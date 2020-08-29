SHERWOOD – The Fairview Apaches entered Friday night’s high school football season opener as the defending champions in the Green Meadows Conference.
If Friday night’s play is any example of the Apaches and the way they will play this year, it could very easily be back-to-back league titles.
The black and gold scored 21 first quarter points in a dominant first quarter and never let up in rolling to a 47-0 win over visiting Wayne Trace on what turned out to be a very nice night for high school football.
Senior quarterback Doug Rakes threw six touchdown passes in the victory, completing 19 of 30 passes for 268 yards on the night and ran for the other score. Rakes connected with senior wide receiver Caleb Frank three times for scores and found senior running back Luke Timbrook for a pair of touchdowns.
“He had a very good game for us tonight,” commented Fairview head coach Doug Rakes, the quarterback’s father. “He had some big shoes to fill with Cade (Polter) graduating last year but has taken that challenge. Our offensive line did a great job in giving him time tonight as well.”
Fairview scored on its first three possessions of the contest.
Rakes opened the scoring on a 37-yard touchdown run to cap the Apaches’ first possession, wrapping up a six-play, 68-yard drive.
The Apaches’ next possession consisted of a seven-play, 66-yard scoring drive that ended on a 15-yard scoring strike from Rakes to Frank for a 14-0 lead.
Frank then hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Rakes on the black and gold’s next drive for a 21-0 lead at the end of one quarter. The drive was set up by a Raider fumble on an Apache punt that was recovered by Fairview’s Ryan Richards.
“We didn’t help ourselves any tonight and you can’t do that against good football teams,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “A couple of penalties stalled drives for us and then we turned the football over. Along with that, Fairview just controlled the game up front on both sides of the ball.”
The second quarter was much of the same.
Following a Raider turnover that put Fairview at the Wayne Trace 38-yard line, the Apaches put together a six-play drive that culminated on a one-yard toss from Rakes to Frank for a 28-0 advantage.
The black and gold then expanded the lead to 34-0 on a 23-yard scoring strike from Rakes to Cade Ripke with 9:09 left in the second quarter. Fairview then wrapped up the first half scoring with a 52-yard pass from Rakes to Luke Timbrook in seizing a 41-0 halftime advantage.
“That is a good football team over there,” Speice stated of the Apaches. “We learned some things about our team tonight and we found areas that we must get better at.”
Fairview concluded the scoring with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter, getting a 55-yard touchdown pass from Rakes to Timbrook to set the final margin at 47-0.
“It was a good team win tonight,” the Apache mentor stated. “We were able to put together good efforts in all three phases of the game, but we also still need to keep improving.”
Ripke led the Apache receivers with seven catches for 68 yards while Frank posted four receptions for 38 yards. Senior Kaden Blair also caught four passes for 28 yards as well.
Trevor Speice topped Wayne Trace, completing 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards. Cameron Cox had four receptions for 60 yards and Owen Manz added four catches for 46 yards.
Fairview returns to league play on Friday as the Apaches visit Hicksville. Meanwhile, Wayne Trace will host Ayersville in its home opener at Raider Field next week.
WTHS FHS
First Downs 17 15
Rushing Yards 21-30 12-104
Passing Yards 255 272
Total Yards 285 376
Passing 23-45-0 21-34-0
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties 3-50 3-35
Wayne Trace 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fairview 21 20 6 0 — 47
F — Rakes 37-run (run failed).
F — Frank 15-pass from Rakes (Blair pass from Rakes).
F — Frank 15-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Frank 1-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 23-pass from Rakes (kick failed).
F — Timbrook 52-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 55-pass from Rakes (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Wayne Trace — Davis 2-15; Trevor Speice 16-8. Fairview — Rakes 3-58; Timbrook 4-28. PASSING: Wayne Trace — Speice 18-39-0-226; Davis 5-6-0-29. Fairview — Rakes 19-30-0-268; Williams 2-4-0-4. RECEIVING: Wayne Trace — Cox 4-60; Manz 4-46. Fairview — Ripke 7-68; Frank 4-38.
