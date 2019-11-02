ST. MARYS — Defiance held Western Buckeye League power St. Marys scoreless in the first and third quarters but a 28-point second-period explosion by the host Roughriders proved to be too much for the Bulldogs in a 48-6 season-ending loss on Friday.
The defeat sends Defiance out of the 2019 season with a 2-8 mark (2-7 WBL), with 20 points scored combined in the final three weeks of the season against Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta and St. Marys, teams with a combined 24-6 record.
The Bulldogs took an early lead in the contest, taking advantage of a Roughrider fumble with a 27-yard pass from Aaron Cruz to Caden Kline to draw first blood.
Six seconds into the second quarter, leading rusher Ty Howell found the end zone on what would be a two-touchdown day, barrelling in from five yards out to put St. Marys (8-2, 7-2 WBL) up 7-6 early.
From there, things snowballed as the ‘Riders ripped off 21 more unanswered points in the period, including a pair of touchdown passes from Kurt Bubp, who entered the contest with six TDs on 19-of-38 passing in nine games.
“Some of the things that happened to us the whole season happened tonight,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “I thought we played really well in the first and third quarters. We made our mistakes in the second and fourth and they capitalized on them.
“Our kids competed and we just couldn’t keep things contained. I think we still have a ways to go before we close that gap between us and the top teams but we’re making progress towards that.”
Bubp finished 7-of-8 for 121 yards and three TDs in the win for St. Marys, which potentially clinched a Division III Region 12 home game with the win and some help.
For Defiance, things got tougher in the fourth quarter as a fumble at the Bulldog 42 was picked up and returned by Lukas Walter for a score and an interception set up a 23-yard run to paydirt from Brayden Sullivan.
The loss means a goodbye to 16 seniors who played their final game in Blue and White: Jackson Rey, Jacob Hutcheson, Cruz, Connor Bujalski, Cameron McDonald, Kline, Ben Pry, Tyrel Goings, Calvin Held, Jaden Sepeda, Romero Pearson, Christian Maldonado, Zach Parrish, Johnny Ceballos and Brayden Willett.
“The sad thing is that people will judge a team by their record but I respect this group quite a bit,” noted Kline. “They never gave up on things. I think they want to take this program to the next level but in terms of attitude there was a lot of good things from this season.
“Those guys put themselves out there and should be commended because they’re going things that not every kid does now.”
Defiance 6 0 0 0 — 6
St. Marys 0 28 0 20 — 48
D — Kline 27-pass from Cruz (kick failed).
SM — Howell 5-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Howell 39-pass from Bubp (Bowers kick).
SM — Henschen 13-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Fischbach 20-pass from Bubp (Bowers kick).
SM — Kanorr 6-pass from Bubp (Bowers kick).
SM — Walter 42-fumble return (Spencer kick).
SM — Sullivan 23-run (kick failed).
