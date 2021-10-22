The first year of Travis Cooper’s Defiance head coaching tenure ended with a home loss to playoff-bound Wapakoneta as the Bulldogs spoiled a shutout in the fourth quarter in a 27-6 defeat at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Friday.
Though the contest showed promise for Defiance (3-7, 2-7 WBL) early with seven first downs over their first two drives, neither ended in points against the Redskins (8-2, 8-1 WBL), which clinched a share of the Western Buckeye League crown with Van Wert with the victory.
A pair of TD passes from senior QB Braeden Goulet and a pair of TD runs by fullback Jace Mullen were all the scoring the Redskins needed.
However, despite the setback, Cooper was effusive with praise for his squad.
“I’m so proud of our guys and I do think that were kinda overlooked in this game,” said the DHS mentor. “Our guys, they gave them everything they wanted and then some and I’m so happy for them because I know they could’ve packed it in … but there’s just no quit in them.
“When you look at where we started in June to where we’re at right now, it’s light years different.”
The tough-nosed Wapak offense entered the contest with the top two rushers in the league in Goulet and Mullen both over 890 yards through nine weeks. The two combined for 180 on Friday night, with Mullen tallying 107 yards and two TDs on 16 totes while Goulet was 5-of-8 for 120 yards and two scores.
Down 14-0 at the half, Defiance was forced into a three-and-out and Wapakoneta answered with a 77-yard drive on 11 plays, capped by a Mullen three-yard dive to go up 21-0.
Defiance was unable to pick up a fourth-down conversion to keep a scoring drive alive and Goulet put the final nail in the coffin with a 38-yard TD toss to Kaden Siefring.
After a hard hit sidelined DHS freshman QB Brez Zipfel late in the fourth quarter, previous starter Gavin Miller came in with a spark off the bench, rushing for four yards, 15 yards and later a 33-yard dash down the right sideline that found paydirt and scored with 5:04 remaining.
“Even though we didn’t have a lot of wins, I do look at this year as a success,” explained Cooper. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and our coaches because I thought we battled week in and week out this year.”
Miller finished with 52 yards and a TD on five carries while sophomore Brogan Castillo paced the DHS rushing game with 61 yards on 14 totes. Senior Drew Kellermyer led the passing game with four catches for 42 yards while seniors Wade Liffick and Kam’Ron Rivera each had two receptions.
The first half saw Defiance put together extended drives that both saw the same fate. The Bulldogs picked up four first downs and wound nearly six full minutes off the clock on their first offensive drive, matriculating to the Wapakoneta 24 after a 14-yard freshman-to-freshman connection from Zipfel to Wilder.
However, a false start and a sack and fumble lost 19 total yards and a fourth-down heave to the endzone was fruitless.
Four plays later, Mullen burst through the middle of the DHS defense and sprinted to paydirt from 53 yards out.
Defiance again strung together multiple first downs, moving the chains three times en route to a trip to the Redskin 21 that again saw a first-down false start penalty halt the progress. A sack and two incompletions turned the ball over on downs before a wacky sequence.
After Defiance forced a Wapak punt, the Bulldog offense lost a fumble at its own 34 on its first play of the possession. After the DHS defense stiffened and forced a Wapak punt, Redskin booter Siefring had to go to a knee to corral a low punt and was ruled down at the Wapak 43.
Set up with prime field position, Defiance again turned the ball over as Siefring redeemed himself with a one-handed interception of Wilder that he returned to midfield.
After driving to the DHS 27 with under three minutes to go, the Redskins turned to the passing game for their second score as Goulet fired a rainbow TD pass to Jackson Walter to put Wapak up 14-0 at the break.
The game also marked the final contest in Blue and White for 14 seniors on the DHS roster, part of Cooper’s first year in charge of the Bulldog program.
“Number one, they beat Napoleon and carried the Rock back to our hallways,” lauded Cooper of his senior group. “They were given the tough task of getting a new leader for their senior football season. We have had some bumps in the road, but the bottomline is that they have worked their tails off from day one.
“Not every team has a group of seniors that are enjoyable to be around and make the job fun. This group has been an absolute blast to coach. They are starting to get it, I just wish that I had them for a few more years because I think we could have done some special things if we just had more time. They will always be a part of our Defiance football family.”
WHS DHS
First Downs 10 14
Rushing Yards 32-174 32-133
Passing Yards 120 96
Total Yards 294 229
Passing 5-8-0 11-19-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties 11-90 4-20
Wapakoneta 7 7 6 7 — 27
Defiance 0 0 0 6 — 6
W — Mullen 53-run (Ambos kick).
W — Walter 27-pass from Goulet (Ambos kick).
W — Mullen 3-run (kick failed).
W — Siefring 38-pass from Goulet (Ambos kick).
D — Miller 33-run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wapakoneta — Mullen 16-107; Goulet 12-73; Knaus 3-5; Siefring 1-(-11). Defiance — Castillo 14-61; Wilder 8-23; Miller 5-52; Kellermyer 2-10; Zipfel 3-(-13). PASSING: Wapakoneta — Goulet 5-8-0-120. Defiance — Zipfel 11-19-2-96. RECEIVING: Wapakoneta — Walter 3-39; Mullen 1-43; Siefring 1-38. Defiance — Kellermyer 4-42; Wilder 3-23; Liffick 2-20; Rivera 2-11.
