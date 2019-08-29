It may be one of the more underrated season openers, but for Fairview and Wauseon it’ll be a good gauge of how things might fall in to place this season when the two battle each other Friday night to start the high school football season.
Not as well known as other series like Napoleon-Defiance, or talked about as much as Tinora-Liberty Center, the two are set to meet for the 39th time with the Indians leading the all-time series 23-15.
“The first Friday night of the football season is always special,” said Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “It’s the 39th straight year we’ve opened up with Wauseon. This is a rivalry game and we play for the Tribe Trophy. If guys can’t get up for that, something is wrong.”
However, in what at the time looked like an upset, Fairview took the meeting last season 34-30. The Apaches went on to have a 9-4 season, reaching the Division VI regional finals. Wauseon, meanwhile, stumbled through a 4-6 campaign.
Leading the charge a season ago was quarterback Cade Polter, who threw for 3,437 yards and 37 touchdowns last season and returns for this year.
His top targets in Caleb Frank (1,049 yards, 11 TDs), Riley Lucas (672 yards, 12 TDs) and Doug Rakes (432 yards, 2 TDs) also all return.
When the Apaches do want to run the ball, they’ll go with Luke Timbrook, who ran for 690 yards and also hauled in 695 yards receiving and combined for 19 scores.
“Wauseon will be highly motivated after last year’s game,” stated Rakes. “They have athletes all over the field and present a huge challenge.”
The season for Wauseon led to a change, as Shawn Moore takes over.
“I think practices have been real good,” said Moore. “We’ve been getting better every day. It’s progressing to where we want to be.”
Even after the success the Apaches had a year ago, they want more.
“If we worry about other’s expectations of us, then we are in trouble,” admitted Rakes. “The only expectations that matter are the ones we have of ourselves and each other. Our focus is on being the best versions of ourselves day in and day out.
“If we can live to those expectations, I think we have a chance to compete with anyone on our schedule.”
With the offensive weapons back for the Apaches, the new Wauseon coach knows taking his time on offense might be his best defense.
“We want to do the things we do,” stated Moore. “We want them to react to us, not us to them. We don’t need the 90-yard touchdown play. We’ll take it, but we need to be satisfied with three, four, five-yard gains.”
He does have a simple plan on defense.
“(They) had a deep playoff run and have everybody back,” added Moore. “They are going to play fast. We have to limit their big plays.”
Moore will look to his experienced linebacker core to do that. Isaac Wilson is back after making 83 tackles with two sacks last season.
Wauseon will have to try to stop a Fairview attack that averaged 34 points per game last season — never scoring less that 20.
As most of them have been, Fairview’s coach is looking forward to a competitive game.
“I’m expecting a competitive football game,” said Rakes. “Turnovers, penalties and special teams will play a role in determining which team comes away with the win.”
