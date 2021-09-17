After getting a stiff challenge from Antwerp in last Friday’s Green Meadows Conference opener, the Tinora Rams made sure that wasn’t the case this Friday.
The Rams scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions in a dominant first quarter as the Green and White rolled to a 35-7 win over visiting Wayne Trace in week two of the league schedule.
With the win, Tinora improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Green Meadows Conference while Wayne Trace drops to 1-4 in all games and 1-1 in the league.
Wayne Trace had the first big play of the contest, getting a 41-yard run by Jared Pierce on the game’s first play to move to the Tinora 25-yard line.
However, the Raiders were unable to sustain the drive and were limited to only 56 total yards of offense in the first quarter.
After stopping Wayne Trace on the opening drive and taking over at its own 19, Tinora put together an eight-play, 81-yard drive that took 4:16 off the clock and resulted in a 25-yard touchdown run by K.P. Delarber. Dylan Camp added the extra point and the Rams took the lead for good at 7-0.
Tinora added to the margin on its next drive, needing only two plays to find the end zone.
Starting at the Raider 34, Christian Commisso ran for eight yards before Nolan Schafer found Cole Commisso on a 26-yard touchdown toss at the 3:55 mark of the first quarter. Camp again converted the extra-point kick to put Tinora on top 14-0.
A Cole Commisso interception of a Cale Winans pass set up the next Ram score, giving the green and white possession at the Wayne Trace 45.
Schafer ran for 28-yards on first down before Delarber added ten yards on the next play to put the Rams at the Raider seven-yard line. Three plays later, Brandon Edwards scooted into the endzone for a 21-0 Tinora lead at the end of one quarter.
The Rams also scored on their fourth possession of the contest, getting a 72-yard touchdown pass from Schafer to Grady Gustwiller that extended the lead to 28-0 with 7:06 left in the first half.
“We got off to a good start and then couldn’t do anything with it,” noted Raider head coach Matt Holden. “Then, Tinora made plays and took advantage of opportunities and that was the difference. We have to learn from it and get better next week.”
Wayne Trace cut the deficit to 28-7 midway through the third quarter as Winans found Race Price for an 18-yard scoring strike that got the Raiders on the board at the 4:57 mark.
However, Tinora answered early in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Delarber to seal the 35-7 victory.
Delarber led the Ram rushing attack with 136 yards on 15 carries as Tinora totaled 292 yards on 40 carries. Christian Commisso added 59 yards on eight tries and Edwards recorded 43 yards on eight attempts.
Schafer finished the night 6-of-8 passing for 156 yards for Tinora.
Both teams return to action in a rivalry week next Friday as Tinora visits Ayersville in the annual Defiance County battle while Wayne Trace makes the trip to renew the Paulding County rivalry.
Wayne Trace 0 0 7 0 — 7
Tinora 21 7 0 7 — 35
T — Delarber 25-run (Camp kick).
T — Co. Commisso 26-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T — Edwards 1-run (Camp kick).
T — Gustwiller 72-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
WT — Price 18-pass from Winans (kick good).
T — Delarber 1-run (Camp kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.