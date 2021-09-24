ELIDA — Penalties and turnovers held Defiance back from a second straight victory as the Bulldogs were held out of the endzone offensively in a 17-7 loss at Elida on Friday.
After committing 13 miscues for over 100 yards in a 41-14 win at Kenton last week, Defiance (2-4, 1-4 WBL) tallied nine flags for 60 yards in Friday’s setback at Kenton. After falling behind 17-0 in the second period, the Bulldogs turned the ball over six times against Elida in a comeback attempt, including five interceptions.
A fourth-quarter surge saw Defiance force an Elida fumble deep in the Allen County Bulldog end as Alex Hoeffel pounced on the loose ball in the endzone for six points for the visitors.
Defiance then forced a punt after Elida (4-2, 3-2 WBL) recovered the Bulldogs’ onside kick attempt but shots at the endzone resulted in picks in a miserable day for the Blue and White.
Elida got the scoring going midway through the second quarter as QB Larkin Henderson found Keaton Hawkey for a 34-yard touchdown.
The first turnover of the game for Defiance proved to be a costly one as the visiting Bulldogs muffed a punt inside their own red zone, allowing Elida to recover at the DHS 6. Henderson quickly made the Bulldogs pay for that mistake with a TD run on the very next play to double the lead.
Defiance’s next possession resulted in an interception and Elida capped off the first half with a 34-yard field goal to take a 17-0 lead into the break.
Though the hosts did not score for the rest of the game, the points were not necessary as Defiance managed just 135 yards of total offense, including just 65 yards on 26 attempts (2.5 yards per carry).
Gavin Miller tallied 32 yards on 10 totes to lead the DHS ground attack while Anthony Wilder had 23 yards on seven carries.
Defiance will try to regroup next Friday with a return to home digs at Fred J. Brown Stadium against Lima Bath (4-2, 3-2 WBL).
DHS EHS
First Downs 10 12
Rushing Yards 26-65 38-128
Passing Yards 70 94
Total Yards 135 222
Passing 12-26-5 10-18-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties 9-60 16-140
Defiance 0 0 0 7 — 7
Elida 0 17 0 0 — 17
E — Hawkey 34-pass from Henderson (Hardeman kick).
E — Henderson 6-run (Hardeman kick).
E — Hardeman 34-field goal.
D — Hoeffel fumble recovery in end zone (Thompson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Miller 10-32; Wilder 7-23; Castillo 4-11; DeTray 1-4; Kellermyer 3-2; Team 1-(-7). Elida — Henderson 15-49; Kirk 13-71; Irons 4-1; Jones 3-7; Team 3-0. PASSING: Defiance — Miller 12-26-5-70. Elida — Henderson 10-19-0-94. RECEIVING: Defiance — Rivera 4-22; Kellermyer 4-14; Liffick 2-29; Phillips 1-5; Wilder 1-0. Elida — Irons 7-52; Hawkey 2-38; Jones 1-4.
