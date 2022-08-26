Though Defiance head coach Travis Cooper remained adamant the Bulldogs aren’t in it for moral victories, the evidence of the program’s progress was clear on Friday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium as Defiance bridged some of the gap against Western Buckeye League power St. Marys in a 21-6 home defeat.
The Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 WBL) out-gained the Roughriders in the first half and out-possessed the visitors by nearly eight minutes but a special teams disaster amid a pair of wasted drives left the Bulldogs scoreless for the first three quarters.
“We’re not in it for the moral victories and it was better than 56-0, but the end result was still the same,” said Cooper of the 15-point deficit, a stark departure from the 339-36 deficit over the past seven years of losing to the Roughriders that included a 56-0 loss a season ago. “I told our kids, it’s early in the season and this is going to be a great learning opportunity for us. When we watch the film, the thing that’s going to be frustrating is the missed opportunities … We had some of those opportunities but we didn’t capitalize on them.
“We’re still learning how to win, how to consistently win. Those little things are huge and in a tight battle like this they’re monumental.”
Despite the frustration of not finding the scoring column, the Bulldogs weathered the blows of the St. Marys rushing attack, forcing three Roughrider turnovers with a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception to end the first half.
After Brogan Castillo sacked SM quarterback Cody Wallace to force an opening three-and-out, the Bulldogs churned out 13 plays in 5:34 to reach the St. Marys seven but two incompletions led to a 24-yard field goal attempt by Branden Gmutza. The boot was blocked on the right side and went high into the air where it was plucked out by senior Brayden Sullivan, who raced 90 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Roughriders first blood.
After a Defiance punt, St. Marys needed just four plays to find the endzone again, capped by a 20-yard TD by senior fullback Aiden Hinkle to lead 14-0 with 25.4 seconds left in the first period.
Defiance again had a long drive to keep the ‘Riders on the field, racking up 12 plays to move from their own 33 to the Roughrider three. A third-down pass play turned into a four-yard loss and a fourth-down pass to the endzone saw Anthony Wilder nearly catch a TD in the back of the painted area before it was broken up.
The Bulldogs reached the St. Marys 35 in the final minutes of the first half but turned it over on downs. The Roughriders set up a final heave from 26 yards away to the endzone but junior safety Garrett Rodenberger made a leaping play just in front of the goal line to pick off Wallace and end the threat.
Both sides lost fumbles to open the second half but Defiance senior safety Brian Phillips came up with a breathtaking defensive play midway through the third. After Wallace found Keegan Sharpe open, the SM senior back raced downfield for 36 yards where Phillips wrapped him up at the DHS eight, stripping the ball free and recovering the fumble all in one motion for the Roughriders’ third turnover.
The Bulldogs held firm defensively and forced St. Marys into a missed field goal from 30 yards out with eight minutes left in regulation and just a 14-0 deficit in the way. After setting up with bruising runs and short screen passes, a long play made the difference for Defiance as sophomore QB Brez Zipfel lofted a rainbow down the middle of the field for Castillo, who raced 76 yards to paydirt to dig back to within 14-6.
The Roughriders’ offense again had an answer, driving 80 yards in six plays with 3:02 wound down as Hinkle rushed for an 11-yard TD dagger with three minutes to go that sealed the deal.
“I’m proud of the way our guys fought and battled and we’re making progress,” said Cooper of the promising but frustrating defeat. “(St. Marys) is as good as they were last year and we were in it with them, but now that’s the challenge: we’ve got to win one of these games.”
Castillo finished with 74 yards on 14 carries while Zipfel completed 20-of-36 passes with no interceptions. Wilder hauled in 10 of those 20 completions for 68 yards while Phillips had four catches for 36 yards.
Hinkle finished with a game-high 141 yards on 18 attempts for St. Marys, which churned out 258 yards on the ground ahead of a week three home contest with rival Wapakoneta (1-1, 1-0 WBL).
The Bulldogs will travel to Van Wert’s Eggerss Stadium Friday to face the defending WBL co-champion Cougars (2-0, 1-0) after VW’s win over Celina.
SMHS DHS
First Downs 15 14
Rushes-Yards 39-258 21-91
Passing Yards 75 215
Total Yards 333 306
Passing 3-5-1 20-36-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties 5-45 3-35
St. Marys 7 7 0 7 — 21
Defiance 0 0 0 6 — 6
SM — Sullivan 95-blocked field goal (Rush kick).
SM — Hinkle 20-run (Rush kick).
D — Castillo 76-pass from Zipfel (kick failed).
SM — Hinkle 11-run (Rush kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Marys — Hinkle 18-141; Sullivan 7-35; Ke. Sharpe 6-45; Mabry 4-36; Wallace 4-1. Defiance — Castillo 14-74; Zipfel 4-(-3); Wilder 2-2; Gomez 1-15. PASSING: St. Marys — Wallace 3-5-1-75. Defiance — Zipfel 20-36-0-215. RECEIVING: St. Marys — Ke. Sharpe 1-42; Steinberg Hinkle 1-24; 1-9. Defiance — Wilder 10-68; Phillips 4-36; Commisso 3-29; Walter 2-6; Castillo 1-76.
