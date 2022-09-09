LIMA — Defiance turned around a shaky first half in a big way, out-scoring host Lima Shawnee 28-0 while forcing three Tribe turnovers in a 28-12 Western Buckeye League win on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2 WBL) were smothered in the first half with no points and 38 total yards of offense but the Blue and White shook off their fifth and sixth straight scoreless quarters by grinding out a win on a muggy evening.
“It was a shell of the team I know we are in the first half,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “We just had to start executing and the guys responded. There were some huge plays and guys that stepped up and made some plays in big moments.”
After both squads traded punts to start the second half, Brez Zipfel tossed a pass to running back Brogan Castillo on a screen play that the DHS running back took 65 yards to paydirt to get the Bulldogs on the board.
The DHS defense again came up with a forced punt, which was rewarded by a 12-play, 78-yard drive capped by a Castillo four-yard dive to move the margin in Defiance’s favor at 15-12.
The momentum swing continued as sophomore Joey Robinson came up with a fumble recovery at the Shawnee 36 on a second-down Tribe carry. One play later, DHS newcomer Craig Nichols scored his first touchdown as a Bulldog on a 38-yard scoring sprint to help seal the deal.
“I told our linemen, it was mid-third quarter, you’ve got to trust your conditioning and training,” said Cooper. “I know you have more in your tank than they do and they started imposing their will. The guys kept their foot on the gas and smelled blood in the water. That screen pass gave us some life and we didn’t turn back from there.”
Following the Nichols score, Garret Rodenberger recorded an interception for the DHS defense before forcing a turnover on downs in Shawnee territory. Castillo put the capper on with 1:56 left on a two-yard scoring dive before sophomore Abel Rubio came up with the final big play with the unit’s second interception.
Castillo finished with 60 yards rushing and two TDs on 14 totes while Nichols added 56 yards and a score while catching five passes for 16 yards. Zipfel was an efficient 15-of-22 for 153 yards and no interceptions.
The Bulldogs will look to make it back-to-back wins, returning to friendly confines against Kenton (1-3, 1-2 WBL) while Shawnee will host Wapakoneta (3-1, 2-1 WBL).
Defiance 0 0 7 21 — 28
Shawnee 3 9 0 0 — 12
S — Kimmet 21-field goal.
S — Kimmet 42-field goal.
S — Wilson 64-pass from Lynch (pass failed).
D — Castillo 65-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 4-run (Wilder pass from Zipfel).
D — Nichols 38-run (kick failed).
D — Castillo 2-run (Jurcevich kick).
