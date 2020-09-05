HICKSVILLE — Once Fairview gets going, they are hard to stop. Overcoming some mistakes early, the Apaches got rolling and hung 50 points on the board as the Apaches downed Hicksville 50-7 to put the rest of the Green Meadows Conference on notice.
“We had some mistakes here and there,” admitted Fairview coach Doug Rakes.
Fairview did score on the first play of the game when Luke Timbrook scooped up a fumbled completed pass by Hicksville and took it 12 yards for a score. The Apaches made it a quick 15-0 game when after holding the Aces to a three-and-out, marched 60 yards in eight plays, with Timbrook going the final yard. He added a two-point conversion run on a fake to send Fairview up 15-0 with 7:14 left in the first quarter.
“They have so many weapons,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said of the Apaches. “They are senior led and have stud athletes. They physically put a beating on us.”
The Apaches had chances for more points, but penalties led to a missed 46-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first quarter and the next Fairview drive ended at the one yard away from scoring when Landon Turnbull intercepted a pass for the Aces.
Fairview made it 22-0 midway through the second quarter when three chunk plays ended with a 13 yard scoring pass from Rakes to Russ Zeedyk.
“Credit coach Smith, they had a good gameplan against us,” said coach Rakes. “They wanted to keep things in front of them and force us to drive it down the field with short stuff and runs.”
Like last week, it appeared the Aces had weathered the early attack and settled in. Doing what they do best, the Aces took some time and marched down the field. Three times Hicksville needed quarterback Turnbull to bail them out on fourth down. Twice, he succeeded with his feet, and on fourth and goal from the 5, he found Boston Hootman on a slant to score with 1:07 before halftime.
“My kids battled here and there,” mentioned Smith. “But it’s not enough against a team like that.”
However, that was more than enough time for the Apaches. Needing just two plays, Fairview answered. After an 18-yard pass to Zeedyk, Rakes ran in a score from 42 yards to match the Hicksville score before the half ended.
“That was huge,” the Fairview coach said of the touchdown right before the half. “They put that nice long drive on us and it was only a two-score game. That score was huge in seizing momentum back.”
Hicksville recovered an onside kick to begin the second half. The Aces put together a 14-play drive, but it went for no points as they came up short on a fourth and eight from the Fairview 13.
The Apaches made Hicksville pay, and in the process put the game out of reach. Fairview again took some time, needing three minutes to march the length of the field in 11 plays, with Rakes spotting Cade Ripke on a five yard pass.
“We took away their ability to throw the ball deep, but we didn’t defend anything else,” admitted Smith. “We gave up too many big plays on their screen game.”
Before the third quarter could come to a close, Timbrook scored on a 12 yard pass from Rakes. With a running clock in effect for the final period, the Apaches tacked on one more score when Bryar Williams hit Weston Minic on a 37-yard pass.
FHS HHS
First Downs 25 11
Rushing Yards 19-154 37-84
Passing Yards 325 210
Total Yards 479 210
Passing 24-31-1 19-26-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties 3-33 6-33
Fairview 15 14 14 7 — 50
Hicksville 0 7 0 0 — 7
F — Timbrook 11-fumble recovery (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 1-run (Timbrook run).
F — Zeedyk 13-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
H — Hootman 5-pass from Turnbull (Railing kick).
F — Rakes 42-run (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 5-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 12-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Minic 37-pass from Williams (Lashaway kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview — Timbrook 6-51; Singer 4-23; Rakes 3-70; Williams 2-13; Team 2-(-5); Frank 1-1; Williams 1-1. Hicksville — Turnbull 19-50; Wertman 15-30; Balser 3-4. PASSING: Fairview — Rakes 21-28-1-280; Williams 3-3-0-45. Hicksville — Turnbull 19-26-0-126. RECEIVING: Fairview — Zeedyk 7-112; Frank 6-72; Ripe 6-72; Timbrook 2-24; Minic 1-37; Hastings 1-6; Chapman 1-2. Hicksville — Bergman 6-58; Baird 4-17; Balser 4-13; Wertman 3-9; Hootman 2-29.
