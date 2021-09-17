KENTON — Defiance took to the road for Western Buckeye League action against Kenton on Friday and was rewarded with a stifling 47-14 win over the Wildcats to snap a three-game losing skid this year and a 14-game losing streak to Kenton.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 WBL) held Kenton to negative-44 yards on the ground, forced a key fumble and allowed just four of 14 third-down attempts by the winless Wildcats (0-5, 0-4 WBL).
Some stiff first-half defense allowed the Bulldogs to stake out their largest lead of the season by rattling off 27 straight first-half points. Kenton drew first blood on a short TD pass with 4:24 left in the first quarter but senior Bailey DeTray sparked the Bulldogs with a 76-yard kick return before being knocked out at the Wildcat six.
QB Gavin Miller scored on the very next play to tie things up before DeTray struck again following a Kenton three-and-out. The speedy returner returned a punt 27 yards to the Kenton 19 and, following back-to-back illegal motion penalties, Miller darted 17 yards for a touchdown just before the end of the first period to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Another Kenton three-and-out set up Defiance near midfield and a 12-yard run by Brogan Castillo and an 11-yard run by freshman Anthony Wilder put the Bulldogs near the red zone before Wilder bruised his way to a 23-yard touchdown.
Defiance’s final score came via a Kenton fumble in the final seconds of the first half as Kenton lost a fumble at its own 14 with 37 seconds left. 28 ticks later, Miller found senior Drew Kellermyer for a 24-yard TD to seize control and head into the half up three scores.
After a scoreless third quarter, Defiance staked its claim on the first play of the quarter as Wilder finished off a 65-yard scoring drive with an eight-yard TD run to put Defiance up 34-7.
Wilder’s score marked the first time the Bulldogs scored more than 30 points since a 46-42 loss to Elida on Sept. 14, 2018. Wilder wasn’t done after that TD, however, as he burst free for a 46-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to find the endzone again and eclipse the century mark.
Freshman Brezlyn Zipfel rounded out the scoring with a touchdown on the final play of regulation to create the 33-point final margin. That margin of victory is the biggest in DHS football since a 46-0 shutout of Van Wert on Oct. 7, 2011.
The Bulldog freshman finished with 149 yards and three scores on 15 carries while Gavin Miller added 67 yards and two scores.
Miller was also 8-of-13 through the air for 99 yards and a score. Kam’Ron Rivera nabbed four receptions for 52 yards.
Defiance returns to action at Elida on Friday while Kenton will travel to Wapakoneta.
Defiance 14 13 0 20 — 47
Kenton 7 0 0 7 — 14
K — Koo. Johnston 3-pass from Kor. Johnston (Rarey kick).
D — Miller 6-run (Thompson kick).
D — Miller 17-run (Thompson kick).
D — Wilder 23-run (Thompson kick).
D — Kellermyer 24-pass from Miller (kick failed).
D — Wilder 8-run (Thompson kick).
D — Wilder 46-run (Thompson kick).
K — Lawrence 17-pass from Kor. Johnston (Rarey kick).
D — Zipfel 61-fumble return.
