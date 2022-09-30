LIMA — For the first time in 16 years, Defiance has won four games in a row as the Bulldogs took to the road in Western Buckeye League action and shut out winless Lima Bath 35-0.
The fourth straight victory pushes the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2 WBL) to at least the first season of .500 or better football since 2013 as Defiance stifled the youthful Wildcats (0-7, 0-6) to just 172 yards of offense, including just 31 pass yards.
“We played sloppy early but a couple big pass plays kinda sparked some things for us,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “But to get a shutout in the WBL on the road is tough.”
After forcing a turnover on downs in Bulldog territory in the first quarter, the Bulldogs made Bath pay four plays later as QB Brez Zipfel found Anthony Wilder on a 19-yard TD pass to draw first blood. Then, with 3:26 left in the first half, Zipfel found senior Brian Phillips down the right side of the field for a 45-yard strike to double the lead at 14-0. When a Bath three-and-out gave Defiance possession with 2:14 left in the first half, the Bulldogs took advantage and came up with a 60-yard TD drive, capped by a one-yard dive by senior back Craig Nichols.
After nearly recording his second straight 100-yard game a week ago against Elida, Nichols finished with just 33 yards rushing against Bath but came up with plays in other ways. The bruising Bulldog ballcarrier sprinted 89 yards to paydirt, returning the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
A Brogan Castillo 15-yard scoring scamper on the final play of the third quarter wrapped up a dominant showing from Defiance as the Bulldogs aim for their fifth straight win in week eight at home against Celina. Defiance has not won five straight games since winning the final three contests of the 2003 regular season and its first two playoff games that year.
Cooper lauded young faces like linebacker Joey Robinson and Jazin Phillips on solid play.
“The guys that we’ve had to throw in there have stepped up and played well and that’s the sign of a good team,” said the DHS mentor. “When guys’ numbers are called, they’re ready to step up and compete. We want to finish above .500, that's one of the goals from our seniors heading into this year and we’ve got a chance to do that against a really-improved Celina team.”
Castillo finished with 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Zipfel was 12-of-16 for 158 yards and two scores. Phillips caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
DHS BHS
First Downs 20 8
Rushing Yards 28-168 32-131
Passing Yards 158 26
Total Yards 326 157
Passing 12-16-0 5-14-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 3-40 5-40
Defiance 7 14 14 0 - 35
Lima Bath 0 0 0 0 - 0
D - Wilder 19-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
D - Phillips 45-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
D - Nichols 1-run (Gmutza kick).
D - Nichols 89-kick return (Gmutza kick).
D - Castillo 15-run (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Castillo 14-112; Nichols 8-33; Gomez 3-8; Zipfel 2-16; Gibbs 1-(-1). Lima Bath - Hale 9-97; Lhamon 17-59; Welsch 5-(-26); L. Sullivan 1-1. PASSING: Defiance - Zipfel 12-16-0-158. Lima Bath - Welsch 5-11-0-26; K. Sullivan 0-3-0-0. RECEIVING: Defiance - Phillips 4-67; Wilder 3-39; Nichols 3-33; Miller 1-10; Castillo 1-9. Lima Bath - Albright 2-9; Lhamon 1-9; Hale 1-6; Vendetta 1-2.
