WEST MILTON — After a 90-minute lightning delay, a high-scoring first quarter and a defensive stalemate through the second half, Defiance stormed back itself with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to take the lead midway through the period against Milton-Union on Friday night.
Unfortunately, a late kick return for a score by Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh sank the visiting Bulldogs’ hopes in a 32-28 heartbreaker.
Following a band of thunderstorms through the western part of the state, the non-conference game scheduled on Wednesday seemed destined for a high-scoring shootout with both Bulldogs scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.
Milton-Union (6-3), located just east of Troy in the Dayton area, ripped off a pair of long touchdown runs from sophomore running back Blake Brumbaugh, including a 65-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage. Defiance (1-8) countered with a game-tying TD as running back Drew Kellermyer threw a deep TD pass to Payton Switzer to tie things up on a streak down the right sideline.
Brumbaugh weaved across the field on M-U’s next possession, winding 74 yards for another score to keep the hosts on top at 16-8.
Aided by a 40-yard completion from Drew Davis to Jaiden Haynes, the Blue and White Bulldogs then countered with a one-yard dive by Mitch Thompson. The 16-14 score carried all the way into midway in the third quarter before Brumbaugh tallied his third TD of the night from 29 yards away.
With the ensuing two-point conversion putting Defiance in a 10-point hole, things seemed dire with a chewed up grass field and second-half rain making things a slog.
However, the visiting Bulldogs made Milton-Union work as a loft to the endzone from Drew Davis led to a jump-ball 25-yard TD catch from freshman Ta’Marrion Davis to cut the M-U lead to 24-21 with 8:20 left in regulation.
The DHS defense again found a stop in their bag of tricks and forced a punt and that’s when the Blue and White Bulldogs struck. Davis heaved a pass down the left sideline to a wide-open Kellermyer for a go-ahead 64-yard strike to put Defiance up 28-24 with less than five minutes to go.
Brumbaugh put the team on his back on the ensuing return, driving right through the middle of the field and eluding DHS kicker Brandon Gumtza to reclaim the lead.
Milton-Union didn’t have quite enough to put Defiance away for good as a drive stalled at the DHS 25 and the visitors regained possession with 1:40 to go.
Defiance musted a first down pass but Drew Davis’ fourth-down heave was picked off near midfield, preserving the Milton-Union win.
Defiance will regroup and conclude its regular season with a River Rock rivalry clash at Napoleon on Friday while Milton-Union will travel to Carlisle on Friday.
Defiance 14 0 0 14 — 28
Milton-Union 16 0 8 8 — 32
M-U — Brumbaugh 65-run (Neumaier run).
D — Switzer 44-pass from Kellermyer (Davis run).
M-U — Brumbaugh 74-run (Yates pass from Randall).
D — Thompson 1-run (pass failed).
M-U — Brumbaugh 29-run (Randall run).
D — T. Davis 25-pass from D. Davis (Gmutza kick).
D — Kellermyer 64-pass from D. Davis (Gmutza kick).
M-U — Brumbaugh 81-kick return (Brown pass from Randall)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.