PAULDING — After a scoreless first quarter, Fairview was able to score a touchdown in each of the remaining quarter to earn their first win of the season in a 21-0 road victory over Paulding.
Quarterback Brady Karzynow led the way for the Apaches, rushing for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts while also throwing for 128 yards on 10 of 19 passing. Keaton Singer added 86 yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts.
Paulding fell to 0-4 with the loss and were led by Dawson Lamb who had 92 yards on 24 carries.
Fairview 0 7 7 7 — 21
Paulding 0 0 0 0 — 0
F — Karzynow 3-run (Smith kick).
F — Singer 4-run (Smith kick).
F — Karzynow 9-run (Smith kick).
Tinora 16, Antwerp 14
ANTWERP — Antwerp put a scare into visiting Tinora but the Rams kept up an 18-year winning streak over the Archers with a 16-14 squeaker at Archer Field to win their Green Meadows Conference opener.
Tinora took an early lead with a first-quarter safety before Antwerp found paydirt on a two-yard rushing touchdown from QB Carson Altimus. Tinora took an 8-7 lead into the break on a two-yard run before recording another safety to go up 10-7 through three stanzas. An eight-yard touchdown scamper was the insurance the Rams needed in the fourth quarter with less than five minutes to go as senior Kaden Recker hauled in a 22-yard TD pass from Altimus to create the final margin.
Tinora will take its 3-1 record into a home tilt with Wayne Trace in week five while Antwerp (2-2, 0-1 GMC) will try to regroup at Fairview.
Tinora 2 6 2 6 — 16
Antwerp 7 0 0 7 — 14
T – Safety.
A – Altimus 2-run (Walker kick).
T – 2-run (kick failed).
T – Safety.
T – 8-run (kick failed).
A – Recker 22-pass from Altimus (Walker kick).
Archbold 33, Bryan 15
BRYAN — Archbold football moved to 4-0 after a 33-15 road win over Bryan in the NWOAL opener on Friday night.
Bluestreaks’ quarterback D.J. Newman once again shined as he totaled three touchdowns on the day. Two via the air and one on a 44-yard run in the third quarter. Carson Dominique added two touchdowns on the ground as well, both going for 12-yards.
The Golden Bears dropped to 2-2 with the loss and had their two-game winning streak snapped. Korbin Shepherd led the way for Bryan, notching both touchdowns and the two-point conversion on 128 yards and 27 carries. Dylan Dominique led the way through the air going 13 of 25 for 147 yards, but threw three interceptions.
Archbold 7 19 7 0 — 33
Bryan 0 0 0 15 — 15
A — Bailey 19-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 12-run (Kern kick no good).
A — C. Dominique 12-run (Kern kick no good).
A — Gomez 25-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman 44-run (Kern kick).
B — Shepherd 4-run (Brown kick).
B — Shepherd 3-run (Shepherd run).
Liberty Center 34,
Wauseon 28 (OT)
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center triumphed over Wauseon 34-28 in an overtime thriller to get their first NWOAL victory of the season and move to 3-1.
Teejay Moore was the hero for the Tigers, as he scampered for 20 yards in overtime after the Tigers stopped Wauseon on the first possession. Moore finished the game with 145 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. His backfield counterpart Matthew Orr pitched in 115 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns as well.
Quarterback Zane Zeiter went 4 of 7 through the air for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also added 90 yards on 15 carries.
Wauseon falls to 2-2 with the loss and were once again led by their passing attack as Elijah Mcleod went 20 of 38 for 320 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jude Armstrong was the leading receiver with 144 yards on 11 catches and a touchdown. Sam Smith added 104 yards on seven catches and a touchdown.
Wauseon 7 6 8 7 0 — 28
Liberty Center 7 14 0 7 6 — 34
LC — Orr 5-run (Huffman kick).
W — McLeod 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
LC — Orr 2-run (Huffman kick).
W — Armstrong 94-pass from Mcleod (Rodriguez kick no good).
LC — Moore 19-run (Huffman good).
W — Tester 5-pass from Mcleod (Tester run).
W — Smith 67-pass from Mcleod (Rodriguez kick).
LC — Foster 8-pass from Zeiter (Huffman kick).
LC — Moore 20-run (kick failed).
Patrick Henry 41,
Swanton 7
HAMLER — Patrick Henry was able to get back to their winning ways behind four passing touchdowns from Nash Meyer as they defeated Swanton 41-7 in their NWOAL opener.
Meyer led the way from behind center going 15 of 19 for 153 yards. He also added 22 yards on five carries.
The receiving touchdowns were spread around the Patriot roster as four different players caught one in the endzone. Aiden Behrman, Landon Johnson, Ryan Kurtz and Gavin Jackson were all the recipients. Behrman led the receiving yards category with 47 on three catches.
On the ground Patrick Henry was led by Rey Moreno who ran the ball 10 times for 42 yards. Cody McCance cashed in the only rushing touchdown of the night.
Swanton’s lone touchdown was a 12-yard pass to Lathan Pawiowicz from quarterback Drake Harris. It was Harris’s only pass of the game. Cole Mitchy led the Bulldogs the rest of the way behind center, going 8 of 17 for 51 yards and throwing two interceptions.
Swanton 0 0 0 7 — 7
Patrick Henry 14 21 0 6 — 41
PH — Jackson 21-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Behrman 12-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Johnson 29-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Schwiebert fumble rec in endzone (Moreno kick).
PH — Kurtz 2-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — McCance 1-run (Moreno kick no good).
S — Pawiowicz 12-pass from Harris (Hensley kick).
Delta 43, Evergreen 14
DELTA — Delta is off to their best start since 2015 after a dominating 43-14 home win over Evergreen in their NWOAL opener on Friday night.
The Panthers had two players rush for over 100 yards on the night, with quarterback James Ruple rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Josh Tresnan-Reighard rushing for 103 yards on 17 carries.
Evergreen falls to 2-2 with the loss. They were led by Payton Boucher who completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Landen Vance led the team in receiving with 115 yards on 10 catches.
Evergreen 0 6 0 8 — 14
Delta 23 7 7 6 — 43
D — Davis 89-kick return (Smithers kick).
D — Ja. Ruple 75-run (Smithers kick).
D — Safety
D — Davis 60-kick return (Smithers kick).
D — Ju. Ruple 10-pass from Ja. Ruple (Smithers kick).
E — Richardson 4-pass from Boucher (Kick good).
D — Ruple 6-run (Smithers kick).
E — Vaculik 2-run (Vance pass from Vaculik).
D — Wolford 3-run (kick failed).
Ottawa-Glandorf 35,
St. Marys 16
OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf racked up 28 points in the first half and stifled St. Marys to win its second straight game, 35-16.
The Titans (2-2, 2-1 WBL) racked up 236 yards through the air but the O-G defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, by the Roughriders (2-2, 1-2 WBL). Colin White hauled in five passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the victory while QB Landen Jordan had a TD pass and three scoring runs.
St. Marys 0 9 0 7 — 16
O-G 14 14 0 7 — 35
OG – Jordan 1-run (Macke kick).
OG – Jordan 6-run (Macke kick).
SM – Safety.
OG – Fenberg 6-run (Macke kick).
SM – Howell 71-pass from Reineke (Bowers kick).
OG – Jordan 3-run (Macke kick).
SM – Sullivan 4-pass from Reineke (Bowers kick).
OG – White 24-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
Other scores: Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 6; Sylvania Northview 27, Napoleon 7; New Miami 14, Hilltop 8 (OT); Van Wert 55, Wapakoneta 45; Lima Bath 27, Elida 7; Celina 21, Kenton 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.