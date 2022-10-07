Missed opportunities.
Missed scoring opportunities, missed opportunities on conversions, missed opportunities for vital computer points.
Friday’s chilly homecoming clash with Celina saw missed opportunities doom Defiance to a 15-7 home clunker that snapped the host Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak.
Despite out-gaining Celina (6-2, 6-1 WBL) 147-72 in the first half and running 36 plays to Celina’s 16, Defiance (5-3, 4-3 WBL) had zero points to show for it as Celina took a 7-0 lead into the halftime break despite multiple trips by Defiance inside the Celina 30.
In the second half, the Bulldogs still trailed just 15-0 but after throwing an interception on fourth down to start the final stanza, Celina wound nine full minutes off the clock on a drive that concluded with a turnover on downs with less than two minutes remaining, converting four different third downs.
“It starts with me,” said a frustrated Defiance head coach Travis Cooper. “As an offensive playcaller, I got outcoached tonight and I own it. Nothing was working, no continuity, no flow. (Celina’s) a good team, they’re a good defense but when your defense only gives up 15 points and you can’t win, then it falls on the offense and the offense falls on my shoulders.
“When you lose a game like this, there’s a lot of little things that you can go back on and could have been the difference in the game. We’ve got to figure out a way to play with the same urgency that we did at the end of the game for the whole game.”
Down two possessions, Defiance showed its first flash of life after taking over with 2:07 left in regulation. QB Brez Zipfel helped run a two-minute drill to perfection with no timeouts, as the host Bulldogs drove 84 yards in 10 plays, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Wilder with 43.2 seconds left.
After the TD, Defiance came up with the all-important onside kick as a dribbler off the foot of Viktor Jurcevich was recovered by sophomore Abel Rubio at the Celina 45.
However, a third-down completion that would have been a first down at the Celina 35 was wiped out by a holding penalty and a sack of Zipfel on third down led to the clock running out on a possible final play and in turn, a chance at key computer points in Division III Region 10.
The loss likely eliminates any chance for the Bulldogs to host a first-round playoff game in Region 10, though a split of the final two games of the year against Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta could still get Defiance into the postseason.
Defiance finished with 291 yards of total offense, outgaining Celina 173-58 in the pass game but averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in the ground game (35 rushes, 118 yards).
“We got killed in the trenches,” said Cooper. “As good as our line has played all year, it was rotten tonight. We couldn’t do anything against their three down lineman and when you can’t run the ball and get the linebackers against a three-man front, it’s going to be a long night.
“We’ve got to get back to the basics and figure some things out in practice this week.”
The first half saw Defiance reach the Celina 19 on its opening drive before a pair of fumbles derailed the drive and another drive early in the second quarter reached the Celina 10 before a holding call and fumble cut that drive early.
Another shot at points down just 7-0 midway through the second quarter saw Defiance start a drive at the Celina 34 but finish scoreless after a missed 35-yard field goal.
The dagger came in the minutes surrounding halftime. Defiance forced a punt with 1:10 left in the first half and drove to the Celina 11 but could not garner any points. On Celina’s first drive of the second half, the Bulldogs knifed through the DHS defense for 64 yards on six plays, capped by a Zander Jones TD run. A high snap on the ensuing PAT forced holder Nick Adams to scramble where he found tight end Nick Newell open. Newell bulled into the endzone for the two-point conversion to put Celina up 15-0 with 9:17 in the third quarter.
Brogan Castillo finished with 102 yards rushing on 20 carries while catching three passes for 57 yards. Anthony Wilder had five catches for 67 yards and the lone DHS score while Brian Philips had six catches for 43 yards.
Defiance will play its final home game of the year Friday against Ottawa-Glandorf while Celina will return home in week nine against league-leading Wapakoneta.
CHS DHS
First Downs 13 18
Rushing Yards 31-150 35-118
Passing Yards 58 173
Total Yards 208 291
Passing 7-14-0 17-34-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties 4-30 4-40
Celina 7 0 8 0 — 15
Defiance 0 0 0 7 — 7
C — Ackley 5-run (Billerman kick).
C — Jones 4-run (Newell pass from Adams).
D — Wilder 7-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Celina — Ackley 13-70; Jones 11-50; Adams 3-13; Faber 3-7; Brown 1-10. Defiance — Castillo 20-102; Zipfel 7-1; Nichols 5-6; Wilder 3-9. PASSING: Celina — Adams 7-14-0-58. Defiance — Zipfel 17-32-1-173. RECEIVING: Celina — Newell 2-26; B. Gabes 2-12; Rammel 2-10; Brown 1-10. Defiance — Phillips 6-43; Wilder 5-67; Castillo 3-57; Miller 1-10; Walter 1-9; Nichols 1-(-13).
