalties for 57 yards, including six false start penalties and a holding penalty.
HHS THS
First Downs 17 17
Rushing Yards 31-92 37-172
Passing Yards 153 97
Total Yards 245 269
Passing 7-9-0 7-19-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties 2-25 9-57
Hicksville 6 0 8 7 — 21
Tinora 7 7 0 0 — 14
T — Ch. Commisso 2-run (J. Gaines kick).
H — M. Commisso 76-run (run failed).
T — Max Grube 30-pass from Schafer (J. Gaines kick).
H — Bergman 65-pass from Miller (Miller run).
H — M. Commisso 4-run (Tunis Kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Hicksville Tunrbull 2-7; Commisso 16-89; Miller 9-5; Balser 2-1; Team (2-(-10). Tinora — Delarber 15-80; Ch. Commisso 11-58; Co. Commisso 8-39; Schafer 3-(-5). PASSING: Hicksville — Miller 7-9-0-153. Tinora — Schafer 7-19-2-97. RECEIVING: Hicksville — Turnbull 3-36; Commisso 1-13; Balser 1-10; Bergman 1-65; Baird 1-29. Tinora — Max Grube 3-72; Ch. Commisso 1-14; Delarber 2-7; Wolfrum 1-4.
