NAPOLEON — Last year’s 7-0 shutout of Napoleon was a flashback to gritty days of Defiance football yore.
A year later, the Bulldogs put together an even more vintage performance as Defiance picked up its first consecutive victories over rival Napoleon since 2000-01 on Friday at Buckenmeyer Stadium with a 28-7 rout in the 100th meeting between the two river rivals.
Defiance (1-0) won by its largest margin in the series since a 28-7 victory in 2001 as the Bulldogs forced a pair of Napoleon turnovers and saw junior running back Brogan Castillo batter his way to 128 yards rushing.
“We executed the game plan to perfection,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper, who starts his DHS coaching career 2-0 against Napoleon. “Our guys were gritty, they were tough and even though we’re way undersized, we were flying around. Offensively, we had a good mix of run and pass with different guys stepping up and making plays.
“It was a complete team win.”
Up just 6-0 at the break, Defiance imposed its will in the second half from the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs drove 65 yards in 10 plays, highlighted by chunk plays on screen passes to Castillo for 12 yards and speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder for 27. After Castillo pushed forward to the Napoleon four, sophomore QB Brez Zipfel rolled out and found Wilder for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 14-0 following a conversion pass to Christian Commisso.
After stifling a Wildcat drive in six plays, the Bulldogs again had Napoleon’s number with a nine-play, 60-yard march down the field, fueled by the bruising Castillo.
The 6-1, 179-pound junior, who led the team with 403 yards a season ago, carried the ball on six of the nine plays, tallying 48 of the 60 yards before Zipfel found Commisso for a toe-tap seven-yard touchdown pass in the back of the endzone with 39 seconds left in the third quarter to go up 21-0.
Castillo’s unrelenting run game was nothing new to Cooper, however.
“There’s times where there’s a big hit (in practice), whether he dishes it out or someone gives it to him and he’ll be laughing,” said the DHS mentor of his bellcow back. “I’ll hear him going back to the huddle and he’s like, 'I love football.' He’s a kid you love to coach … he’s hard to bring down and a lot of people underestimate him. I know there were some different people that said some things he’d heard about him and his gameplay and he had extra motivation this week to prove he’s a tough runner.”
“Physicality, it’s my favorite thing about football,” said Castillo. “I love hammering the ball down their throat but I couldn’t do that without my line. I had those good blocks to set me up and they gave me gaps right to the linebackers that I could just take through.”
Napoleon had its comeback hopes come alive early in the final period as QB Blake Wolf guided the ‘Cats downfield for a 71-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 28-yard completion to Andrew Williams to the Defiance 15. Senior Masen Switzer punched it in from seven yards out to cut the deficit to two scores at 21-7 with 9:43 left.
However, Defiance had one more counter punch left.
After eating up precious clock time with a drive from their own 28 to the Napoleon 27, a declined holding penalty set up a fourth-and-seven situation from the Wildcat 20 for Defiance.
The Bulldogs went for the dagger and made it count as Zipfel heaved a fade down the right side that landed in the arms of senior Brian Phillips for a game-clinching TD with 2:13 to go. The DHS defense, which has now allowed just seven points in the last eight quarters against the Wildcats, wrapped things up with an interception in the endzone by junior Antonio Lopez to keep the River Rock Trophy on Palmer Drive for another season.
“These guys wanted to prove something tonight,” said Cooper. “We’re just a bunch of little guys that a lot of people looked at us and said gosh, with the monsters Napoleon has … our guys, they took that to heart and they wanted to prove something tonight.”
The first half saw hard hits and harder-fought yardage, recalling the 7-0 slugfest of a season ago that went the Bulldogs’ way.
Defiance forced a Napoleon punt with less than two minutes in the first quarter in a scoreless contest and drove into Napoleon territory. A third-down heave from Zipfel to Wilder down the left side of the field was broken up in the endzone but a pass interference call put the Bulldogs at the Wildcat 11 with a fresh set of downs.
Another third down conversion from Zipfel to Phillips got the Bulldogs to the Napoleon one and one play later, the bruising Castillo burst through for the first touchdown of the 2022 season for the Bulldogs.
Napoleon dodged disaster late in the first half as junior Garrett Rodenberger recovered a Wildcat fumble with 2:14 left in the second period at the DHS 42. The host defense held firm and forced a three-and-out to preserve the 6-0 margin.
Zipfel finished with a stellar line of 166 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions on 18-of-22 tossing, completing eight passes to Phillips for 77 yards and a score with five throws to Wilder for 59 yard and a TD.
Wolf was 12-of-21 for 160 yards while leading the Wildcats on the ground with 49 yards on nine carries.
Commisso was the leader of the defensive unit for the Bulldogs with 12 tackles, seven solo, while Gavino Gomez had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jacob Aguilar led the Wildcat defense with 11 tackles and a sack.
Defiance will look for its first 2-0 start since 2018 in its home opener in week two against St. Marys while Napoleon will look to regroup with a trip to county rival Liberty Center.
DHS NHS
First Downs 22 17
Rushing Yards 34-110 28-107
Passing Yards 166 160
Total Yards 276 267
Passing 18-22-0 12-21-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 1-22 2-16
Defiance 0 6 15 7 — 28
Napoleon 0 0 0 7 — 7
D — Castillo 1-run (kick failed).
D — Wilder 4-pass from Zipfel (Commisso pass from Zipfel).
D — Commisso 7-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
N — Switzer 7-run (Bickel kick).
D — Phillips 20-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Castillo 24-128; Wilder 3-6; Zipfel 7-(-24). Napoleon — Wolf 9-49; Williams 9-18; Switzer 4-14; Seibel 2-13; Speaks 3-7; Dietrich 1-5. PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 18-22-0-166. Napoleon — Wolf 12-21-1-160. RECEIVING: Defiance — Phillips 8-77; Wilder 5-59; Commisso 2-10; Castillo 1-12; Walter 1-5; Kellermyer 1-3. Napoleon — Williams 7-98; Rubinstein 3-41; Dietrich 1-12; Stoner 1-10.
