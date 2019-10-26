SHERWOOD — It was a complete domination from the start. Fairview scored seven plays into the game and never stopped as the Apaches hammered Tinora 50-0 in a de facto Green Meadows Conference championship game at Fairview.
“It feels good,” Fairview coach Doug Rakes said of winning the GMC title. “It’s been a long time. We have the most GMC titles out of any of the GMC schools and it’s been a 10-year hiatus for us. We feel good to do this outright.”
The opening drive for the Apaches took just seven plays to score. Hitting on six passes, the final one by Cade Polter found Doug Rakes for a six-yard score and the early lead.
Fairview then held Tinora to a three-and-out, before the offense went back to work. Polter ran for 39 yards on a draw, then hit Caleb Frank on a quick out to the sideline. Frank did the rest, scoring from 11 yards out.
The offense continued to roll into the second quarter. Noah Hagerman intercepted a Tinora pass on the initial play of the second quarter, which pinned the Apaches deep in their own territory. That would be no problem, as Polter ran for 75 yards on the first play.
“We were hitting on all three phases of offense,” said coach Rakes. “Offensive line did a tremendous job, our receivers ran really good routes and caught the ball well and Cade was Cade tonight. We’re clicking offensively right now.”
Fairview was later pushed back on a holding penalty, but the Apaches could not be stopped. Polter ran through the Tinora defense for a 48-yard run and a 22-0 Fairview lead with 9:29 left in the half.
“That’s just a good football team,” stated Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “They are better than us. They are better than us in every phase of the game.”
Hagerman added a fumble recovery, which was quickly turned into a score as Lucas hauled in a 40-yard pass from Polter.
“We just couldn’t do anything tonight,” added Krouse. “It’s just simple. They are a better football team.”
The Apache offense continued to run late in the half. After six straight passes, Luke Timbrook was able to run for 14 yards for a score. Tinora lost the ball on downs, and Fairview tacked on a final score before halftime when Polter found Russ Zeedyk in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to send Fairview to a 43-0 lead at the half.
Before coming out of the game, Polter threw his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a 26-yarder Rakes, with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
The Fairview defense held the Rams to 184 yards of total offense.
“We come to expect that,” the Fairview coach said of his defense. “During the first four games of the season, we really weren’t clicking on offense. We were doing enough to win, but our defense is what was getting it done. Just another great effort from them tonight. They really wanted a shutout. That was one of the things they wanted and they worked hard for it.”
Even though the Apaches have the league title locked up, they’ll still need a win next Friday at Ottawa Hills to lock up a playoff spot.
“That one came late, it’s tough to get a week 10 opponent,” said Rakes. “In the region we are in, it had to be the right opponent, one that was going to have at least four wins. We waited around before we got that one scheduled. Now Ottawa Hills has six wins and if we can beat them, that’ll help us out.”
THS FHS
First Downs 10 21
Rushing Yards 41-148 13-218
Pass Yards 36 255
Total Yards 184 473
Passing 4-12-1 23-29-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties 0-0 7-82
Tinora 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fairview 15 28 7 0 — 50
F — Rakes 6-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Frank 11-pass from Polter (Timbrook run).
F — Polter 48-run (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 40-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 14-run (Frank kick).
F — Zeedyk 16-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 26-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora — Anders 3-39; Ch. Commisso 10-36; Delarber 14-23; Schafer 4-22; Edwards 3-17; Sweinhagen 6-15; Greiser 1-(-4). Fairview — Polter 5-163; Timbrook 4-31; Hagerman 1-12; Heller 2-7; Blair 1-5. PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 4-12-36-1. Fairview — Polter 23-29-255-1. RECEIVING: Tinora — Ch. Commisso 1-11; Co. Commisso 1-10; Willitzer 1-10; Grube 1-5. Fairview — Lucas 6-95; Rakes 5-66; Frank 6-50; Zeedyk 2-20; Ripke 3-18; Timbrook 1-6.
