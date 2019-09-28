ELIDA — On a night where plenty of games were delayed or outright postponed, Defiance and Elida withstood an hour-long lightning delay that followed the opening kickoff before the two winless squads faced off in Elida.
Though Defiance’s offense struggled through much of the first half of the season, the DHS defense came up big with a pair of forced turnovers in the fourth quarter to preserve a 28-20 victory for Defiance’s first triumph of the season.
“We weren’t perfect tonight but we were able to come away with points in the red zone,” said DHS coach Kevin Kline. “The defense played really well, especially in the second half. (Defensive coordinator Steve) Rittenour made some adjustments at halftime and we really locked down.
Sophomore Drew Kellermyer found paydirt on a go-ahead score in the third quarter from seven yards out to put Defiance up 14-13.
Senior Romero Pearson came up with a key defensive play early in the fourth as the Bulldog linebacker and leading tackler pounced on a Marcel Poe fumble with 11:17 left in the first quarter at the Elida 47.
On a fourth-down play with less than three minutes remaining, Aaron Cruz found wideout Caden Kline for a nine-yard TD to make it 21-13.
Pearson followed it up with an interception with 2:22 to go and the Defiance running game milked the rest of the clock from there to notch a tally in the win column for the first time in 2019. Tyrel Goings punched in the deciding score with less than two minutes left.
“Romero’s one of those kids that’s quietly worked himself into a leadership position,” said Kline of his senior linebacker. “He’s not an outspoken kid but he had his moment tonight. As a coach, you love seeing that happen for a kid because it reflects on what he’s done these last four years. You root for things like that.”
Defiance was unable to turn Pearson’s fumble recovery into points but the Blue and White Bulldog defense stiffened.
Spivey found Devon Barnett for a 15-yard score with 38 seconds left in regulation but it wasn’t enough as Defiance recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Elida took a 13-7 lead into the break in a sloppy first half as both sides traded turnovers. The Allen County Bulldogs took the lead with 6:55 left in the first quarter on a one-yard dive from Poe.
Defiance tied things up early in the second as Cruz guided the DHS offense down the field and capped things off with a five-yard dive into the end zone.
The host Bulldogs made it count with another one-yard dive from Poe. Johnny Ceballos blocked the ensuing point-after attempt to create the 13-7 score at half.
Defiance will return home for week six and homecoming festivities against Lima Bath at Fred J. Brown Stadium while Elida will travel to Wapakoneta.
Defiance 0 7 7 14 — 28
Elida 7 6 0 7 — 20
E — Poe 1-run (Ewing kick).
D — Cruz 5-run (Hutcheson kick).
E — Poe 1-run (kick blocked).
D — Kellermyer 7-run (Hutcheson kick).
D — Kline 9-pass from Cruz (Hutcheson kick).
D — Goings 6-run (Hutcheson kick).
E — Barnett 15-pass from Spivey (Ewing kick).
